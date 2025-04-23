2025 Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Symposium (Virtual) - The Latest In Prostate Cancer Diagnosis, Treatment, & Research

Jean V. Joseph, M.D.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition (MPCC) will bring together today's leading and distinguished physicians and medical professionals to share the latest in diagnosis, treatment and research at the 2025 Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Symposium. The virtual event, moderated by Jordan Rich, host of the MPCC Prostate Cancer & You podcast, will be held on Friday, May 16 from 8:30 - 11:15 a.m. ET. The event is free and open to the public.According to the American Cancer Society, ACS, prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind only lung cancer. With sessions on new treatments, clinical trials and family impacts, the MPCC Symposium will present innovative dialogues, understanding, and state-of-the-art research for those who are diagnosed at risk, survivors, and caregivers.“Even as a survivor of 27 years, I find this event a unique opportunity to stay updated on latest treatments and innovations, hear directly from health care professionals, and gain firsthand knowledge from patients and families. If you're newly diagnosed, in treatment, a survivor or family member, this symposium is for you,” stated Allen L. Snyder III, MPCC chairman and prostate cancer survivor.Dr. David Einstein, assistant professor of medicine and an academic medical oncologist at Beth Israel Medical Center, specializing in genitourinary cancers, and a symposium presenter shared,“There are many myths around clinical trials – how they work, who is eligible to participate, and much more. This symposium session will demystify the process, answer questions, and hopefully encourage you to consider joining a clinical trial.”The event acknowledges the importance of research and of sharing the latest information to improve outcomes. Presenters at the MPCC Symposium are leading experts, researchers, and professionals dedicated to enhancing and advancing positive results for individuals affected by prostate cancer.Speakers include:Keynote Jean Joseph, MD, University of Rochester Medical CenterAlexander P. Cole, MD, Brigham and Women's HospitalSophia Kamran, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer CenterDavid Einstein, MD, Beth Israel Medical CenterPanelists for“Prostate Cancer, A Family Affair”:Fran Halvorsen and Gary Halvorsen, prostate cancer advocates and support group leadersLandi Maduro, MPCC board member and filmmaker.Today, ACS estimates that during 2025 in the United States there will be:313,780 new cases of prostate cancer35,770 deaths from prostate cancer, and thatThe incidence rate for prostate cancer has been increasing since 2014 at a rate of 3% per year overall and about 5% per year for advanced-stage disease.For more information and to register for the event, please visit MassPCC.About MPCC: Founded in 2001, The Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition educates, connects, and supports men at risk, diagnosed individuals, and their caregivers to improve knowledge, reduce prostate cancer healthcare disparities, and improve access to care. MPCC also works on an institutional level by partnering with organizations and professionals who share our vision.-end-

