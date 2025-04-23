Partner Real Estate Lists Spacious Sylmar Townhome With Soaring Ceilings And Prime Location

SYLMAR, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A rare value opportunity has just hit the market in the San Fernando Valley. Listed by Samuel Chao (DRE #02072695) and Rudy Lira Kusuma (DRE #01820322) of Partner Real Estate, 14031 Astoria Street, Unit 102 offers a thoughtfully designed 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome that combines volume, functionality, and location-all at a highly competitive price.Set in a well-maintained community, this two-level residence welcomes buyers with soaring ceilings that flood the home with natural light and elevate the sense of space. The main floor features a bright, open living area, a traditional kitchen with ample cabinetry, and a cozy dining space that's ideal for gatherings or weeknight meals.“This is one of the best deals in the area right now,” said Samuel Chao.“You get space, privacy, and easy access to everything Sylmar has to offer-shopping, parks, freeways-at a price point that's hard to beat.”Upstairs, the primary suite includes a spacious walk-in closet and private bath, while two additional bedrooms provide flexible options for families, guests, or remote work. With a smart layout, generous proportions, and strong curb appeal, this unit offers exceptional value for both first-time buyers and investors.Located just minutes from major shopping centers, freeway access, and outdoor recreation, the townhome delivers a well-rounded lifestyle in a sought-after Sylmar neighborhood.14031 Astoria Street, Unit 102 is now available for private showings. To schedule a tour or request more details, contact Partner Real Estate at

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA

Partner Real Estate

+1 626-789-0159

...estate

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.