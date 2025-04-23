CAROL L. MONFREDO's NEWEST POETRY ANTHOLOGY TO RADIATE REMINISCENCE AT THE L.A. TIMES FESTIVAL OF BOOKS 2025

Sensual Relativity

“Sensual Relativity” explores the enchanting influence of memory, perception, and love in its many manifestations

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In her latest work“Sensual Relativity,” Carol L. Monfredo beckons readers into the vibrant and introspective realm of a woman's odyssey through life, love, and the wisdom gained throughout her experiences. In collaboration with Inks and Bindings , this profoundly reflective work that delves into the complexities of love's various manifestations is slated to make an impact at the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2025.At the core of this narrative is a woman's reflection on a life richly experienced, seen through the lens of clarity and truth that only time can provide. With the insight that comes from experience, she reflects on the intricate layers of her journey, revealing how one's understanding can often reshape the road they traveled.Crafted to reflect the essence of life-linear yet erratic, shaped by past events and chance-the novel softly leads the reader across the intricate terrain of recollection. The narrator's changing perspective on her life reveals a profound insight: true fulfillment is rarely found in just one moment or relationship, but rather in the rich tapestry of love woven through countless experiences.Author Carol L. Monfredo started on her artistic journey as a sculptor, molding clay and wood with a sense of expressive purpose. She found a new outlet for her creativity and introspection in writing as time limited her access to her artistic medium. Accepting that a person is not just what occurs to them, but also what they decide to become, Monfredo drew inspiration from thought, memory, and life's dualities.Deeply human, poetic, and philosophical, "Sensual Relativity" is an invitation to embrace the whole range of emotions that comprise a life as well as a meditation on one's own past. With beautifully crafted language and deep understanding, Carol L. Monfredo encourages readers to embrace the journey of reflection, emotion, and the exploration of their personal stories.Revel in the refreshing introspection of Carol L. Monfredo's poetic prose.“Sensual Relativity” is ready to captivate the audience at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025 . From April 26th and 27th, this book will be among the highlighted works at Inks and Bindings exhibit located at Booth #930 of the Black Zone at the University of Southern California. To learn more of this premier literary gathering, visit the official website of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025. Alternatively, all book editions are up for purchase on Amazon today!About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

