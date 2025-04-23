Real Money Online Casinos Canada: Robocat Casino

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RoboCat Casino Crowned“#1 Player's Choice in Canada” for 2025 with 8,000+ Real Money Games, Biggest Bonus, and Instant Crypto Payouts

RoboCat Casino - home to over 8,000 real money games and the biggest online casino bonus in Canada in 2025 - has been recently elected as the“#1 Player's Choice in 2025” in four key categories: online slots, bonuses, payout speed and cryptocurrency integration.

“It's an honour to us” - commented RoboCat Casinos' representative -“... to have been elected as the '#1 Player's Choice in 2025' in four of the most important categories in the online gambling industry in Canada”.

RoboCat Casino has been crowned the best real money online casino in Canada after multiple rounds of expert reviews and player feedback, which have ranked it at the top of the industry, especially due to its premium library of games, generous bonuses, instant-approval payouts and cutting-edge approach which has embraced blockchain and cryptocurrency tech.

“To celebrate this announcement, we have decided to release a new and even bigger welcome bonus, which all players can claim starting today”.

New players interested in trying out RoboCat Casino can visit the real money casino and claim a welcome bonus of 100% extra on the first deposit + 200 Free Spins :

RoboCat Casino has released a detailed tutorial on how to join their real money casino to claim the welcome bonus and start playing, which is attached below:

Visit RoboCat.comClick on“Register”Choose your welcome bonusClick on“Choose”Enter your email and create a passwordClick on“Next Step”Fill out the required information such as First Name, Country, Address, etc.Click on“Create Account”

“New players can join our casino in less than 5 minutes, so the fun can begin and they can start playing our games and receiving new rewards, to see why we live up to the hype”.

“We Have Worked Hard to Become the Best Choice amongst Real Money Online Casinos in Canada”

RoboCat Casino's representative expressed:“Since the day we started operations in Canada, it has been our mission to become the #1 real money casino in the country, and we're happy to see our efforts have been rewarded with thousands of new players, and the honorable award of being elected as the '#1 Player's Choice in 2025', and we are going to keep improving with the passing of time”.

RoboCat Casino revealed they target key areas that contribute to delivering an outstanding online gaming experience, which local operators have been neglecting for a long time.

“We identified the weak areas of local operators, and we improved upon them. RoboCat offers 8,000+ games, which is far more than what you can find at a regular real money online casino in Canada, our welcome bonus is exponentially bigger, we approve payouts instantly so our players can enjoy their winnings as soon as possible, and we have fully embraced blockchain and crypto tech, to allow our customers to deposit and withdraw via cryptocurrencies for added-on anonymity and privacy”.

Players interested in playing on RoboCat Casino can take advantage of the welcome bonus, on-going promotions for existing players, access to a premium library of games and same-day payouts.

“We Hit the Jackpot When We Expanded Our Library of Games”

Currently, RoboCat Casino is the real money casino with the largest library of games in Canada, offering 8,000+ titles from renowned studios and software suppliers such as Novomatic, NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution, Merkur and Habanero.

“Ever since we decided to expand our library of games, we noticed an exponential growth in the number of registered users” -“we have created strategic alliances to make it happen, and our players can expect RoboCat's library to keep growing, because we're going to deliver even more real money games so our customers can enjoy a premium online gaming experience”.

The platform revealed their on-going operation for adding more games from the best providers in the industry, targeting the most popular real money games categories in Canada:



Online Slots

Blackjack

Roulette

Poker

Video Poker

Baccarat

Pontoon

Live Games

Instant Games

Lottery

Bingo Scratch Cards

RoboCat supports real money gambling for all of its offered games, along with special features such as Buy Bonus, which are key for enjoying a complete and truly exciting online gaming experience, which traditional operators are failing to deliver in 2025.

“... And we are not just talking about adding more games, but also introducing new promotions for specific games. Free spins for online slots, big recharge bonuses to play table and live games, cashback for everyone, and lots more to come” -“we are excited about the future of RoboCasino in Canada, because players have reacted positively to our updates”.

“We Believe Our Bonuses and Promotions Have Catapulted RoboCat Casino to Success”

“The competition amongst real money casinos in Canada is fierce and unforgiving... it's a fast-paced race, and in order to compete efficiently, we decided to release not only a huge welcome bonus, but also lots of generous promotions our players can keep claiming once they become a registered customer”.

RoboCat Casino revealed the full list of bonuses and promotions players can redeem once they become a registered customer on their platform:



Live Casino Cashback of 25%

10% Cashback

Win $300 with the Bonus Crab

Access to the VIP Club

Boosted Odds Bonus

Weekly Reload Bonus of 50 Free Spins

Accumulator Boost up to 100%

Live Trivia Game to Win up to $3,000

Weekend Reload Bonus + 50 Free Spins

Weekly Cashback of 15%

100% Risk Free Bet Weekly Reload Bonus of 50%

“The more our players play real money games on RoboCat Casino, the more rewards, prizes and bonuses they're going to receive” -“We have crafted the ideal series of personal perks which online casino players are looking for, and it's reflected in the fact we have onboarded thousands of new players since our launch in Canada”.

RoboCat Casino revealed the introduction of exclusive bonuses and rewards has had a positive impact in their retention rate, consequently, it has allowed RoboCat to become the real money casino with the lowest churn rate in Canada.

RoboCat Casino Reveals the Introduction of New Features to Boost Mobile Gambling Experience

“One of the areas we have been working on is the mobile gambling experience our platform is currently offering” -“it's pretty good, but we feel we can do even better, because this is exactly what our customers deserve”.

RoboCat Casino is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, allowing players in Canada to play on their smartphone or tablet easily. The platform also revealed their mobile website is powered by HTML5 and it has been engineered to be 100% responsive, thus it adapts to all screen sizes and runs properly even with a slow internet connection.

“The next step is releasing our own native mobile app on iOS and Android, and we're getting there. Fast. It's only a matter of a few months for us to release our official mobile app, and perhaps we will win the real money mobile casino award next, hahaha” - commented RoboCat Casino's representative.

Contact Information:

RoboCat Media Relations

Email: ...

Website:

Disclaimer and Affiliate Disclosure

This article is provided for informational and promotional purposes only . It reflects the opinion of the author based on publicly available information at the time of publication and is not intended to serve as legal, financial, or gambling advice. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and conduct their own due diligence before participating in any online casino activities or making financial decisions.

The publisher of this content may receive compensation through affiliate links within the article. This means that a commission may be earned if users register, deposit, or engage with the promoted casino platform through links contained in this content. This compensation does not influence the author's evaluation or the integrity of the editorial process.

All brand names, trademarks, product images, and company references used are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. Any mention of awards, accolades, or rankings is based on available public information, customer feedback, and internal review methodologies which may not have been independently verified.

While all efforts have been made to ensure the accuracy of the information presented, neither the publisher, the author, any affiliates, nor any syndication partners can be held responsible for any typographical errors, outdated content, inaccuracies, or omissions . Information such as bonus offers, payout speed, number of games, or features may change over time without notice. It is the responsibility of the reader to verify any such claims directly with the platform in question.

Gambling involves financial risk and is intended only for individuals of legal gambling age in their respective jurisdictions. If you or someone you know is experiencing gambling-related issues, support is available through regional helplines and organizations.

By accessing this article, readers acknowledge and accept full responsibility for any actions taken based on its contents . The publisher and its distribution or syndication partners are not liable for any consequences, direct or indirect, that may arise from engagement with the featured services or brands.

