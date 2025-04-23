Liveperson To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 7, 2025

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc . (Nasdaq: LPSN ), a leading provider of trusted enterprise conversational AI and outcome-driven digital transformation, today announced the planned release of its first quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. CEO John Sabino and CFO & COO John Collins will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be simulcast live and can be accessed by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's web site at Investor Relations | LivePerson, Inc.

To participate via telephone, callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. Eastern start time; domestic callers (U.S. and Canada) should dial 1-877-407-0784, while international callers should dial 1-201-689-8560, and both should reference the conference ID "13752774."

If you are unable to participate in the live call, the teleconference will be available for replay approximately three hours after the call until May 21, 2025. To access the replay, call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and reference the conference ID "13752774."

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN ) is a leader in trusted enterprise conversational AI and digital transformation. The world's leading brands - including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media - use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing uniquely rich data analytics and safety tools to unlock the power of conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named LivePerson the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. Learn more at liveperson .

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson

