CORE LAB REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
|
CORE LABORATORIES INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
% Variance
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
vs. Q4-24
|
|
vs. Q1-24
|
REVENUE
|
|
$
|
123,585
|
|
|
$
|
129,237
|
|
|
$
|
129,637
|
|
|
(4.4) %
|
|
(4.7) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs of services and product sales
|
|
|
99,469
|
|
|
|
106,199
|
|
|
|
104,588
|
|
|
(6.3) %
|
|
(4.9) %
|
General and administrative expense
|
|
|
13,647
|
|
|
|
9,080
|
|
|
|
11,789
|
|
|
50.3 %
|
|
15.8 %
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
3,717
|
|
|
|
3,664
|
|
|
|
3,843
|
|
|
1.4 %
|
|
(3.3) %
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
2,335
|
|
|
|
(3,880)
|
|
|
|
846
|
|
|
NM
|
|
176.0 %
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
119,168
|
|
|
|
115,063
|
|
|
|
121,066
|
|
|
3.6 %
|
|
(1.6) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
|
4,417
|
|
|
|
14,174
|
|
|
|
8,571
|
|
|
(68.8) %
|
|
(48.5) %
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
2,602
|
|
|
|
2,629
|
|
|
|
3,423
|
|
|
(1.0) %
|
|
(24.0) %
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
1,815
|
|
|
|
11,545
|
|
|
|
5,148
|
|
|
(84.3) %
|
|
(64.7) %
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
1,746
|
|
|
|
4,076
|
|
|
|
1,658
|
|
|
(57.2) %
|
|
5.3 %
|
Net income
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
7,469
|
|
|
|
3,490
|
|
|
(99.1) %
|
|
(98.0) %
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
NM
|
|
NM
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories Inc.
|
|
$
|
(154)
|
|
|
$
|
7,403
|
|
|
$
|
3,220
|
|
|
NM
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
NM
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Core Laboratories Inc.
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
NM
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution
|
|
|
46,773
|
|
|
|
47,773
|
|
|
|
47,703
|
|
|
(2.1) %
|
|
(1.9) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
|
96
|
%
|
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
NM
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEGMENT INFORMATION:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reservoir Description
|
|
$
|
80,897
|
|
|
$
|
86,793
|
|
|
$
|
84,236
|
|
|
(6.8) %
|
|
(4.0) %
|
Production Enhancement
|
|
|
42,688
|
|
|
|
42,444
|
|
|
|
45,401
|
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
(6.0) %
|
Consolidated
|
|
$
|
123,585
|
|
|
$
|
129,237
|
|
|
$
|
129,637
|
|
|
(4.4) %
|
|
(4.7) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reservoir Description
|
|
$
|
2,339
|
|
|
$
|
16,643
|
|
|
$
|
6,892
|
|
|
(85.9) %
|
|
(66.1) %
|
Production Enhancement
|
|
|
1,503
|
|
|
|
(2,597)
|
|
|
|
1,576
|
|
|
NM
|
|
(4.6) %
|
Corporate and Other
|
|
|
575
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
NM
|
|
NM
|
Consolidated
|
|
$
|
4,417
|
|
|
$
|
14,174
|
|
|
$
|
8,571
|
|
|
(68.8) %
|
|
(48.5) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"NM" means not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CORE LABORATORIES INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Variance
|
ASSETS:
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
vs. Q4-24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
22,107
|
|
|
$
|
19,157
|
|
|
15.4 %
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
117,031
|
|
|
|
111,761
|
|
|
4.7 %
|
Inventories
|
|
|
59,031
|
|
|
|
59,402
|
|
|
(0.6) %
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
30,599
|
|
|
|
36,286
|
|
|
(15.7) %
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
228,768
|
|
|
|
226,606
|
|
|
1.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
97,943
|
|
|
|
97,063
|
|
|
0.9 %
|
Right of use assets
|
|
|
57,490
|
|
|
|
56,488
|
|
|
1.8 %
|
Intangibles, goodwill and other long-term assets, net
|
|
|
207,318
|
|
|
|
210,249
|
|
|
(1.4) %
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
591,519
|
|
|
$
|
590,406
|
|
|
0.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
38,497
|
|
|
$
|
34,549
|
|
|
11.4 %
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
11,654
|
|
|
|
10,690
|
|
|
9.0 %
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
53,576
|
|
|
|
52,347
|
|
|
2.3 %
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
103,727
|
|
|
|
97,586
|
|
|
6.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
124,367
|
|
|
|
126,111
|
|
|
(1.4) %
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
43,981
|
|
|
|
43,343
|
|
|
1.5 %
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
60,088
|
|
|
|
65,630
|
|
|
(8.4) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
259,356
|
|
|
|
257,736
|
|
|
0.6 %
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
591,519
|
|
|
$
|
590,406
|
|
|
0.2 %
|
CORE LABORATORIES INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
69
|
|
|
$
|
3,490
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
4,159
|
|
|
|
4,820
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
3,717
|
|
|
|
3,843
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(1,817)
|
|
|
|
2,827
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(5,938)
|
|
|
|
(6,290)
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(272)
|
|
|
|
991
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
2,971
|
|
|
|
(551)
|
|
Other adjustments to net income
|
|
|
3,771
|
|
|
|
(3,600)
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
6,660
|
|
|
|
5,530
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures - operations
|
|
|
(2,785)
|
|
|
|
(3,052)
|
|
Capital expenditures - rebuilding of Aberdeen facility
|
|
|
(794)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net proceeds from insurance recovery
|
|
|
3,121
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net proceeds on life insurance policies
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
805
|
|
Other investing activities
|
|
|
1,230
|
|
|
|
590
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
772
|
|
|
|
(1,657)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
|
(15,000)
|
|
|
|
(17,000)
|
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
|
13,000
|
|
|
|
14,000
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(469)
|
|
|
|
(468)
|
|
Repurchase of common shares
|
|
|
(2,022)
|
|
|
|
(44)
|
|
Equity related transaction costs and other financing activities
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
(568)
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(4,482)
|
|
|
|
(4,080)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
|
2,950
|
|
|
|
(207)
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period
|
|
|
19,157
|
|
|
|
15,120
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period
|
|
$
|
22,107
|
|
|
$
|
14,913
|
Non-GAAP Information
Management believes that the exclusion of certain income and expenses enables it to evaluate more effectively the Company's operations period-over-period and to identify operating trends that could otherwise be masked by the excluded Items. For this reason, management uses certain non-GAAP measures that exclude these Items and believes that this presentation provides a clearer comparison with the results reported in prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, as more fully discussed in the Company's financial statements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
Reconciliation of Operating Income, Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Core Laboratories Inc.
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
GAAP reported
|
|
$
|
4,417
|
|
|
$
|
14,174
|
|
|
$
|
8,571
|
|
Stock compensation (1)
|
|
|
3,505
|
|
|
|
(771)
|
|
|
|
3,458
|
|
Inventory and asset write-downs, lease abandonment and severance (2)
|
|
|
3,416
|
|
|
|
4,115
|
|
|
|
2,633
|
|
Gain on insurance recovery (3)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2,572)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
|
|
|
480
|
|
|
|
761
|
|
|
|
285
|
|
Excluding specific items
|
|
$
|
11,818
|
|
|
$
|
15,707
|
|
|
$
|
14,947
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Core Laboratories Inc.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
GAAP reported
|
|
$(154)
|
|
$7,403
|
|
$3,220
|
Stock compensation (1)
|
|
2,629
|
|
(617)
|
|
2,766
|
Inventory and asset write-downs, lease abandonment and severance (2)
|
|
2,562
|
|
3,292
|
|
2,106
|
Gain on insurance recovery (3)
|
|
-
|
|
(2,058)
|
|
-
|
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
|
|
360
|
|
610
|
|
229
|
Effect of higher (lower) tax rate (4)
|
|
1,292
|
|
1,766
|
|
628
|
Excluding specific items
|
|
$6,689
|
|
$10,396
|
|
$8,949
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Core Laboratories Inc.
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
GAAP reported
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
Stock compensation (1)
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Inventory and asset write-downs, lease abandonment and severance (2)
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Gain on insurance recovery (3)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Effect of higher (lower) tax rate (4)
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Excluding specific items
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2025 includes the acceleration of stock compensation expense associated with employees reaching eligible retirement age. Three months ended December 31, 2024 includes reversals of stock compensation expense previously recognized due to a change in probability of performance condition for certain executive's share awards.
|
|
(2) Three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2025 and three months ended December 31, 2024 includes severance costs, the write-down of inventory, right of use assets and leasehold improvements, and other exit costs associated with consolidation of certain facilities.
|
|
(3) Three months ended December 31, 2024 Includes gain on insurance recovery associated with the fire at the Aberdeen, U.K. facility.
|
|
(4) Three months ended March 31, 2024 and three months ended December 31, 2024 reflects tax expense at a normalized rate of 20%. Three months ended March 31, 2025 reflects tax expense at a normalized rate of 25%.
|
|
Segment Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
|
|
|
Reservoir
|
|
|
Production
|
|
|
Corporate and
|
|
GAAP reported
|
|
$
|
2,339
|
|
|
$
|
1,503
|
|
|
$
|
575
|
|
Stock compensation
|
|
|
2,360
|
|
|
|
1,145
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Inventory and asset write-downs, lease abandonment and severance
|
|
|
2,869
|
|
|
|
547
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
|
|
|
188
|
|
|
|
242
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Excluding specific items
|
|
$
|
7,756
|
|
|
$
|
3,437
|
|
|
$
|
625
|
Return on Invested Capital
Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") is presented based on management's belief that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors and management when comparing profitability and the efficiency with which capital has been employed over time relative to other companies. The Board has established an internal metric to demonstrate ROIC performance relative to the oilfield service companies listed as Core's Comp Group by Bloomberg. ROIC is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income.
ROIC of 8.3% is defined by Bloomberg as Net Operating Profit After Tax ("NOPAT") of $33.6 million divided by Average Total Invested Capital ("Average TIC") of $402.2 million, where NOPAT is defined as GAAP net income before non-controlling interest plus the sum of income tax expense, interest expense, and pension expense, less pension service cost and tax effect on income before interest and tax expense for the last four quarters. Average TIC is defined as the average of beginning and ending periods' GAAP stockholders' equity, plus the sum of net long-term debt, lease liabilities, allowance for credit losses, net of deferred taxes and income taxes payable.
Free Cash Flow
Core uses the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow to evaluate its cash flows and results of operations. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure) less cash paid for capital expenditures - operations. Management believes that free cash flow provides useful information to investors regarding the cash available in the period in excess of Core's needs to fund its capital expenditures and operating activities. Free cash flow is not a measure of operating performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation nor construed as an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP. Free cash does not represent residual cash available for distribution because Core may have other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. Moreover, since free cash flow is not a measure determined in accordance with GAAP and thus is susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, free cash flow as presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
|
Computation of Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
6,660
|
|
|
Capital expenditures - operations
|
|
|
(2,785)
|
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
3,875
|
|
SOURCE Core Laboratories IncWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment