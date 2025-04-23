Rotoplas: First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEXICO CITY, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AGUA*) ("Rotoplas", "the Company"), the leading provider of water solutions in the Americas, today reports its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Figures are expressed in millions of Mexican pesos. Key Highlights Q1'25

Net sales of $2.6 billion for Q1'25, a 1.2% decrease compared to the previous year.

EBITDA of $301 million, with an 11.4% margin.

Net income was $24 million, with a 0.9% margin.

Service sales increased by 14.7%, primarily driven by bebbia. bebbia exceeded 143,000 active subscribers at the end of the quarter. Message from the CEO "We began the year with slightly lower sales compared to the same period last year, due to a high comparative base, particularly in Mexico, where the drought began in early 2024. During the quarter, all countries posted growth except for Mexico, with strong performances in the United States and in bebbia within the services segment. E-commerce in Mexico continues to gain traction, supported by strong customer acceptance, while we also strengthened our portfolio with IoT-based solutions for real-time water level monitoring and the launch of the new vertical water tank. Year-over-year comparison against Q1'24 is challenging due to the exceptionally high EBITDA margin recorded in that period. Nevertheless, we delivered sequential improvement versus the previous two quarters, reversing the trend through disciplined cost control and a focus on cash generation-allowing us to improve our net debt position compared to December 2024." - Carlos Rojas Aboumrad Financial Results Q1'25 vs Q1'24 (Figures in millions of Mexican pesos)

Indicator Q1'25 % YoY Net Sales 2,636 (1.2 %) Adj. EBITDA[1] 301 (45.9 %) % margin 11.4 % (940) bps Net Result 24 (92.3 %) ROIC 5.1 % (890) bps Net Debt 3,869 8.9 % Net Debt / EBITDA 3.1 x 1.5 x

Q1'25 vs Q1'24 Results



Net Sales reached $2,636 million, representing a 1.2% decrease, driven by a 2.6% decline in the product segment, which was impacted by a high comparative base in Mexico due to the drought in the central region of the country. In contrast, the services segment grew 14.7%, driven by the strong performance of bebbia, which continues to accelerate its growth pace.



Gross Profit was $1,117 million, a 17.4% decrease. Gross margin closed at 42.4%, contracting by 830 bps due to higher cost of sales associated with the depreciation of the Mexican peso and lower absorption of fixed costs in Mexico and Argentina.



Operating Income reached $139 million, a 67.0% decrease compared to Q1'24. This decline was driven by higher cost of sales and an increase in operating expenses. Cost control initiatives contributed to an improvement in expenses as a percentage of sales compared to the previous two quarters.



EBITDA closed at $301 million, a decrease of 45.9%. The EBITDA margin stood at 11.4%. Excluding severance payments related to the migration from the Anáhuac plant to Ixtapaluca, the margin would have been 13.2%. Despite the year-over-year decline, sequential improvement in EBITDA is observed over the last two quarters.



Net income was $24 million, a 92.3% decrease. This decline was mainly due to the drop in operating income, along with an increase in financial expenses.



Net Financial Debt [2] / EBITDA leverage closed at 3.1x. Short- and long-term financial debt increased by 12.4%, and net debt increased by 8.9% year-over-year. However, disciplined management of cash, CapEx, and debt during the quarter helped strengthen the financial position, with a 2.1% sequential reduction in net debt.

CapEx for the period amounted to $97 million, primarily focused on the growth of services such as bebbia and RSA in Mexico.

Sales and EBITDA by Geography and Solution Q1'25 vs Q1'24

(Figures in millions of Mexican pesos)

Sales Q1'25 % YoY Mexico 1,537 (9.7 %) Argentina 451 2.0 % United States 280 24.9 % Other 368 23.1 % Products 2,380 (2.6 %) Services 255 14.7 % EBITDA Q1'25 % YoY Mexico 287 (39.2 %) Argentina (22) NM United States (19) 48.7 % Other 55 13.0 % Products 314 (48.3 %) Services (13) 74.3 % EBITDA Margin Q1'25 % YoY Mexico 18.6 % (910) bps Argentina (4.8 %) NM United States (6.9 %) 1,000 bps Other 15.0 % (130) bps Products 13.2 % NM Services (5.2 %) NM

Sales and EBITDA Breakdown by Geography



Sales % EBITDA % Mexico 1,537 58 % 287 95 % Argentina 451 17 % -22 -7 % United States 280 11 % -19 -6 % Others 368 14 % 55 18 % Total 2,636 100 % 301 100 %

Mexico



Sales decreased by 9.7%, due to an exceptionally strong first quarter in 2024 driven by drought conditions. In 2025, lower activity in the construction sector and a challenging economic environment have also been observed.

The nationwide rollout of Tinaco Plus+ was completed, along with the launch of the vertical water tank and the level sensor, which enables real-time water level monitoring in tanks or cisterns from a mobile device.

The service platform continues to deliver double-digit growth, mainly driven by bebbia and the treatment plants operated under the RSA brand. EBITDA was impacted by lower sales volumes in the product segment, as well as by the higher relative weight of the services business within the revenue mix.

Argentina



Sales increased by 2.0%, reflecting a slight recovery compared to the previous quarter. However, the adverse macroeconomic environment-high inflation, competitive pressure, and low consumer confidence-continued to limit business performance.

Sales volumes in the water flow category have started to show improved momentum. Storage has stabilized, halting the downward trend, while heaters remain the most affected category, although their performance also reflects seasonality, as it is the warm season. EBITDA was impacted by dollarized costs and low absorption of fixed costs.

United States



Sales grew by 24.9%, driven by improved commercial and marketing execution, despite weaker activity in residential construction and a soft agricultural environment. The strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the Mexican peso also contributed positively to growth. EBITDA was negative but showed an improvement compared to Q1'24, marking progress toward profitability.

Other Countries

(Peru, Central America and Brazil)



Sales increased 23.1%, driven by solid growth in all countries:

In Peru , the successful development of the water flow and improvement categories continued.



Central America recorded growth across all countries (Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and El Salvador), with strong demand in all three categories.

In Brazil, progress was made in the development of new water treatment plant projects, with a positive growth outlook. EBITDA showed an improvement, reflecting both higher sales volumes and strict cost control.

Products



Sales contracted due to a high comparative base resulting from the drought in Mexico during 2024, as well as lower demand driven by consumer caution amid macroeconomic uncertainty in the country.

EBITDA declined due to lower sales volumes in Mexico and the impact of dollarized costs and expenses in Argentina.

Services



Sales increased, driven by the growth of bebbia and treatment plants in Mexico and to a lesser extent by the performance of water treatment and recycling plants in Brazil.

Although still negative, EBITDA continues to improve significantly thanks to bebbia's increased scale and RSA's sustained growth.

Other Indicators Q1'25 vs Q1'24

(Figures in millions of Mexican pesos)

Indicators Q1'25 % YoY Cash and cash equivalents 766 34.3 % Short Term Debt 635 NM Long Term Debt 3,999 0.0 % Total Debt 4,635 12.4 % Net Debt 3,869 8.9 % CapEx 97 (0.2 %) Change in Working Capital (cash flow) (9) (97.5 %) CCC (days) 63 33 Comprehensive Financing Result (116) 83.2 %

CapEx



Capital investments represented 3.7% of quarterly sales.

In line with financial priorities focused on strengthening cash flow, 86% of CapEx was allocated to services in Mexico and Brazil, under a scheme in which investment is made only once a purification customer or a treatment plant contract is secured.

Comprehensive Financing Result

The comprehensive financing result recorded an expense of $116 million, compared to $64 million in Q1'24. The 2025 expense includes $151 million for interest on debt, commissions, and leases, and a $35 million benefit from exchange rate effects and inflation in Argentina.

Derivative Financial Instruments

As of March 31st, 2025, the market value of Grupo Rotoplas' position was:





Market Value Instrument MXN/USD exchange rate forward $34.5 millions

Sustainability Strategy Milestones



Rotoplas Mexico received the Socially Responsible Company distinction for the fifteenth consecutive year .

The recruitment process was updated by incorporating artificial intelligence tools to enhance the attraction and retention of women in the workforce.

Analyst Coverage

Institution Analyst Recommendation Target Price (MXN) BTG Pactual Gordon Lee Neutral $24.80 GBM Regina Carrillo Buy $44.00 Punto Casa de Bolsa Gerardo Campos Buy $18.64 Miranda Research Martín Lara Buy $31.00 Apalache Jorge Plácido Buy $31.70

Consensus Buy $30.03

Investor Conference Call Invite

Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 10:00am Mexico City time (12:00pm EST)

Speakers: Carlos Rojas (CEO), Andrés Pliego (CFO)

Link: #/registration

Financial Statements

Income Statement

(Unaudited figures in millions of Mexican pesos)



Q1



2025 2024 %Δ Net Sales 2,636 2,667 (1.2 %) COGS 1,519 1,316 15.4 % Gross Profit 1,117 1,352 (17.4 %) % margin 42.4 % 50.7 % (830) bps Operation Expenses 978 931 5.0 % Operating Income 139 421 (67.0 %) % margin 5.3 % 15.8 % NM Comp. Financing Result (116) (64) 83.2 % Financial Income 14 11 31.1 % Financial Expenses (131) (75) 75.5 % Income Before Taxes 22 357 (93.7 %) Taxes (1) 54 NM Net Income 24 304 (92.3 %) % margin 0.9 % 11.4 % NM EBITDA1 301 555 (45.9 %) % margin 11.4 % 20.8 % (940) bps EBITDA2 ex severance package 349 555 (37.1 %) % margin 13.2 % 20.8 % (760) bps

Balance Sheet

(Unaudited figures in millions of Mexican pesos)



March



2025 2024 %Δ Cash and Cash Equivalents 766 570 34.3 % Clients and Other Accounts Receivable 2,146 2,213 (3.0 %) Inventory 1,868 1,239 50.8 % Other Current Assets 201 270 (25.6 %) Current Assets 4,981 4,292 16.1 % Property, Plant and Equipment - Net 3,928 3,982 (1.4 %) Other Long-term Assets 5,803 4,734 22.6 % Total Assets 14,711 13,007 13.1 % Short-term Debt 635 124 NA Suppliers and Other Accounts Payable 2,024 1,597 26.7 % Other Current Liabilities 170 248 (31.3 %) Short-term Liabilities 2,830 1,969 43.7 % Long-term Debt 3,999 3,999 0.0 % Other long-term Liabilities 1,354 834 62.4 % Total Liabilities 8,184 6,802 20.3 % Total Stockholders' Equity 6,527 6,205 5.2 % Total Liabilities + Stockholders' Equity 14,711 13,007 13.1 %

Cash Flow

(Unaudited figures in millions of Mexican pesos)



January - March



2025 2024 %Δ EBIT 139 421 (67.0 %) Depreciation and Amortization 161 134 20.1 % Inventory (64) (173) (63.2 %) Accounts Receivable 95 (237) NM Accounts Payable (40) 49 NM Other Current Liabilities 56 (54) NM Taxes (33) (8) NM Operating Cash Flow 314 132 NM CapEx (97) (98) (0.2 %) Other Investment Activities 49 (15) NM Investing Cash Flow (49) (113) (56.9 %) Dividends 0 0 NM Repurchase Fund (2) (5) NM Short and Long-term Debt (135) 8 NM Interest and Leases (84) (41) NM Financing Cash Flow (221) (38) NM Change in Cash 44 (18) NM Effect of exchange rate on cash (10) 23 NM Net Change in Cash 34 4 NM Initial Cash Balance 732 566 29.4 % Final Cash Balance 766 570 34.3 %

Investor Relations Contact

Mariana Fernández [email protected] María Fernanda Escobar [email protected] [email protected]



Disclaimer

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the future performance of Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. These statements are based on current management expectations and information available at the time of publication. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks, uncertainties, and external factors beyond the Company's control. Grupo Rotoplas assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of water solutions, including products and services for storing, piping, improving, treating, and recycling water. With over 40 years of experience in the industry and 18 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas is present in 14 countries and has a portfolio that includes 27 product lines, a services platform, and an e-commerce business. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 10th, 2014.

Pedregal 24, 19th Floor, Molino del Rey

Miguel Hidalgo

Zip Code 11040, Mexico City

T. +52 (55) 5201 5000



[1] Adjusted EBITDA includes $1 million in donations.

[2] Excluding leases.

SOURCE Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED