Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Real estate loans:
|Multifamily
|$
|2,567,913
|$
|2,597,484
|Commercial mortgage
|882,600
|889,801
|One-to-four family residential mortgage
|146,791
|150,217
|Home equity and lines of credit
|181,354
|174,062
|Construction and land
|40,284
|35,897
|Total real estate loans
|3,818,942
|3,847,461
|Commercial and industrial loans
|162,133
|163,425
|Other loans
|1,411
|2,165
|Total commercial and industrial and other loans
|163,544
|165,590
|Loans held-for-investment, net (excluding PCD)
|3,982,486
|4,013,051
|PCD loans
|9,043
|9,173
|Total loans held-for-investment, net
|$
|3,991,529
|$
|4,022,224
The Company's available-for-sale debt securities portfolio increased by $145.7 million, or 13.2%, to $1.25 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.10 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to purchases of securities, partially offset by paydowns and maturities. At March 31, 2025, $1.21 billion of the portfolio consisted of residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. In addition, the Company held $33.4 million in corporate bonds, substantially all of which were investment grade, $683,000 in municipal bonds and $608,000 in U.S. Government agency securities at March 31, 2025. Unrealized losses, net of tax, on available-for-sale debt securities and held-to-maturity securities approximated $16.7 million and $307,000, respectively, at March 31, 2025, and $21.8 million and $400,000, respectively, at December 31, 2024.
Equity securities were $10.9 million at March 31, 2025 and $14.3 million at December 31, 2024. Equity securities are primarily comprised of an investment in a Small Business Administration Loan Fund. This investment is utilized by the Bank as part of its Community Reinvestment Act program. The decrease in equity securities was primarily due to a decrease in money market mutual funds.
Total liabilities increased $37.2 million, or 0.7%, to $5.00 billion at March 31, 2025, from $4.96 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in borrowings of $42.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in total deposits of $6.5 million. The Company routinely utilizes brokered deposits and borrowed funds to manage interest rate risk, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, and funding needs related to loan originations and deposit activity.
Deposits decreased $6.5 million, or 0.2%, to $4.13 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to $4.14 billion at December 31, 2024. Brokered deposits decreased by $140.1 million, or 53.2%, as the Company placed less reliance on brokered deposits which were used as a lower-cost alternative to borrowings in the trailing quarter. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased $133.6 million, or 3.4%. The increase in deposits, excluding brokered deposits, was primarily attributable to increases of $97.1 million in transaction accounts and $41.6 million in time deposits, partially offset by decreases of $4.5 million in savings accounts, and $579,000 in money market accounts. Growth in transaction accounts and time deposits was primarily due to new municipal relationships and new commercial customer relationships.
Estimated gross uninsured deposits at March 31, 2025 were $1.95 billion. This total includes fully collateralized uninsured governmental deposits and intercompany deposits of $1.01 billion, leaving estimated uninsured deposits of approximately $934.7 million, or 22.6%, of total deposits. At December 31, 2024, estimated uninsured deposits totaled $896.5 million, or 21.7% of total deposits.
Deposit account balances are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Transaction:
|Non-interest bearing checking
|$
|722,994
|$
|706,976
|Negotiable orders of withdrawal and interest-bearing checking
|1,367,219
|1,286,154
|Total transaction
|2,090,213
|1,993,130
|Savings and money market:
|Savings
|899,674
|904,163
|Money market
|271,566
|272,145
|Total savings
|1,171,240
|1,176,308
|Certificates of deposit:
|$250,000 and under
|602,959
|580,940
|Over $250,000
|144,255
|124,681
|Brokered deposits
|123,289
|263,418
|Total certificates of deposit
|870,503
|969,039
|Total deposits
|$
|4,131,956
|$
|4,138,477
Included in the table above are business and municipal deposit account balances as follows (dollars in thousands):
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Business customers
|$
|891,545
|$
|885,769
|Municipal (governmental) customers
|$
|929,611
|$
|859,319
Borrowed funds increased to $770.7 million at March 31, 2025, from $727.8 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in borrowings for the period was primarily due to a $67.0 million increase in borrowings under an overnight line of credit, partially offset by a decrease of $24.2 million in other borrowings due to maturities. Management utilizes borrowings to mitigate interest rate risk, for short-term liquidity, and to a lesser extent from time to time, as part of leverage strategies.
The following table sets forth borrowing maturities (excluding overnight borrowings and subordinated debt) and the weighted average rate by year at March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands):
|Year
|Amount
|Weighted Average Rate
|2025
|$160,684
|3.89%
|2026
|148,000
|4.36%
|2027
|173,000
|3.19%
|2028
|154,288
|3.96%
|$635,972
|3.83%
Total stockholders' equity increased by $6.5 million to $711.1 million at March 31, 2025, from $704.7 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was attributable to net income of $7.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an $8.1 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income, associated with an increase in the estimated fair value of our debt securities available-for-sale portfolio, and a $900,000 increase in equity award activity, partially offset by $5.0 million in stock repurchases and $5.4 million in dividend payments. On February 26, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a $5.0 million stock repurchase program. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 440,150 of its common stock outstanding at an average price of $11.36 for a total of $5.0 million pursuant to approved stock repurchase plan. As of March 31, 2025, the Company has no outstanding repurchase program.
The Company's most liquid assets are cash and cash equivalents, corporate bonds, and unpledged mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac, that we can either borrow against or sell. We also have the ability to surrender bank-owned life insurance contracts. The surrender of these contracts would subject the Company to income taxes and penalties for increases in the cash surrender values over the original premium payments. We also have the ability to obtain additional funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank of New York utilizing unencumbered and unpledged securities and multifamily loans. The Company expects to have sufficient funds available to meet current commitments in the normal course of business. The Company's on-hand liquidity ratio as of March 31, 2025 was 24.3%.
The Company had the following primary sources of liquidity at March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands):
|Cash and cash equivalents(1)
|$
|89,139
|Corporate bonds(2)
|$
|19,323
|Multifamily loans(2)
|$
|547,043
|Mortgage-backed securities (issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac)(2)
|$
|1,102,759
(1) Excludes $12.5 million of cash at Northfield Bank.
(2) Represents estimated remaining borrowing potential.
The Company and the Bank utilize the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (“CBLR”) framework. At March 31, 2025, the Company and the Bank's estimated CBLR ratios were 12.08% and 12.62%, respectively, which exceeded the minimum requirement to be considered well-capitalized of 9%.
Asset Quality
The following table details total non-accrual loans (excluding PCD), non-performing assets, loans over 90 days delinquent on which interest is accruing, and accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands):
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Non-accrual loans:
|Held-for-investment
|Real estate loans:
|Multifamily
|$
|2,565
|$
|2,609
|Commercial mortgage
|4,565
|4,578
|Home equity and lines of credit
|1,267
|1,270
|Commercial and industrial
|4,972
|5,807
|Total non-accrual loans
|13,369
|14,264
|Loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing:
|Held-for-investment
|Real estate loans:
|Multifamily
|-
|164
|One-to-four family residential
|878
|882
|Home equity and lines of credit
|140
|140
|Total loans held-for-investment delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing
|1,018
|1,186
|Non-performing loans held-for-sale
|Commercial mortgage
|4,397
|4,397
|Commercial and industrial
|500
|500
|Total non-performing loans held-for-sale
|4,897
|4,897
|Total non-performing loans
|19,284
|20,347
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|19,284
|$
|20,347
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.48
|%
|0.51
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.34
|%
|0.36
|%
|Accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent
|$
|6,845
|$
|9,336
Accruing Loans 30 to 89 Days Delinquent
Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent and on accrual status totaled $6.8 million and $9.3 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The following table sets forth delinquencies for accruing loans by type and by amount at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands):
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Held-for-investment
|Real estate loans:
|Multifamily
|$
|1,296
|$
|2,831
|Commercial mortgage
|147
|78
|One-to-four family residential
|2,584
|2,407
|Home equity and lines of credit
|1,141
|1,472
|Commercial and industrial loans
|1,674
|2,545
|Other loans
|3
|3
|Total delinquent accruing loans held-for-investment
|$
|6,845
|$
|9,336
The decrease in delinquent multifamily loans was primarily due to one relationship totaling $2.1 million that became current during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease in delinquent commercial and industrial loans was primarily due to five unsecured small business loans that were charged off totaling $797,000. Management continues to monitor the unsecured small business commercial and industrial loan portfolio which represents the majority of the commercial and industrial delinquencies in the table above.
PCD Loans (Held-for-Investment)
The Company accounts for PCD loans at estimated fair value using discounted expected future cash flows deemed to be collectible on the date acquired. Based on its detailed review of PCD loans and experience in loan workouts, management believes it has a reasonable expectation about the amount and timing of future cash flows and accordingly has classified PCD loans ($9.0 million at March 31, 2025 and $9.2 million at December 31, 2024, respectively) as accruing, even though they may be contractually past due. At March 31, 2025, 2.1% of PCD loans were past due 30 to 89 days, and 25.2% were past due 90 days or more, as compared to 2.9% and 27.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.
Our multifamily loan portfolio at March 31, 2025 totaled $2.57 billion, or 64% of our total loan portfolio, of which $435.8 million, or 11%, included loans collateralized by properties in New York with units subject to some percentage of rent regulation. The table below sets forth details about our multifamily loan portfolio in New York (dollars in thousands).
|% Rent Regulated
|Balance
|% Portfolio Total NY Multifamily Portfolio
|Average Balance
|Largest Loan
|LTV*
|Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR)*
|30-89 Days Delinquent
|Non-Accrual
|Special Mention
|Substandard
|0
|$
|279,630
|39.1
|%
|$
|1,175
|$
|16,441
|50.6
|%
|1.48x
|$
|580
|$
|499
|$
|-
|$
|1,800
|>0-10
|4,696
|0.6
|1,565
|2,107
|50.9
|1.33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|>10-20
|18,397
|2.6
|1,415
|2,834
|48.7
|1.40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|>20-30
|19,268
|2.7
|2,141
|5,449
|53.2
|1.65
|-
|-
|-
|-
|>30-40
|14,958
|2.1
|1,247
|3,037
|47.8
|1.59
|-
|-
|-
|-
|>40-50
|21,558
|3.0
|1,268
|2,710
|46.9
|1.77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|>50-60
|9,298
|1.3
|1,550
|2,313
|39.4
|1.80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|>60-70
|20,765
|2.9
|2,966
|11,181
|53.4
|1.51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|>70-80
|22,158
|3.1
|2,462
|4,874
|47.5
|1.43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|>80-90
|20,516
|2.9
|1,140
|3,124
|46.1
|1.64
|-
|-
|1,124
|-
|>90-100
|284,164
|39.7
|1,733
|16,698
|51.6
|1.60
|665
|2,067
|3,630
|4,389
|Total
|$
|715,408
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,442
|$
|16,698
|50.6
|%
|1.55x
|$
|1,245
|$
|2,566
|$
|4,754
|$
|6,189
The table below sets forth our New York rent-regulated loans by county (dollars in thousands).
|County
|Balance
|LTV*
|DSCR*
|Bronx
|$
|116,944
|51.2
|%
|1.60x
|Kings
|184,545
|50.5
|%
|1.57
|Nassau
|2,155
|35.8
|%
|1.88
|New York
|48,838
|46.3
|%
|1.61
|Queens
|37,633
|44.3
|%
|1.69
|Richmond
|32,258
|60.1
|%
|1.41
|Westchester
|13,405
|58.7
|%
|1.78
|Total
|$
|435,778
|50.6
|%
|1.59x
* Weighted Average
None of the loans that are rent-regulated in New York are interest only. During the remainder of 2025, 27 loans with an aggregate principal balance of $46.0 million will re-price.
About Northfield Bank
Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 37 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit
Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Northfield Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Northfield Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, those related to general economic conditions, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competition and demand for financial services in our market area, fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions, changes in liquidity, the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, competition among depository and other financial institutions, including with respect to fees and interest rates, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, changes in the quality and/or composition of our loan and securities portfolios, prepayment speeds, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions, our ability to access cost-effective funding, changes in the value of our goodwill or other intangible assets, changes in regulatory fees, assessments and capital requirements, inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins, reduce the fair value of financial instruments or reduce our ability to originate loans, the failure to maintain current technologies and to successfully implement future information technology enhancements, cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers, the ability of third-party providers to perform their obligations to us, the effects of war, conflict, and acts of terrorism, our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, and adverse changes in the securities markets. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release, or conform these statements to actual events.
Company Contact:
William R. Jacobs
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (732) 499-7200 ext. 2519
(Tables follow)
|NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
|SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31
| 2025
| 2024
| 2024
|Selected Financial Ratios:
|Performance Ratios (1)
|Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)
|0.56
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.79
|%
|Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity)
|4.52
|3.59
|6.40
|Average equity to average total assets
|12.43
|12.04
|12.28
|Interest rate spread
|1.76
|1.39
|1.54
|Net interest margin
|2.38
|2.03
|2.18
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|61.57
|71.43
|56.75
|Non-interest expense to average total assets
|1.53
|1.55
|1.46
|Non-interest expense to average total interest-earning assets
|1.61
|1.63
|1.53
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|129.42
|128.66
|129.20
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.34
|0.29
|0.36
|Non-performing loans (3) to total loans (4)
|0.48
|0.41
|0.51
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (5)
|242.73
|214.83
|227.72
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans held-for-investment, net (6)
|0.87
|0.89
|0.87
(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (excluding PCD loans), and are included in total loans held-for-investment, net.
(4) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCD loans, acquired loans and loans held-for-sale.
(5) Excludes loans held-for-sale.
(6) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCD loans, and acquired loans.
|NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|12,523
|$
|13,043
|Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|89,139
|154,701
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|101,662
|167,744
|Trading securities
|13,003
|13,884
|Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
|1,246,473
|1,100,817
|Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|8,883
|9,303
|Equity securities
|10,855
|14,261
|Loans held-for-sale
|4,897
|4,897
|Loans held-for-investment, net
|3,991,529
|4,022,224
|Allowance for credit losses
|(34,921
|)
|(35,183
|)
|Net loans held-for-investment
|3,956,608
|3,987,041
|Accrued interest receivable
|19,648
|19,078
|Bank-owned life insurance
|177,398
|175,759
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost
|38,350
|35,894
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|27,345
|27,771
|Premises and equipment, net
|21,431
|21,985
|Goodwill
|41,012
|41,012
|Other assets
|42,435
|46,932
|Total assets
|$
|5,710,000
|$
|5,666,378
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|LIABILITIES:
|Deposits
|$
|4,131,956
|$
|4,138,477
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
|709,159
|666,402
|Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs
|61,498
|61,442
|Lease liabilities
|31,630
|32,209
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|29,270
|24,057
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|35,338
|39,095
|Total liabilities
|4,998,851
|4,961,682
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Total stockholders' equity
|711,149
|704,696
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,710,000
|$
|5,666,378
|Total shares outstanding
|42,676,274
|42,903,598
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|15.70
|$
|15.46
(1) Tangible book value per share is calculated based on total stockholders' equity, excluding intangible assets (goodwill and core deposit intangibles), divided by total shares outstanding as of the balance sheet date. Core deposit intangibles were $57 and $69 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and are included in other assets.
|NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|45,283
|$
|46,047
|$
|45,902
|Mortgage-backed securities
|12,009
|4,398
|9,160
|Other securities
|797
|3,841
|1,428
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York dividends
|862
|970
|885
|Deposits in other financial institutions
|1,141
|3,392
|2,347
|Total interest income
|60,092
|58,648
|59,722
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|21,191
|19,273
|22,031
|Borrowings
|6,291
|10,663
|7,169
|Subordinated debt
|819
|828
|837
|Total interest expense
|28,301
|30,764
|30,037
|Net interest income
|31,791
|27,884
|29,685
|Provision for credit losses
|2,582
|415
|1,942
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|29,209
|27,469
|27,743
|Non-interest income:
|Fees and service charges for customer services
|1,620
|1,615
|1,634
|Income on bank-owned life insurance
|1,639
|964
|1,277
|(Losses)/gains on trading securities, net
|(299
|)
|699
|68
|Gain on sale of property
|-
|-
|3,402
|Other
|62
|103
|623
|Total non-interest income
|3,022
|3,381
|7,004
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and employee benefits
|11,775
|12,765
|11,761
|Occupancy
|3,533
|3,553
|3,253
|Furniture and equipment
|414
|484
|436
|Data processing
|2,122
|2,147
|1,921
|Professional fees
|1,072
|809
|762
|Advertising
|250
|518
|287
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance
|617
|588
|625
|Credit loss expense/(benefit) for off-balance sheet exposures
|103
|83
|(55
|)
|Other
|1,549
|1,385
|1,832
|Total non-interest expense
|21,435
|22,332
|20,822
|Income before income tax expense
|10,796
|8,518
|13,925
|Income tax expense
|2,920
|2,304
|2,674
|Net income
|$
|7,876
|$
|6,214
|$
|11,251
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.28
|Diluted
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.27
|Basic average shares outstanding
|40,864,529
|42,367,243
|40,889,355
|Diluted average shares outstanding
|40,922,829
|42,408,953
|41,029,275
|NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
|ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
|(Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/ Rate(1)
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/ Rate(1)
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/ Rate(1)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans(2)
|$
|4,007,266
|$
|45,283
|4.58
|%
|$
|4,044,787
|$
|45,902
|4.51
|%
|$
|4,174,668
|$
|46,047
|4.44
|%
|Mortgage-backed securities(3)
|1,132,715
|12,009
|4.30
|950,309
|9,160
|3.83
|648,811
|4,398
|2.73
|Other securities(3)
|118,082
|797
|2.74
|177,462
|1,428
|3.20
|391,980
|3,841
|3.94
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
|36,929
|862
|9.47
|37,065
|885
|9.50
|39,599
|970
|9.85
|Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions
|118,983
|1,141
|3.89
|204,146
|2,347
|4.57
|262,884
|3,392
|5.19
|Total interest-earning assets
|5,413,975
|60,092
|4.50
|5,413,769
|59,722
|4.39
|5,517,942
|58,648
|4.27
|Non-interest-earning assets
|277,586
|277,067
|266,428
|Total assets
|$
|5,691,561
|$
|5,690,836
|$
|5,784,370
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings, NOW, and money market accounts
|$
|2,502,664
|$
|12,148
|1.97
|%
|$
|2,424,370
|$
|11,997
|1.97
|%
|$
|2,464,297
|$
|12,331
|2.01
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|923,713
|9,043
|3.97
|928,658
|10,034
|4.30
|654,328
|6,942
|4.27
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,426,377
|21,191
|2.51
|3,353,028
|22,031
|2.61
|3,118,625
|19,273
|2.49
|Borrowed funds
|695,281
|6,291
|3.67
|775,722
|7,169
|3.68
|1,108,880
|10,663
|3.87
|Subordinated debt
|61,461
|819
|5.40
|61,406
|837
|5.42
|61,239
|828
|5.44
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,183,119
|28,301
|2.74
|4,190,156
|30,037
|2.85
|4,288,744
|30,764
|2.89
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|706,217
|703,886
|699,640
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|94,819
|97,918
|99,594
|Total liabilities
|4,984,155
|4,991,960
|5,087,978
|Stockholders' equity
|707,406
|698,876
|696,392
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,691,561
|$
|5,690,836
|$
|5,784,370
|Net interest income
|$
|31,791
|$
|29,685
|$
|27,884
|Net interest rate spread(4)
|1.76
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.39
|%
|Net interest-earning assets(5)
|$
|1,230,856
|$
|1,223,613
|$
|1,229,198
|Net interest margin(6)
|2.38
|%
|2.18
|%
|2.03
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|129.42
|%
|129.20
|%
|128.66
|%
(1) Average yields and rates are annualized.
(2) Includes non-accruing loans.
(3) Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
