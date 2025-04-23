Recruiting For Good Launches The Sweetest Dining Card For Women Chef Restaurants

Love to Celebrate Women Chefs and Support a Sweet Girl Cause? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn The Sweetest Dining Card 1 to Keep and 1 to Gift

We use our voice for Good' is a meaningful year long work program for 5th graders created by Recruiting for Good

Once girl lands spot on 'We Use Our Voice for Good;' Recruiting for Good sponsors Dinner with Grandma at Top 5 Women Chef Restaurant

Recruiting for Good is funding Program Girls Use Their Voice for Good; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with sweet gift cards.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to create and fund meaningful leadership development work programs for talented girls.In January 2026, Recruiting for Good is launching 10 Girls Use Their Voice for Good. A personalized yearlong work program for sweet talented fifth graders who aspire to be writers and leaders.In order to fund the meaningful 'Girl' program over the next 10 years, Recruiting for Good needs to connect with more decision makers at companies; and generate proceeds to benefit the community.Recruiting for Good is rewarding personal referrals to companies hiring professional staff that result in a hire with The Sweetest Dining Card ($1,000 to Keep and $1,000 to Gift) for The Top 5 Women Chef Restaurants in LAAccording to Carlos Cymerman, "Love to dine at a.o.c. Wine bar, Osteria Mozza, Socalo, Violet LA, and Xuntos) and support a very sweet girl cause? Our Sweet Dining Reward is made just for you!"!"How to Earn The Sweetest Dining Gift Card and Help Support a Very Sweet Girl Cause?1. Introduce a family member or friend who is either the HR Manager; or senior executive at a company.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find a talented professional and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Recruiting for Good Rewards two $1000 Dining Cards (1 to Keep and one to Gift); and sponsors one 5th grader's meaningful creative writing experience for one sweet year.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Once a Girl Lands 1 of the Spots on '10 Girls Use Their Voice for Good;' she begins her writing journey by interviewing Grandma over Dinner! Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Dinner at a Top 5 Women Chef Restaurant in LA ;"a.o.c. Wine bar, Osteria Mozza, Socalo, Violet LA, or Xuntos!"AboutThe sweetest Dining Card is Created and Funded by Recruiting for Good 1 to Keep+1 to Gift! Rewarding $1,000 Dining Cards to Celebrate Top 5 Women Chef Restaurants "a.o.c. Wine bar, Osteria Mozza, Socalo, Violet LA, or Xuntos!"Recruiting for Good is a value-driven staffing agency since 1998 helping companies find talented professionals to fund Leadership Program'10 Girls Use Their Voice for Good' is a sweet meaningful work program for fifth grade Girls; that delivers a personalized mentorship and creative writing development experience."Girls Learn Positive Values + Success Habits + Sweet Skills! That Will Lead To a Life of Self-Confidence, Fulfillment & Leadership!"'Use Your Voice for Good' Interview a Role Model (Your Grandma), Write a Story and Get Published Perfect for Sweet Talented 5th Graders!Once a Girl Lands 1 of the Spots on '10 Girls Use Their Voice for Good;' she begins her writing journey by interviewing Grandma over Dinner!Recruiting for Good Sponsors Dinner at a Top 5 Women Chef Restaurant in LA; a.o.c. + Osteria Mozza + Socalo + Violet LA + Xuntos."Girls Learn Positive Values + Success Habits + Sweet Skills! That Will Lead To a Life of Self-Confidence, Fulfillment & Leadership!"Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!"It took 5 sweet years to perfect 'Girls Design TomorrowTM', creating a fulfilling life experience (our unique methodology) Teaching Tweens to be value driven-leaders; and now incorporated into meaningful work program' 10 Girls Use Their Voice for GOOD!'"Recruiting for Good Founder Carlos Cymerman has created sweet community solutions that benefit kids, families, and moms in the last 15 years. He has over 15 years of mentoring experience (kids, men, and women). He has over 25 years' experience in the staffing industry. Before entering the staffing industry, he worked as a Spanish teacher in a pre-school and worked in elementary/middle schools as an ESL teacher. And pursued a master's degree in MFCC. He also has leadership experience in nonprofits. And Carlos is an expert at teaching Kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values!Carlos Cymerman

Sara fleur

Recruiting for Good

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.