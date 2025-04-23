Built By Stylists, Powered By Micamp: STX Unveils The Future Of Salon Management

- Micah Kinsler, President MiCamp SolutionsSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MiCamp Solutions , a leader in secure and innovative payment processing, has formed a strategic alliance with STX Software , the salon and spa industry's premier management system, to deliver a fully embedded payment solution tailored for service-based businesses.As the only salon and spa management platform founded and actively operated by a salon owner and stylist, STX Software understands the industry from the inside out. Their all-in-one platform has led the way since day one, offering intuitive tools not only for salons and spas but also for health and fitness studios, tattoo parlors, nail salons, and more.With MiCamp's secure payment technology now integrated directly into the STX system, business owners can manage appointments, services, and transactions from a single platform. This collaboration enhances day-to-day operations, improves the client experience, and simplifies the payment process for staff and customers alike.“Our partnership with STX Software goes beyond payment integration-it's about delivering a smarter, more intuitive solution designed specifically for the unique needs of salons and spas,” said Micah Kinsler , President of MiCamp Solutions.“By embedding secure, seamless payment technology into a platform built by industry insiders, we're helping businesses operate more efficiently and serve their clients better. We believe this is the leading alternative to traditional salon software-purpose-built by professionals who truly understand the space.”Clients can now book appointments, select services, and pay-all within one interface-creating a frictionless, professional experience that reflects the quality of the service itself.“We are thrilled to partner with MiCamp to bring seamless and secure payment solutions to our salon partners,” said Jeff Mason, President of STX Software.“This collaboration allows us to further enhance the overall experience for salon owners and their clients, making transactions easier, faster, and more reliable. By streamlining the payment process, we are empowering salons to focus more on what matters most-providing exceptional service and building lasting relationships with their clients.”Together, MiCamp and STX are raising the bar for salon and spa operations-where simplicity, security, and client satisfaction come standard.About MiCamp SolutionsMiCamp Solutions, nestled in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a standout in the fintech field for its innovative and secure payment processing solutions. Founded in 2007, the company has achieved considerable growth, serving a diverse array of clients. MiCamp excels in providing tailored consulting and specialized application engineering to tackle the unique payment challenges of its merchants and partners. The firm prides itself on its extensive experience in the electronic payments industry and upholds values such as exceptional service, competitive edge, reliability, security, and clarity. These guiding principles have fortified MiCamp's stature as a respected industry leader and a notable full-service provider for Fiserv, Inc. (FI) and Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), also recognized in the Fiserv Chairman's Circle. For additional information on MiCamp Solutions and its services, please visit .About STX SoftwareSTX Software is the industry's first salon and spa management system, founded by a successful salon owner and stylist who understands the unique challenges of the business from the inside out. Designed by professionals for professionals, STX offers an all-in-one solution for appointment scheduling, client management, marketing, and business analytics. With a user-friendly interface and powerful features, STX is trusted by salons, spas, fitness centers, tattoo studios, and other service-based businesses nationwide. Committed to innovation, STX continues to set the standard in salon software-empowering business owners to streamline operations, improve client experiences, and grow with confidence. Learn more at .

