Superwomen Of FMS Leadership Award Nominations Now Open

Nomination Scope

This award honors women who have distinguished themselves through:



Pioneering technological innovations

Securing significant industry patents

Demonstrating exceptional leadership Creating meaningful impact within the technology sector

Previous Distinguished Honorees

Our award has previously recognized these industry trailblazers:



Amber Huffman, Intel Fellow and NVMe Working Group Board Chairperson

Calline Sanchez, IBM Vice President of WW Systems Services & Technical Universities

Barbara Murphy, WekaIO Vice President of Marketing

Dr. Yan Li, Western Digital Vice President of Memory Technology Amy Fowler, Pure Storage Vice President and General Manager, Flashblade

We invite companies, colleagues, and industry professionals to nominate the exceptional women who are driving innovation and leadership in memory and storage.

"The SuperWomen of FMS Leadership Award honors the extraordinary women who are redefining the landscape of memory and storage technology," said Molly Presley, SuperWomen Chair. "We are seeking to highlight those visionary leaders whose innovative thinking, technical expertise, and transformative leadership are driving our industry forward. I invite companies and colleagues to nominate women who are not just participating in technological progress, but actively shaping its future."

The SuperWomen of FMS initiative is a comprehensive program dedicated to elevating and championing women in the memory and storage technology sector. Our mission extends beyond recognition-we are committed to creating meaningful pathways for female professionals, and inspiring the next generation of technological innovators. The SuperWomen of FMS initiative doesn't just highlight individual successes-we are building a dynamic, supportive community that empowers women to lead, innovate, and drive technological advancement in memory and storage technology.

For nomination details and submission guidelines please visit the SuperWomen of FMS nomination webpage . Nominations Close: Friday, May 16, 2025. The award recipient must be able to attend FMS.

About FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage

FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, produced by Conference ConCepts, is the premier global event showcasing cutting-edge developments in multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and storage technologies. As the world's largest conference and exhibition in this sector, FMS highlights mainstream applications, breakthrough innovations, key enabling technologies, and the full spectrum of players-from leading vendors to disruptive startups. This event spans critical application areas including AI, enterprise data centers, high-performance computing, mobile devices at the edge, and embedded systems. FMS serves as a dynamic hub where technology professionals, executive leaders, customers, cloud providers, hyperscaler companies, and industry analysts converge to explore the evolving landscape of memory and storage. With a renewed commitment to inclusivity and innovation, FMS is shaping the future of memory and storage-especially at its intersection with artificial intelligence.

Press Contact:

Michelle Suzuki

310-930-6655

SOURCE FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage