West Fraser Announces Voting Results Of The Annual Shareholders Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX andNYSE: WFG ) announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Quesnel, B.C. Voting Results for the Election of Directors A total of 60,282,131 Common shares and Class B Common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 75.75% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Votes For % of Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Hank Ketcham 52,742,263 90.39 5,609,861 9.61 Doyle N. Beneby 56,175,632 96.27 2,176,492 3.73 Eric L. Butler 58,297,503 99.91 54,621 0.09 Reid E. Carter 57,416,618 98.40 935,506 1.60 John N. Floren 57,749,539 98.97 602,584 1.03 Ellis Ketcham Johnson 57,688,916 98.86 663,207 1.14 Brian G. Kenning 56,429,554 96.71 1,922,569 3.29 Marian Lawson 58,292,363 99.90 59,761 0.10 Sean P. McLaren 58,325,333 99.93 39,162 0.07 Colleen M. McMorrow 58,312,962 99.93 39,162 0.07 Janice G. Rennie 52,607,441 90.16 5,744,682 9.84 Gillian D. Winckler 58,107,870 99.58 244,253 0.42

Voting Results for Other Matters

Shareholders approved the fixing the number of directors at twelve (12) by show of hands.

Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company by show of hands.

The resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation (Say-on-Pay) as described in the Company's management information circular dated March 6, 2025 was also approved, with 90.04% of votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ at and EDGAR at .

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 50 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, which promotes sustainable forest practices in its operations. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers and tissue. For more information about West Fraser, visit .

For More Information

Investor Contact

Robert B. Winslow, CFA

Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Tel. (416) 777-4426

[email protected]

Media Contact

Joyce Wagenaar

Director, Communications

Tel. (604) 817-5539

[email protected]

