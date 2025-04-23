Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

West Fraser Announces Voting Results Of The Annual Shareholders Meeting


2025-04-23 05:16:03
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX andNYSE: WFG ) announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Quesnel, B.C.

Voting Results for the Election of Directors

A total of 60,282,131 Common shares and Class B Common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 75.75% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director

Votes

For

% of Votes

in Favour

Votes

Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Hank Ketcham

52,742,263

90.39

5,609,861

9.61

Doyle N. Beneby

56,175,632

96.27

2,176,492

3.73

Eric L. Butler

58,297,503

99.91

54,621

0.09

Reid E. Carter

57,416,618

98.40

935,506

1.60

John N. Floren

57,749,539

98.97

602,584

1.03

Ellis Ketcham Johnson

57,688,916

98.86

663,207

1.14

Brian G. Kenning

56,429,554

96.71

1,922,569

3.29

Marian Lawson

58,292,363

99.90

59,761

0.10

Sean P. McLaren

58,325,333

99.93

39,162

0.07

Colleen M. McMorrow

58,312,962

99.93

39,162

0.07

Janice G. Rennie

52,607,441

90.16

5,744,682

9.84

Gillian D. Winckler

58,107,870

99.58

244,253

0.42

Voting Results for Other Matters

Shareholders approved the fixing the number of directors at twelve (12) by show of hands.

Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company by show of hands.

The resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation (Say-on-Pay) as described in the Company's management information circular dated March 6, 2025 was also approved, with 90.04% of votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ at and EDGAR at .

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 50 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, which promotes sustainable forest practices in its operations. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers and tissue. For more information about West Fraser, visit .

For More Information

Investor Contact
 Robert B. Winslow, CFA
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Tel. (416) 777-4426
[email protected]

Media Contact
 Joyce Wagenaar
Director, Communications
Tel. (604) 817-5539
[email protected]

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN23042025003732001241ID1109465431

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search