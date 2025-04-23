DAIRY TEAMSTERS TO PRACTICE PICKET IN CITY OF INDUSTRY
WHAT:
Dairy Teamsters Practice Picket
WHEN:
Thursday, April 24, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PST
WHO:
DFA Teamsters
WHERE:
Alta Dena Dairy (North)
Parking: Iron Workers Local 433
|
17637 Valley Boulevard
17495 Hurley Street
|
City of Industry, CA 91744
City of Industry, CA 91744
VISUALS:
DFA Teamsters marching, holding picket signs
Media Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015
[email protected]
On-site Contact:
Alex Flores, (303) 437-5419
[email protected]
