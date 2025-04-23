New Mexico Public School District And Community College Partner To Launch New Career Technical Education High School

Rio Rancho Public Schools' high school students will receive college-level instruction from Central New Mexico Community College faculty in the new high school's cutting-edge trades and technology labs.

RIO RANCHO, N.M., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Rio Rancho Public Schools (RRPS) proudly hosted the grand opening of RioTECH, a state-of-the-art Career Technical Education (CTE) high school designed to prepare students for high-demand careers in skilled trades and technology. The new school is the result of years of planning, construction, renovation, and a strong partnership with Central New Mexico Community College (CNM).

RioTECH will serve up to 250 RRPS high school students, grades 10-12, offering a full slate of academic and career-focused instruction all on one campus. Unlike traditional CTE programs that often require travel, RioTECH students will complete all coursework at the new school, allowing for seamless integration of technical training and core academics.

The school features cutting-edge labs for welding, plumbing, carpentry, HVAC, and electrical trades, as well as several fully equipped information technology labs to support students pursuing careers in computer science, cybersecurity, digital media, and more. These learning environments are designed to simulate real-world workplaces, giving students hands-on experience with industry tools and technology.

Through a robust dual credit partnership with CNM, RioTECH students will also have the opportunity to take college-level CTE courses tuition-free. These classes lead to industry-recognized credentials, certificates, and even associate degrees-setting students on a path toward gainful employment or continued education right after graduation.

"The opening of RioTECH is a true game-changer-not just for our students, but for the future workforce of New Mexico," said RRPS Superintendent Dr. V. Sue Cleveland. "This school reflects the district's unwavering commitment to providing students with real-world skills, hands-on learning experiences, and clear pathways to high-demand careers right here in our own community. It's about empowering our students to succeed while also strengthening the economic future of our region. This is education with purpose, and we couldn't be more excited about the possibilities ahead."

"On behalf of CNM, we're excited to be partnering with Rio Rancho Public Schools to expand access to high-quality education and hands-on training in trades and technology fields that are essential for economic development," said CNM President Tracy Hartzler. "Our collaboration provides students with college-level instruction from CNM faculty right in their high school environment. We can provide a powerful head start on launching successful careers - in the classroom and through work-based experiences, like internships – or through continued degree-attainment. On either path, they'll be moving quickly toward life-changing careers while helping grow Rio Rancho's economy."

The vision for RioTECH has been years in the making. From architectural design to curriculum development, it has taken a dedicated team of educators, administrators, and community partners to bring this innovative concept to life.

"Watching this project come together has been inspiring," said RioTECH Principal Dr. Kristopher Johnson. "We're excited to welcome our first students and to be part of shaping a new model for high school education-one that's rooted in relevance, hands-on learning, and real-world outcomes."

Attendees of the grand opening were provided guided tours of the new school, giving industry partners, community members, and members of the media a first-hand look at the state-of-the-art facilities.

RioTECH will be open to students for the 2025-2026 school year. For more information, visit .

