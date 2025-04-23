Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Townebank Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings


2025-04-23 04:45:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUFFOLK, Va., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $50.59 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $34.69 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $50.98 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the current quarter compared to $36.27 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Our Company had a very strong start to the year earning $0.67 per share and delivering nearly 7% annualized loan growth. Our continued focus on measured growth aligned with a deliberate strategy to maintain healthy liquidity and capital levels should position our Company well during periods of economic uncertainty. While growth could be challenged in the short run, we believe our conservative Main Street approach to relationship banking coupled with our diversified fee income businesses can serve as a pillar of strength for our members, shareholders and the communities we serve," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for First Quarter 2025:

  • Total revenues were $192.04 million, an increase of $24.94 million, or 14.93%, compared to first quarter 2024. Net interest income increased $17.26 million, driven primarily by lower deposit costs, while noninterest income increased $7.68 million.
  • Total deposits were $14.61 billion, an increase of $482.47 million, or 3.42%, compared to first quarter 2024. Total deposits increased 1.19%, or $171.25 million, in comparison to December 31, 2024, 4.81% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 2.85%, to $4.31 billion, compared to first quarter 2024 and represented 29.53% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased 1.42%.
  • Loans held for investment were $11.65 billion, an increase of $200.40 million, or 1.75%, compared to March 31, 2024, and $193.69 million, 1.69%, or 6.86% on an annualized basis, compared to December 31, 2024.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 9.57% compared to 6.89% in first quarter 2024. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 13.21% compared to 9.98% in first quarter 2024.
  • Net interest margin was 3.14% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.17%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.72% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.75%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points.
  • Compared to the linked quarter, net interest margin increased 15 basis points and spread increased 26 basis points.
  • The effective tax rate was 13.95% in the quarter compared to 17.31% in first quarter 2024 and 13.92% in the linked quarter. The lower effective tax rate in the current quarter as compared to first quarter 2024 was primarily due to the impact on state and federal taxes from the increase in credits and losses related to tax advantaged investment properties placed in service over the past 12 months and purchase accounting adjustments for a prior partnership acquisition.

"We were pleased to close our partnership with Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. on April 1, 2025 followed by our latest announcement of the signing of a definitive agreement with Old Point Financial Corporation. Both transactions are strategically important for our Company and follow our disciplined model of targeting partnerships that enhance shareholder returns with low execution risk," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $120.48 million compared to $103.22 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.38%, represented 74.15% of earning assets at March 31, 2025 compared to a yield of 5.37% and 74.54% of earning assets at March 31, 2024.
  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.24% in first quarter 2024. Interest expense on deposits decreased $11.26 million, or 14.36%, from the prior year quarter driven by decreases in rate.
  • Our total cost of deposits decreased to 1.89% from 2.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due to lower interest-bearing deposit rates. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee lowered the overnight funds rate a total of 100 basis points in the last four months of 2024.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.55 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $15.27 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 1.84%. The Company anticipates approximately $760 million of cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next 24 months.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.42 billion, an increase of $212.32 million, or 2.08%, from prior year, driven by demand and money market deposit growth. Borrowings have declined between periods. There were no short term FHLB borrowings in first quarter 2025, compared to an average of $174.73 million in the prior year quarter.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $2.42 million compared to a benefit of $0.88 million in the prior year quarter and an expense of $1.61 million in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.21 million in first quarter 2025, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in the allowance was driven by increases in the loan portfolio combined with a continuation of our use of higher weightings of more adverse macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our model.
  • Net loan charge-offs were $626 thousand in the quarter compared to $520 thousand in the prior year quarter and $382 thousand in the linked quarter.
  • The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.02% in first quarter 2025, compared to 0.02% in first quarter 2024 and 0.01% in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.08% of total loans at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.10% at March 31, 2024, and 1.08% at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 19.15 times nonperforming loans compared to 18.01 times at March 31, 2024 and 16.69 times at December 31, 2024.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $71.57 million compared to $63.88 million in 2024, an increase of $7.68 million, or 12.02%.
  • Total net insurance commissions increased $0.89 million, or 3.47%, to $26.42 million in first quarter 2025 compared to 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in property and casualty commissions, which were driven by organic growth.
  • Property management fee revenue increased 16.26%, or $2.73 million, to $19.50 million in first quarter 2025 compared to 2024. Future reservations increased compared to the prior year, primarily driven by an acquisition in 2024.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $10.36 million compared to $10.48 million in first quarter 2024. Loan volume increased to $445.19 million in first quarter 2025 from $424.39 million in first quarter 2024. Residential purchase activity was 89.94% of production volume in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 95.66% in first quarter 2024.
  • At 3.18% gross margins on residential mortgage sales decreased 7 basis points from the linked quarter and 16 basis points from 3.34% in first quarter 2024.

Qua rterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $130.54 million compared to $125.59 million in 2024, an increase of $4.95 million, or 3.94%. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.70 million.
  • Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect October 2024, an increase in banking personnel, and production incentives.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets were $17.51 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a $264.99 million increase compared to $17.25 billion at December 31, 2024. Total assets increased $627.64 million, or 3.72%, from $16.88 billion at March 31, 2024.
  • Loans held for investment increased $193.69 million, or 1.69%, compared to the linked quarter and $200.40 million, or 1.75%, compared to prior year. Real estate construction and development loans declined, but were offset by growth in non owner occupied and multifamily commercial real estate. The Company continues to maintain a strong credit discipline.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale increased $17.78 million, or 11.80%, compared to prior year but decreased $31.95 million, or 15.94%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by production levels.
  • Total deposits increased $482.47 million, or 3.42%, driven by interest-bearing demand deposits, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $171.25 million, or 4.81% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $119.42 million, or 2.85%, compared to prior year and $60.50 million, or 1.42%, or 5.77% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings decreased $6.88 million, or 2.37%, compared to first quarter 2024 and $12.80 million, or 4.31%, compared to the linked quarter, due to declines in repurchase agreements and other borrowings.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.70 billion compared to $2.59 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.54 billion at March 31, 2024. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at March 31, 2025 was 3.3 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $119.25 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $155.28 million at December 31, 2024 and $170.84 million at March 31, 2024, with the changes in fair value due to the change in interest rates.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $11.65 billion at March 31, 2025, $11.46 billion at December 31, 2024, and $11.45 billion at March 31, 2024.
  • Nonperforming assets were $7.37 million, or 0.04% of total assets, compared to $7.77 million, or 0.05%, at March 31, 2024, and $7.87 million, or 0.05%, in the linked quarter end.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and the linked quarter end.
  • Foreclosed property consisted of $235 thousand in other real estate owned and $551 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $786 thousand in foreclosed property at March 31, 2025, compared to $175 thousand in other real estate owned and $605 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $780 thousand in foreclosed property at March 31, 2024.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $14.61 billion compared to $14.44 billion at December 31, 2024 and $14.13 billion at March 31, 2024.
  • The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 79.77% compared to 79.37% at December 31, 2024 and 81.07% at March 31, 2024.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 29.53% of total deposits at March 31, 2025 compared to 29.46% at December 31, 2024 and 29.69% at March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $119.42 million, or 2.85%, compared to March 31, 2024, and $60.50 million, or 1.42%, or 5.77% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings were $284.10 million compared to $296.90 million at December 31, 2024 and $290.98 million at March 31, 2024.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.75%(1).
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.61%(1).
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.87%(1).
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.65% (1) .
  • Book value per common share was $29.19 compared to $28.43 at December 31, 2024 and $27.33 at March 31, 2024.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $22.36 compared to $21.55 at December 31, 2024 and $20.31 at March 31, 2024.

(1) Preliminary.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 55 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $17.51 billion as of March 31, 2025, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank's core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the 2023 bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, trade restrictions and tariffs, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses of Old Point Financial Corporation ("Old Point"), a pending merger, and Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. ("Village"), a recently completed merger, to the extent that it may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected, our ability to close the transaction with Old Point when expected or at all because required approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on the proposed terms or on the anticipated schedule; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions, including reputational risk and adverse effects on relationships with employees, customers or other business partners, that may be greater than expected; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired that may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger related matters; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area, including any adverse impact of actual and proposed cuts to federal spending, including defense, security and military spending, on the Greater Hampton Roads economy. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482

Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
Income and Performance Ratios:
Total revenue $ 192,044 $ 177,160 $ 174,518 $ 174,970 $ 167,102
Net income 50,887 41,441 43,126 43,039 35,127
Net income available to common shareholders 50,592 41,265 42,949 42,856 34,687
Net income per common share - diluted 0.67 0.55 0.57 0.57 0.46
Book value per common share 29.19 28.43 28.59 27.62 27.33
Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP) 22.36 21.55 21.65 20.65 20.31
Return on average assets 1.19 % 0.95 % 1.00 % 1.01 % 0.83 %
Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 1.29 % 1.03 % 1.09 % 1.11 % 0.92 %
Return on average equity 9.50 % 7.64 % 8.12 % 8.43 % 6.84 %
Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 13.08 % 10.68 % 11.42 % 12.03 % 9.87 %
Return on average common equity 9.57 % 7.70 % 8.18 % 8.49 % 6.89 %
Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 13.21 % 10.79 % 11.54 % 12.16 % 9.98 %
Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 37.27 % 33.36 % 35.66 % 37.68 % 38.23 %
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):
Common equity tier 1 12.75 % 12.77 % 12.63 % 12.43 % 12.20 %
Tier 1 12.87 % 12.89 % 12.76 % 12.55 % 12.32 %
Total 15.65 % 15.68 % 15.54 % 15.34 % 15.10 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.61 % 10.36 % 10.38 % 10.25 % 10.15 %
Asset Quality:
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 19.15x 16.69x 18.70x 19.08x 18.01x
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.10 % 1.10 %
Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 %
Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.02 % - % 0.02 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 626 $ 382 $ 677 $ (19 ) $ 520
Nonperforming loans $ 6,586 $ 7,424 $ 6,588 $ 6,582 $ 6,987
Foreclosed property 786 443 884 581 780
Total nonperforming assets $ 7,372 $ 7,867 $ 7,472 $ 7,163 $ 7,767
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 15 $ 1,264 $ 510 $ 368 $ 323
Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 126,131 $ 123,923 $ 123,191 $ 125,552 $ 125,835
Mortgage Banking:
Loans originated, mortgage $ 300,699 $ 385,238 $ 421,571 $ 430,398 $ 289,191
Loans originated, joint venture 144,495 180,188 176,612 196,583 135,197
Total loans originated $ 445,194 $ 565,426 $ 598,183 $ 626,981 $ 424,388
Number of loans originated 1,181 1,489 1,637 1,700 1,247
Number of originators 161 160 159 169 176
Purchase % 89.94 % 89.46 % 91.49 % 94.85 % 95.66 %
Loans sold $ 475,518 $ 629,120 $ 526,998 $ 605,134 $ 410,895
Rate lock asset $ 1,880 $ 1,150 $ 1,548 $ 1,930 $ 1,681
Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.18 % 3.25 % 3.28 % 3.28 % 3.34 %
Other Ratios:
Net interest margin 3.14 % 2.99 % 2.90 % 2.86 % 2.72 %
Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.17 % 3.02 % 2.93 % 2.89 % 2.75 %
Average earning assets/total average assets 90.32 % 90.57 % 90.43 % 90.36 % 90.52 %
Average loans/average deposits 80.01 % 78.71 % 80.07 % 80.80 % 81.48 %
Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 29.68 % 30.14 % 30.19 % 30.06 % 30.25 %
Period end equity/period end total assets 12.66 % 12.50 % 12.58 % 12.24 % 12.24 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 67.10 % 70.28 % 70.93 % 68.98 % 73.25 %
(1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Investment Securities % Change
Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 25 vs. Q1 25 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2025 2024 2024 Q1 24 Q4 24
U.S. agency securities $ 320,190 $ 294,723 $ 293,917 8.64 % 8.94 %
U.S. Treasury notes 78,184 27,534 28,429 183.95 % 175.01 %
Municipal securities 439,379 447,323 439,115 (1.78 )% 0.06 %
Trust preferred and other corporate securities 98,463 87,983 95,279 11.91 % 3.34 %
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA 1,535,217 1,347,920 1,497,951 13.90 % 2.49 %
Allowance for credit losses (1,262 ) (1,382 ) (1,326 ) (8.68 )% (4.83 )%
Total $ 2,470,171 $ 2,204,101 $ 2,353,365 12.07 % 4.96 %
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements
Total gross unrealized gains $ 5,909 $ 1,868 $ 2,572 216.33 % 129.74 %
Total gross unrealized losses (125,156 ) (172,708 ) (157,851 ) (27.53 )% (20.71 )%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ (119,247 ) $ (170,840 ) $ (155,279 ) (30.20 )% (23.20 )%
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
U.S. agency securities $ 92,805 $ 102,042 $ 102,622 (9.05 )% (9.57 )%
U.S. Treasury notes 96,481 197,356 96,710 (51.11 )% (0.24 )%
Municipal securities 5,390 5,294 5,366 1.81 % 0.45 %
Trust preferred corporate securities 2,107 2,159 2,121 (2.41 )% (0.66 )%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs 5,235 5,659 5,533 (7.49 )% (5.39 )%
Allowance for credit losses (68 ) (82 ) (77 ) (17.07 )% (11.69 )%
Total $ 201,950 $ 312,428 $ 212,275 (35.36 )% (4.86 )%
Total gross unrealized gains $ 176 $ 265 $ 178 (33.58 )% (1.12 )%
Total gross unrealized losses (6,563 ) (14,262 ) (8,647 ) (53.98 )% (24.10 )%
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ (6,387 ) $ (13,997 ) $ (8,469 ) (54.37 )% (24.58 )%
Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities $ (125,634 ) $ (184,837 ) $ (163,748 ) (32.03 )% (23.28 )%
% Change
Loans Held For Investment Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 25 vs. Q1 25 vs.
2025 2024 2024 Q1 24 Q4 24
Real estate - construction and development $ 1,006,086 $ 1,255,741 $ 1,082,161 (19.88 )% (7.03 )%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,654,401 1,700,753 1,628,731 (2.73 )% 1.58 %
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 3,329,728 3,178,947 3,196,665 4.74 % 4.16 %
Real estate - multifamily 841,330 595,075 801,079 41.38 % 5.02 %
Residential 1-4 family 1,886,107 1,882,296 1,891,470 0.20 % (0.28 )%
HELOC 429,152 386,361 410,594 11.08 % 4.52 %
Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,337,254 1,288,550 1,280,394 3.78 % 4.44 %
Government 511,676 528,341 513,039 (3.15 )% (0.27 )%
Indirect 570,795 555,482 567,245 2.76 % 0.63 %
Consumer loans and other 86,217 80,797 87,677 6.71 % (1.67 )%
Total $ 11,652,746 $ 11,452,343 $ 11,459,055 1.75 % 1.69 %
% Change
Deposits Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 25 vs. Q1 25 vs.
2025 2024 2024 Q1 24 Q4 24
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,313,553 $ 4,194,132 $ 4,253,053 2.85 % 1.42 %
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts 7,463,355 6,916,701 7,329,669 7.90 % 1.82 %
Savings 312,151 326,179 311,841 (4.30 )% 0.10 %
Certificates of deposits 2,519,489 2,689,062 2,542,735 (6.31 )% (0.91 )%
Total 14,608,548 14,126,074 14,437,298 3.42 % 1.19 %


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024
Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average
Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs) 		$ 11,527,915 $ 153,068 5.38 % $ 11,455,253 $ 155,710 5.41 % $ 11,379,323 $ 151,811 5.37 %
Taxable investment securities 2,478,048 21,301 3.44 % 2,421,253 20,722 3.42 % 2,440,652 18,716 3.07 %
Tax-exempt investment securities 176,081 1,860 4.23 % 176,266 1,832 4.16 % 161,538 1,549 3.84 %
Total securities 2,654,129 23,161 3.49 % 2,597,519 22,554 3.47 % 2,602,190 20,265 3.12 %
Interest-bearing deposits 1,199,650 11,801 3.99 % 1,451,121 15,796 4.33 % 1,167,322 14,234 4.90 %
Mortgage loans held for sale 164,358 2,653 6.46 % 209,315 3,088 5.90 % 116,868 1,716 5.87 %
Total earning assets 15,546,052 190,683 4.97 % 15,713,208 197,148 4.99 % 15,265,703 188,026 4.95 %
Less: allowance for loan losses (124,265 ) (123,068 ) (127,413 )
Total nonearning assets 1,790,075 1,758,988 1,725,945
Total assets $ 17,211,862 $ 17,349,128 $ 16,864,235
Liabilities and Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits
Demand and money market $ 7,279,365 $ 40,606 2.26 % $ 7,157,076 $ 43,894 2.44 % $ 6,828,053 $ 47,985 2.83 %
Savings 312,118 714 0.93 % 315,414 777 0.98 % 329,036 881 1.08 %
Certificates of deposit 2,540,438 25,813 4.12 % 2,694,236 31,214 4.61 % 2,583,938 29,522 4.60 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 10,131,921 67,133 2.69 % 10,166,726 75,885 2.97 % 9,741,027 78,388 3.24 %
Borrowings 29,606 (300 ) (4.05 )% 36,708 (151 ) (1.61 )% 212,375 3,078 5.73 %
Subordinated debt, net 260,070 2,304 3.54 % 257,667 2,261 3.51 % 255,878 2,236 3.50 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,421,597 69,137 2.69 % 10,461,101 77,995 2.97 % 10,209,280 83,702 3.30 %
Demand deposits 4,276,586 4,386,911 4,224,104
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 353,665 353,005 390,576
Total liabilities 15,051,848 15,201,017 14,823,960
Shareholders' equity 2,160,014 2,148,111 2,040,275
Total liabilities and equity $ 17,211,862 $ 17,349,128 $ 16,864,235
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4) $ 121,546 $ 119,153 $ 104,324
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1,068 ) (1,096 ) (1,106 )
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 120,478 $ 118,057 $ 103,218
Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.28 % 2.02 % 1.65 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.80 % 1.97 % 2.21 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.17 % 3.02 % 2.75 %
Total cost of deposits 1.89 % 2.07 % 2.26 %

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
March 31, December 31,
2025 2024
(unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks $ 126,526 $ 108,750
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,090,555 1,127,878
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 100,249 102,847
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,317,330 1,339,475
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,590,680 and $2,509,970, and allowance for credit losses of $1,262 and $1,326 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 2,470,171 2,353,365
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $195,631 and $203,883 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 202,018 212,352
Less: allowance for credit losses (68 ) (77 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 201,950 212,275
Other equity securities 12,223 12,100
FHLB stock 12,425 12,136
Total Securities 2,696,769 2,589,876
Mortgage loans held for sale 168,510 200,460
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,652,746 11,459,055
Less: allowance for credit losses (126,131 ) (123,923 )
Net Loans 11,526,615 11,335,132
Premises and equipment, net 373,111 368,876
Goodwill 457,619 457,619
Other intangible assets, net 57,145 60,171
BOLI 280,344 279,802
Other assets 634,437 615,479
TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,511,880 $ 17,246,890
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,313,553 $ 4,253,053
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts 7,463,355 7,329,669
Savings 312,151 311,841
Certificates of deposit 2,519,489 2,542,735
Total Deposits 14,608,548 14,437,298
Advances from the FHLB 3,029 3,218
Subordinated debt, net 260,198 260,001
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 20,875 33,683
Total Borrowings 284,102 296,902
Other liabilities 402,252 357,063
TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,294,902 15,091,263
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 - -
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized;
75,392,225 and 75,255,205 shares issued at
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 125,679 125,455
Capital surplus 1,123,330 1,122,147
Retained earnings 1,039,518 1,007,775
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost:
1,049,002 and 1,046,121 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (21,969 ) (21,868 )
Deferred compensation trust 21,969 21,868
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (87,869 ) (116,045 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,200,658 2,139,332
Noncontrolling interest 16,320 16,295
TOTAL EQUITY 2,216,978 2,155,627
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 17,511,880 $ 17,246,890


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025 2024
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees $ 152,322 $ 150,974
Investment securities 22,839 19,996
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 11,801 14,234
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,653 1,716
Total interest income 189,615 186,920
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits 67,133 78,388
Advances from the FHLB 25 2,438
Subordinated debt, net 2,304 2,236
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (325 ) 640
Total interest expense 69,137 83,702
Net interest income 120,478 103,218
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 2,420 (877 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 118,058 104,095
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Residential mortgage banking income, net 10,361 10,477
Insurance commissions and related income, net 26,424 25,539
Property management income, net 19,500 16,773
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,327 3,079
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,697 1,551
Investment commissions, net 3,075 2,343
BOLI 1,872 1,842
Gain on sale of equity investment 2,000 -
Other income 3,310 2,206
Net gain on investment securities - 74
Total noninterest income 71,566 63,884
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits 75,078 71,377
Occupancy 9,333 9,422
Furniture and equipment 4,621 4,478
Amortization - intangibles 3,026 3,246
Software 6,293 6,100
Data processing 3,835 3,916
Professional fees 2,653 3,180
Advertising and marketing 4,472 4,582
FDIC and other insurance 2,860 4,358
Acquisition related expenses 420 595
Other expenses 17,945 14,337
Total noninterest expense 130,536 125,591
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 59,088 42,388
Provision for income tax expense 8,201 7,261
Net income $ 50,887 $ 35,127
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (295 ) (440 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 50,592 $ 34,687
Per common share information
Basic earnings $ 0.67 $ 0.46
Diluted earnings $ 0.67 $ 0.46
Cash dividends declared $ 0.25 $ 0.25


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
(unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks $ 126,526 $ 108,750 $ 131,068 $ 140,028 $ 75,802
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,090,555 1,127,878 1,061,596 1,062,115 926,635
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 100,249 102,847 103,400 99,303 98,673
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,317,330 1,339,475 1,296,064 1,301,446 1,101,110
Securities available for sale 2,470,171 2,353,365 2,363,176 2,250,679 2,204,101
Securities held to maturity 202,018 212,352 212,422 212,488 312,510
Less: allowance for credit losses (68 ) (77 ) (77 ) (79 ) (82 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 201,950 212,275 212,345 212,409 312,428
Other equity securities 12,223 12,100 12,681 13,566 13,661
FHLB stock 12,425 12,136 12,134 12,134 12,139
Total Securities 2,696,769 2,589,876 2,600,336 2,488,788 2,542,329
Mortgage loans held for sale 168,510 200,460 264,320 200,762 150,727
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,652,746 11,459,055 11,412,518 11,451,747 11,452,343
Less: allowance for credit losses (126,131 ) (123,923 ) (123,191 ) (125,552 ) (125,835 )
Net Loans 11,526,615 11,335,132 11,289,327 11,326,195 11,326,508
Premises and equipment, net 373,111 368,876 365,764 340,348 342,569
Goodwill 457,619 457,619 457,619 457,619 457,619
Other intangible assets, net 57,145 60,171 63,265 65,460 68,758
BOLI 280,344 279,802 279,325 277,434 279,293
Other assets 634,437 615,479 572,000 610,791 615,324
TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,511,880 $ 17,246,890 $ 17,188,020 $ 17,068,843 $ 16,884,237
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,313,553 $ 4,253,053 $ 4,267,628 $ 4,303,773 $ 4,194,132
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts 7,463,355 7,329,669 6,990,103 6,940,086 6,916,701
Savings 312,151 311,841 319,970 312,881 326,179
Certificates of deposit 2,519,489 2,542,735 2,785,469 2,715,848 2,689,062
Total Deposits 14,608,548 14,437,298 14,363,170 14,272,588 14,126,074
Advances from the FHLB 3,029 3,218 3,405 3,591 3,775
Subordinated debt, net 260,198 260,001 256,444 256,227 256,011
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 20,875 33,683 30,970 35,351 31,198
Total Borrowings 284,102 296,902 290,819 295,169 290,984
Other liabilities 402,252 357,063 371,316 411,770 401,307
TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,294,902 15,091,263 15,025,305 14,979,527 14,818,365
Preferred stock - - - - -
Common stock, $1.667 par value 125,679 125,455 125,139 125,090 125,009
Capital surplus 1,123,330 1,122,147 1,117,279 1,115,759 1,114,038
Retained earnings 1,039,518 1,007,775 985,343 961,162 937,065
Common stock issued to deferred compensation
trust, at cost (21,969 ) (21,868 ) (22,224 ) (22,756 ) (20,915 )
Deferred compensation trust 21,969 21,868 22,224 22,756 20,915
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (87,869 ) (116,045 ) (81,482 ) (129,224 ) (126,586 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,200,658 2,139,332 2,146,279 2,072,787 2,049,526
Noncontrolling interest 16,320 16,295 16,436 16,529 16,346
TOTAL EQUITY 2,216,978 2,155,627 2,162,715 2,089,316 2,065,872
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 17,511,880 $ 17,246,890 $ 17,188,020 $ 17,068,843 $ 16,884,237


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees $ 152,322 $ 154,933 $ 155,792 $ 154,549 $ 150,974
Investment securities 22,839 22,236 22,334 22,928 19,996
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 11,801 15,796 15,249 14,512 14,234
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,653 3,087 3,247 2,945 1,716
Total interest income 189,615 196,052 196,622 194,934 186,920
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits 67,133 75,885 82,128 82,023 78,388
Advances from the FHLB 25 26 29 942 2,438
Subordinated debt, net 2,304 2,261 2,237 2,236 2,236
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (325 ) (177 ) (54 ) 685 640
Total interest expense 69,137 77,995 84,340 85,886 83,702
Net interest income 120,478 118,057 112,282 109,048 103,218
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 2,420 1,606 (1,100 ) (177 ) (877 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 118,058 116,451 113,382 109,225 104,095
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Residential mortgage banking income, net 10,361 11,272 11,786 13,422 10,477
Insurance commissions and related income, net 26,424 23,265 25,727 24,031 25,539
Property management income, net 19,500 8,186 11,221 14,312 16,773
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,327 3,289 3,117 3,353 3,079
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,697 1,486 1,830 1,662 1,551
Investment commissions, net 3,075 3,195 2,835 2,580 2,343
BOLI 1,872 4,478 1,886 3,238 1,842
Other income 5,310 3,932 3,834 3,324 2,206
Net gain on investment securities - - - - 74
Total noninterest income 71,566 59,103 62,236 65,922 63,884
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits 75,078 74,399 72,123 71,349 71,377
Occupancy 9,333 9,819 9,351 9,717 9,422
Furniture and equipment 4,621 4,850 4,657 4,634 4,478
Amortization - intangibles 3,026 3,095 3,130 3,298 3,246
Software 6,293 6,870 6,790 7,056 6,100
Data processing 3,835 3,788 4,701 4,606 3,916
Professional fees 2,653 3,446 4,720 3,788 3,180
Advertising and marketing 4,472 3,359 4,162 3,524 4,582
Other expenses 21,225 17,815 17,266 16,012 19,290
Total noninterest expense 130,536 127,441 126,900 123,984 125,591
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 59,088 48,113 48,718 51,163 42,388
Provision for income tax expense 8,201 6,672 5,592 8,124 7,261
Net income 50,887 41,441 43,126 43,039 35,127
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (295 ) (176 ) (177 ) (183 ) (440 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 50,592 $ 41,265 $ 42,949 $ 42,856 $ 34,687
Per common share information
Basic earnings $ 0.67 $ 0.55 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 0.46
Diluted earnings $ 0.67 $ 0.55 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 0.46
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 75,149,668 75,034,688 74,940,827 74,925,877 74,816,420
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 75,527,713 75,309,989 75,141,661 75,037,955 74,979,501
Cash dividends declared $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
March 31, December 31, YTD 2025 over 2024
2025 2024 2024 Amount Percent
Revenue
Net interest income $ 119,584 $ 102,682 $ 117,137 $ 16,902 16.46 %
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,327 3,079 3,289 248 8.05 %
Credit card merchant fees 1,697 1,551 1,486 146 9.41 %
Investment commissions, net 3,075 2,343 3,195 732 31.24 %
Other income 6,495 3,429 6,456 3,066 89.41 %
Subtotal 14,594 10,402 14,426 4,192 40.30 %
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities - 74 - (74 ) N/M
Total noninterest income 14,594 10,476 14,426 4,118 39.31 %
Total revenue 134,178 113,158 131,563 21,020 18.58 %
Provision for credit losses 2,367 (976 ) 1,525 3,343 (342.52 )%
Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits 49,684 46,474 50,130 3,210 6.91 %
Occupancy 6,979 7,061 7,362 (82 ) (1.16 )%
Furniture and equipment 3,808 3,648 4,087 160 4.39 %
Amortization of intangible assets 981 1,162 1,027 (181 ) (15.58 )%
Software 4,022 4,054 4,548 (32 ) (0.79 )%
Data processing 2,609 2,548 2,581 61 2.39 %
Accounting and professional fees 2,010 2,659 2,649 (649 ) (24.41 )%
Advertising and marketing 2,897 3,008 1,985 (111 ) (3.69 )%
FDIC and other insurance 2,590 4,122 2,244 (1,532 ) (37.17 )%
Acquisition related 420 147 268 273 185.71 %
Other expenses 11,971 10,415 11,315 1,556 14.94 %
Total expenses 87,971 85,298 88,196 2,673 3.13 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 43,840 28,836 41,842 15,004 52.03 %
Corporate allocation 1,396 1,069 1,172 327 30.59 %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 45,236 29,905 43,014 15,331 51.27 %
Provision for income tax expense 4,681 4,105 5,275 576 14.03 %
Net income 40,555 25,800 37,739 14,755 57.19 %
Noncontrolling interest 42 120 (63 ) (78 ) (65.00 )%
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 40,597 $ 25,920 $ 37,676 $ 14,677 56.62 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 64.83 % 74.40 % 66.26 % (9.57 )% (12.86 )%


TOWNEBANK
Mortgage Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
March 31, December 31, YTD 2025 over 2024
2025 2024 2024 Amount Percent
Revenue
Residential mortgage brokerage income, net $ 10,580 $ 10,798 $ 11,580 $ (218 ) (2.02 )%
Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary 42 30 68 12 40.00 %
Net interest and other income 1,110 768 1,661 342 44.53 %
Total revenue 11,732 11,596 13,309 136 1.17 %
Provision for credit losses 53 99 81 (46 ) (46.46 )%
Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits 7,031 6,656 6,712 375 5.63 %
Occupancy 939 1,061 981 (122 ) (11.50 )%
Furniture and equipment 195 178 158 17 9.55 %
Amortization of intangible assets - 144 - (144 ) (100.00 )%
Software 727 787 719 (60 ) (7.62 )%
Data processing 163 148 194 15 10.14 %
Accounting and professional fees 226 234 252 (8 ) (3.42 )%
Advertising and marketing 389 382 406 7 1.83 %
FDIC and other insurance 96 102 112 (6 ) (5.88 )%
Acquisition related - - - - N/M
Other expenses 2,461 2,222 2,652 239 10.76 %
Total expenses 12,227 11,914 12,186 313 2.63 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest (548 ) (417 ) 1,042 (131 ) 31.41 %
Corporate allocation (350 ) (348 ) (437 ) (2 ) 0.57 %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest (898 ) (765 ) 605 (133 ) 17.39 %
Provision for income tax expense (240 ) (202 ) 121 (38 ) 18.81 %
Net income (658 ) (563 ) 484 (95 ) 16.87 %
Noncontrolling interest (117 ) (115 ) (156 ) (2 ) 1.74 %
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ (775 ) $ (678 ) $ 328 $ (97 ) 14.31 %
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) 104.22 % 101.50 % 91.56 % 2.72 % 2.68 %


TOWNEBANK
Resort Property Management Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
March 31, December 31, YTD 2025 over 2024
2025 2024 2024 Amount Percent
Revenue
Property management fees, net $ 19,500 $ 16,773 $ 8,186 $ 2,727 16.26 %
Net interest and other income 13 16 3 (3 ) (18.75 )%
Total revenue 19,513 16,789 8,189 2,724 16.22 %
Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits 5,448 5,532 4,796 (84 ) (1.52 )%
Occupancy 614 508 640 106 20.87 %
Furniture and equipment 405 416 435 (11 ) (2.64 )%
Amortization of intangible assets 637 533 637 104 19.51 %
Software 859 608 939 251 41.28 %
Data processing 944 1,102 896 (158 ) (14.34 )%
Accounting and professional fees 126 152 304 (26 ) (17.11 )%
Advertising and marketing 892 1,038 807 (146 ) (14.07 )%
FDIC and other insurance 67 35 70 32 91.43 %
Acquisition related - 447 - (447 ) (100.00 )%
Other expenses 2,613 942 466 1,671 177.39 %
Total expenses 12,605 11,313 9,990 1,292 11.42 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 6,908 5,476 (1,801 ) 1,432 26.15 %
Corporate allocation (320 ) - - (320 ) N/M
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 6,588 5,476 (1,801 ) 1,112 20.31 %
Provision for income tax expense 1,629 1,358 (337 ) 271 19.96 %
Net income 4,959 4,118 (1,464 ) 841 20.42 %
Noncontrolling interest (220 ) (445 ) 43 225 (50.56 )%
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 4,739 $ 3,673 $ (1,421 ) $ 1,066 29.02 %
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) 61.33 % 64.21 % 114.21 % (2.88 )% (4.49 )%


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
March 31, December 31, YTD 2025 over 2024
2025 2024 2024 Amount Percent
Commission and fee income
Property and casualty $ 23,322 $ 20,722 $ 20,576 $ 2,600 12.55 %
Employee benefits 4,725 4,826 4,335 (101 ) (2.09 )%
Specialized benefit services - 9 1 (9 ) (100.00 )%
Total commissions and fees 28,047 25,557 24,912 2,490 9.74 %
Contingency and bonus revenue 3,620 4,503 2,924 (883 ) (19.61 )%
Other income 4 11 221 (7 ) (63.64 )%
Total revenue 31,671 30,071 28,057 1,600 5.32 %
Employee commission expense 5,050 4,512 3,958 538 11.92 %
Revenue, net of commission expense 26,621 25,559 24,099 1,062 4.16 %
Salaries and employee benefits 12,915 12,715 12,761 200 1.57 %
Occupancy 801 792 836 9 1.14 %
Furniture and equipment 213 236 170 (23 ) (9.75 )%
Amortization of intangible assets 1,408 1,407 1,431 1 0.07 %
Software 685 651 664 34 5.22 %
Data processing 119 118 117 1 0.85 %
Accounting and professional fees 291 135 241 156 115.56 %
Advertising and marketing 294 154 161 140 90.91 %
FDIC and other insurance 107 99 108 8 8.08 %
Acquisition related - 1 - (1 ) (100.00 )%
Other expenses 900 758 580 142 18.73 %
Total operating expenses 17,733 17,066 17,069 667 3.91 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 8,888 8,493 7,030 395 4.65 %
Corporate allocation (726 ) (721 ) (735 ) (5 ) 0.69 %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 8,162 7,772 6,295 390 5.02 %
Provision for income tax expense 2,131 2,000 1,613 131 6.55 %
Net income 6,031 5,772 4,682 259 4.49 %
Noncontrolling interest - - - - N/M
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 6,031 $ 5,772 $ 4,682 $ 259 4.49 %
0
Provision for income taxes 2,131 2,000 1,613 131 6.55 %
Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,527 1,553 1,550 (26 ) (1.67 )%
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 9,689 $ 9,325 $ 7,845 $ 364 3.90 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 61.32 % 61.27 % 65.48 % 0.05 % 0.08 %


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31, March 31, December 31,
2025 2024 2024
Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.19 % 0.83 % 0.95 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
intangibles and amortization 		0.10 % 0.09 % 0.08 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.29 % 0.92 % 1.03 %
Return on average equity (GAAP) 9.50 % 6.84 % 7.64 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
intangibles and amortization 		3.58 % 3.03 % 3.04 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 13.08 % 9.87 % 10.68 %
Return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.57 % 6.89 % 7.70 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
intangibles and amortization 		3.64 % 3.09 % 3.09 %
Return on average tangible common equity
(non-GAAP) 		13.21 % 9.98 % 10.79 %
Book value (GAAP) $ 29.19 $ 27.33 $ 28.43
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
intangibles and amortization 		(6.83 ) (7.02 ) (6.88 )
Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $ 22.36 $ 20.31 $ 21.55
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 67.97 % 75.16 % 71.94 %
Impact of exclusions (0.87 )% (1.91 )% (1.66 )%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 67.10 % 73.25 % 70.28 %
Average assets (GAAP) $ 17,211,862 $ 16,864,235 $ 17,349,128
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 516,661 522,675 519,691
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,695,201 $ 16,341,560 $ 16,829,437
Average equity (GAAP) $ 2,160,014 $ 2,040,275 $ 2,148,111
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 516,661 522,675 519,691
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,643,353 $ 1,517,600 $ 1,628,420
Average common equity (GAAP) $ 2,143,806 $ 2,024,169 $ 2,131,778
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 516,661 522,675 519,691
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,627,145 $ 1,501,494 $ 1,612,087
Net income (GAAP) $ 50,592 $ 34,687 $ 41,265
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 2,391 2,564 2,445
Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 52,983 $ 37,251 $ 43,710
Total revenue (GAAP) $ 192,044 $ 167,102 $ 177,160
Net (gain)/loss on investment securities/equity investments (2,000 ) (74 ) (218 )
Total revenue for efficiency calculation (non-GAAP) $ 190,044 $ 167,028 $ 176,942
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 130,536 $ 125,591 $ 127,441
Less: amortization of intangibles 3,026 3,246 3,095
Noninterest expense net of amortization (non-GAAP) $ 127,510 $ 122,345 $ 124,346


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Operating
Earnings Excluding Certain Items Affecting
Comparability 		Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 50,592 $ 41,265 $ 42,949 $ 42,856 $ 34,687
Adjustments
Plus: Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 389 250 460 18 564
Plus: Initial provision for acquired loans, net of tax - - - - -
Plus: FDIC special assessment, net of tax - - - (310 ) 1,021
Less: Gain on sale of equity investments, net of noncontrolling interest - (99 ) (16 ) - -
Core operating earnings, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $ 50,981 $ 41,416 $ 43,393 $ 42,564 $ 36,272
Annualized interest impact of Series IV Notes, net of tax 42 - - - -
Core net income for diluted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 51,023 $ 41,416 $ 43,393 $ 42,564 $ 36,272
Weighted average diluted shares 75,527,713 75,309,989 75,141,661 75,037,955 74,979,501
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.67 $ 0.55 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 0.46
Diluted EPS, excluding certain items affecting
comparability (non-GAAP) 		$ 0.68 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 0.48
Average assets $ 17,211,862 $ 17,349,128 $ 17,028,141 $ 16,982,482 $ 16,864,235
Average tangible equity $ 1,643,353 $ 1,628,420 $ 1,582,830 $ 1,520,500 $ 1,517,600
Average common tangible equity $ 1,627,145 $ 1,612,087 $ 1,566,455 $ 1,504,028 $ 1,501,494
Return on average assets, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 1.20 % 0.95 % 1.01 % 1.01 % 0.87 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 13.17 % 10.72 % 11.53 % 11.95 % 10.29 %
Return on average common tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 13.30 % 10.82 % 11.65 % 12.08 % 10.40 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 66.87 % 70.12 % 70.67 % 68.96 % 72.89 %

