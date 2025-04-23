SEB Informs Millicom (Tigo) It Has Completed The Sale Of Shares

Luxembourg, April 23, 2025 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) completed the delisting of its Swedish Depositary Receipts (SDRs) from Nasdaq Stockholm on March 17, 2025, resulting in the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States being the sole exchange where its common shares are listed.

SEB, the SDR program custodian bank, informed Millicom today that it has completed the sale of approximately 5,110,103 shares underlying the SDRs that had not been withdrawn by the SDR holders prior to the delisting. Net proceeds from the sales are expected to be distributed pro rata to these former SDR holders in early May.

