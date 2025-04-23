Hagerty To Report First Quarter 2025 Results And Host Conference Call On Wednesday, May 7, 2025

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY ), an automotive enthusiast brand and a leading specialty vehicle insurance provider, today announced it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Hagerty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 10:00 am Eastern Time on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Hagerty's investor relations website at hagerty. The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at hagerty following the call.

About Hagerty, Inc.

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 875,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

