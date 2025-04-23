Drilling Tools International Corp. Announces 2025 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule
What:
Drilling Tools International 2025 First Quarter Conference Call
When:
Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time
How:
Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0869 and asking for the DTI call at least 10 minutes prior
Where:
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 21, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using passcode 13753220#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .
About Drilling Tools International Corp.
DTI is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. With roots dating back to 1984, DTI operates from 16 service and support centers across North America and maintains 11 international service and support centers across the EMEA and APAC regions. To learn more about DTI, please visit: .
Contact:
DTI Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / Rick Black
[email protected]
