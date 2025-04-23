Steward Partners Ranked 10Th Of Firms With Over $5B In AUM On USA Today's Best Financial Advisory Firms 2025 List

Firm also recognized with 25th overall ranking of 500 RIAs

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned independent financial services firm, has been acknowledged with a 10th ranking of firms with over $5B in assets under management (AUM) on USA TODAY's third annual 'Best Financial Advisory Firms 2025' list.

The Best Financial Advisory Firms 2025 recognized the top registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in the United States based on recommendations from over 30,000 clients, financial advisors, and industry experts gathered through an independent survey conducted by Statista. Additionally, the rankings considered the development of AUM, evaluating both short-term (12-month) and long-term (five-year) growth using publicly available data.

"We're honored to be recognized among the Best Financial Advisory Firms by USA TODAY," said Jim Gold, CEO and Co-Founder of Steward Partners. "What makes this acknowledgment especially meaningful is that it's driven by the voices of clients, peers, and industry professionals-the people who see the impact of our work firsthand. The combination of trusted recommendations and objective growth data reflects our team's ongoing commitment to putting clients first and delivering long-term value."

Since its launch in 2013, Steward Partners has solidified its place as one of the industry's fastest-growing and most influential RIA firms. In addition to this recognition, in 2025 the firm was also honored on Forbes | SHOOK's 2025 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams lists, underscoring the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional client outcomes through collaborative, team-based service. Additionally, the firm earned a spot on InvestmentNews' Top Financial Advisors in the USA list and celebrated its fifth consecutive appearance on Barron's latest Top 100 RIA Firms list, securing an impressive 18th ranking. These achievements reflect Steward Partners' continued momentum, client-first culture, and dedication to excellence in wealth management.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #18 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2024. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $40 billion in client assets as of January 2025.

About USA Today and Statista Best Financial Advisory Firms

USA TODAY and Statista selected the Best Financial Advisory Firms in 2025 based on two dimensions: recommendations by clients and peers and a firm's growth of Assets under Management (AUM). The recommendations were collected via an independent survey sent to over 30,000 individuals. The development of AUM was analyzed in both the short- and long-term based on publicly available data (Short-term AUM development was calculated over a twelve-month period from January 2024 to January 2025, while long-term development spanned a five-year period from 2020 to 2025). In the consideration for the top 500 RIA firms, recommendations had a weight of 20% while the development of AUM had a weight of 80% (short-term and long-term growth were weighted 30/70) to derive the final score. Steward Partners nor its affiliates paid a fee to USA Today or Statista in exchange for the ranking.

About Forbes | SHOOK

2025 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see

About Forbes | SHOOK

2025 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams

Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC. Data as of 3/31/24 Source: Forbes (January, 2025). Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: a measure of each team's best practices, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and team, and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information, please see . SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

About Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms

Steward Partners has been recognized from 2020-2024. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Barron's selected firms that manage 2% or more of the total assets of all ranking applicants. This year, that creates a threshold of $70 billion in assets. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including: assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

About InvestmentNews' Top Financial Advisors in the USA

To compile the second annual Top Advisors list, InvestmentNews first solicited nominations from advisors, industry professionals, and clients. Only advisors nominated were eligible for the list. All information on the nominees had to be verified by their compliance team before it could be accepted. The final list was determined based on each advisor's weighted ranking in overall AUM, AUM growth, and client growth (between August 2023 and August 2024). The InvestmentNews team assigned a ranking to each advisor in each category and then calculated a combined score to determine the advisor's final placement on the 2025 Top Advisors list.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

Media Contact:

Zach Allegretti

JConnelly

[email protected]

973-850-7341

SOURCE Steward Partners

