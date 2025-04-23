DAIRY TEAMSTERS TO PRACTICE PICKET IN ENGLEWOOD

Teamsters Demand Fair National Standard for 2,000 Workers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 455 employed by Meadow Gold Dairy, a subsidiary of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), will hold a practice picket outside of the employer's facility on Thursday, April 24. The Englewood plant is one of the primary suppliers of milk for public schools in the Denver metropolitan area.

Dairy Teamsters in Englewood are picketing as part of a nationwide day of action. DFA is in bargaining with the union for 19 different collective bargaining agreements covering 2,000 workers at the dairy co-op, which is the largest in North America. The union is demanding higher wages, improved health care and retirement benefits, and common contract expiration dates.