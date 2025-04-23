DAIRY TEAMSTERS TO PRACTICE PICKET IN SALT LAKE CITY

Teamsters Demand Fair National Standard for 2,000 Workers

SALT LAKE CITY, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 222 employed by Meadow Gold Dairy, a subsidiary of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), will hold a practice picket outside of the employer's facility on Thursday, April 24.

Dairy Teamsters in Salt Lake City are picketing as part of a nationwide day of action. DFA is currently bargaining with the union for 19 different collective bargaining agreements covering 2,000 workers at the dairy co-op, which is the largest in North America. The union is demanding higher wages, improved health care and retirement benefits, and common contract expiration dates.