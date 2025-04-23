DAIRY TEAMSTERS TO PRACTICE PICKET IN SALT LAKE CITY
WHAT:
Dairy Teamsters Practice Picket
WHEN:
Thursday, April 24, 2025, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. MST
WHO:
DFA Teamsters
WHERE:
Meadow Gold Dairy
3730 W 1820 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84104
VISUALS:
DFA Teamsters marching, holding picket signs
Media Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015
[email protected]
On-site Contact:
Alex Rojas, (385) 218-3734
[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
