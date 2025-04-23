Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DAIRY TEAMSTERS TO PRACTICE PICKET IN SALT LAKE CITY


2025-04-23 04:31:29
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Teamsters Demand Fair National Standard for 2,000 Workers

SALT LAKE CITY, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 222 employed by Meadow Gold Dairy, a subsidiary of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), will hold a practice picket outside of the employer's facility on Thursday, April 24.

Dairy Teamsters in Salt Lake City are picketing as part of a nationwide day of action. DFA is currently bargaining with the union for 19 different collective bargaining agreements covering 2,000 workers at the dairy co-op, which is the largest in North America. The union is demanding higher wages, improved health care and retirement benefits, and common contract expiration dates.

WHAT:

Dairy Teamsters Practice Picket


WHEN:

Thursday, April 24, 2025, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. MST


WHO:

DFA Teamsters


WHERE:

Meadow Gold Dairy

3730 W 1820 S

Salt Lake City, UT 84104


VISUALS:

DFA Teamsters marching, holding picket signs

Media Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015
 [email protected]

On-site Contact:
 Alex Rojas, (385) 218-3734
 [email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

MENAFN23042025003732001241ID1109465345

