Mf International Limited Filed 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

HONG KONG, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- mF International Limited (the "Company" or "mF International") (Nasdaq: MFI ), a Hong Kong-based experienced financial trading solution provider, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2025 Eastern Time.

Financial and Business Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024

The Company reported revenue of HK$26.1 million and gross profit of HK$12.3 million for fiscal year 2024. mF International ended the year with a significantly strengthened cash position of HK$22.0 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to HK$6.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

In April 2024, the Company successfully completed its initial public offering, raising net proceeds of approximately US$5.7 million. To expand market share in Asia, the Company entered into strategic business development and marketing consulting agreements in May 2024.

Recent Business Developments in 2025

In January 2025, the Company's principal Hong Kong subsidiary, m-FINANCE Limited ("m-FINANCE"), was recognized with the prestigious Good MPF Employer Award 2023-24 by the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority of Hong Kong, highlighting its commitment to employee retirement security and well-being.

In February 2025, m-FINANCE launched its upgraded mobile trading application, "Trader Pro," which combines multi-system compatibility with extensive customization and branding features for brokers. The upgraded Trader Pro enables brokers to quickly customize and launch their own branded mobile trading platforms with unique logos and tailored color schemes.

In March 2025, m-FINANCE formed a strategic partnership with CBCX Markets Limited, a multi-asset liquidity provider, to strengthen its liquidity network by granting brokerage clients deeper market access, improved execution, and advanced trading conditions.

Most recently, in April 2025, m-FINANCE launched "AI-Commentary," an advanced analytical suite integrated into its mF4 Trading Platform. The solution combines m-FINANCE's institutional expertise with DeepSeek AI's large language models, enabling brokers to deliver actionable insights while improving operational efficiency.

"2024 marked a transformative year for mF International with our successful listing on the U.S. equity market," said Mr. Chi Weng (Dick) Tam, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of mF International. "We saw encouraging growth in our recurring revenue streams, including white label services and hosting, support and maintenance. With a significantly strengthened cash position following our IPO, we've made strategic investments in marketing and business development initiatives to drive future growth. In early 2025, we've continued to strengthen our position through product innovation and strategic partnerships, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing our product offerings and expanding our market reach."

The Company's annual report on Form 20-F is available on the SEC's website at and on the Company's website at .

About mF International Limited

mF International Limited is a British Virgin Islands holding company with three operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The Company's principal Hong Kong subsidiary, m-FINANCE, is a Hong Kong-based experienced financial trading solution provider principally engaged in the development and provision of financial trading solutions via internet or platform as software as a service, or SaaS. m-FINANCE has approximately 20 years of experience providing real-time mission critical forex, bullion/commodities trading platform solutions, financial value-added services, mobile applications and financial information for brokers and institutional clients in the region. With clients located over mainland China, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, m-FINANCE provides customers with the mF4 Trading Platform, Trader Pro, Bridge and Plugins, CRM System, ECN System, Liquidity Solutions, Cross-platform "Broker+" Solution, Social Trading Apps and other value-added services. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

mF International Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475

