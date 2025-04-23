Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. To Report First Quarter 2025 Results On May 7, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company to Host Earnings Conference Call on May 7, 2025 LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX ) ("Southwest Gas Holdings" or the "Company") will hold its first quarter earnings conference call and webcast on May 7, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET, following its news release to be issued before the markets open that day. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at .

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 11:00 AM ET Telephone number: (800) 836-8184 International number: (646) 357-8785

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at . Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (888) 660-6345 or internationally at (646) 517-4150, beginning one hour after the end of the earnings call. Replay code is 98626#. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 PM ET on May 14, 2025.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

