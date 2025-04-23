Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. To Report First Quarter 2025 Results On May 7, 2025
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
|
Time:
|
11:00 AM ET
|
Telephone number:
|
(800) 836-8184
|
International number:
|
(646) 357-8785
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at . Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (888) 660-6345 or internationally at (646) 517-4150, beginning one hour after the end of the earnings call. Replay code is 98626#. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 PM ET on May 14, 2025.
