Cadence Bank Declares Quarterly Common And Preferred Dividends

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At its meeting today, the board of directors of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE ) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock. The common stock dividend is payable on July 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.

The board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable on May 20, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2025.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE ) is a $50 billion regional financial services company committed to helping people, companies and communities prosper. With more than 350 locations spanning the South and Texas, Cadence offers comprehensive banking, investment, trust and mortgage products and services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and corporations. Accolades include being recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Forbes and U.S. News & World Report and a 2025 America's Best Banks by Forbes. Cadence maintains dual headquarters in Houston, Texas, and Tupelo, Mississippi, and has dutifully served customers for nearly 150 years. Learn more at . Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

