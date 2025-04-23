Uniti Appoints John Harrobin President Of Kinetic

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry Veteran to Accelerate Insurgent Fiber Growth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) today announced its appointment of John Harrobin as President of Kinetic, effective following the successful close of Uniti's merger with Windstream Holdings II, LLC (“Windstream”), which the Company continues to expect will be in the second half of 2025. Mr. Harrobin will have operational, go-to-market, and financial responsibilities for one of the largest remaining independent fiber-to-the-home platforms in the country.

Harrobin most recently served as Executive Vice President, Consumer, at Frontier Communications, where he led a $3 billion business unit, returning it to customer, revenue and profit growth.

“John is an exceptional leader, and we have long admired his reputation and deep expertise in our industry,” said Kenny Gunderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uniti.“As we work to close our merger with Windstream, we see immense potential in the Kinetic platform which is an attractive asset with strong fundamentals and a long runway for growth. John's recent experience in helping successfully lead a fiber transformation is directly applicable to our opportunity at Kinetic, and we look forward to driving significant value for our customers, employees and stakeholders.”

“I am honored to join the Uniti team and to lead the Kinetic business in its next phase of growth. We have a unique set of fiber assets and a talented team,” said Harrobin.“My immediate focus will be on serving customers as we enhance our network, and I look forward to working with the team and building a durable operating model that consistently delivers superior results.”

ABOUT JOHN HARROBIN

John Harrobin most recently led the Consumer business of Frontier Communications, overseeing consumer revenue, product development, sales operations, channel strategy, CRM, marketing, and data analytics. Before Frontier, John served as Chief Marketing Officer at Audible, where he directed the company's growth turnaround, brand repositioning, and content marketing expansion. Prior to that, he spent 18 years at Verizon Wireless, including as Chief Marketing Officer.

John also sits on the Executive Board of Villanova University's Center for Marketing & Customer Insights. He has been recognized as an Outstanding Mentor by Advertising Women of New York, and a Top CMO by Forbes. He holds a BS from Villanova University and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2024, Uniti owns approximately 145,000 fiber route miles, 8.8 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended from time to time. Those forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the merger of Uniti and Windstream (the“Merger”) and the future performance of Uniti, Windstream and the combined company following the Merger (the“Merged Group”). Words such as "anticipate(s)," "expect(s)," "intend(s),"“estimate(s),”“foresee(s),” "plan(s)," "believe(s)," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seek(s),"“appear(s),”“target(s),”“project(s),”“contemplate(s),”“predict(s),”“potential,”“continue(s)” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those projected, forecasted or expected. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors which could materially alter the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the Merger, including, without limitation, regulatory approvals obtained on terms desired or anticipated; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the Merger, including, without limitation, difficulties that result in the failure to realize expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings from the Merger within the expected time period (if at all); potential difficulties in Uniti's and Windstream's ability to retain employees as a result of the announcement and pendency of the Merger; risks relating to the value of the Merged Group's securities to be issued in connection with the Merger; disruptions of Uniti and Windstream's current plans, operations and relationships with customers caused by the announcement and pendency of the Merger; legal proceedings that may be instituted against Uniti or Windstream following announcement of the Merger; demands on the Merged Group's cash resources to make interest and principal payments on indebtedness and other expenses following closing of the Merger; changes in current or future state, federal or local laws, regulations or rules; risks inherent in the communications industry and in the ownership of communications distribution systems, including potential liability relating to environmental matters and illiquidity of real estate investments; risks associated with general economic conditions; and additional factors described in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including Uniti's annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements are based on information and estimates available at the time of this communication and are not guarantees of future performance.

Except as required by applicable law, Uniti does not assume any obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, provide any additional or updated information or to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Nothing in this communication will, under any circumstances (including by reason of this communication remaining available and not being superseded or replaced by any other presentation or publication with respect to Uniti, Windstream or the Merged Group, or the subject matter of this communication), create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of Uniti or Windstream since the date of this communication.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

...

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

...

