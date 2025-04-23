Heimar Hf.: Heimar Signs Share Purchase Agreement For Gróska

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heimar hf. (“Heimar” or the“Company”) has today signed an agreement to acquire all shares in Gróska ehf. (“Gróska”) and Gróðurhúsið ehf. (“Gróðurhúsið”) (the“Transaction”).

Gróska owns the property Gróska at Bjargargata 1, 102 Reykjavík – an innovation hub and one of Iceland's largest and most ambitious office buildings. The property comprises approximately 18,600 m2, plus a 6,200 m2 underground parking garage with 205 spaces, totaling approximately 24,800 m2. Gróðurhúsið operates an incubator and coworking facilities within the premises.

Among the tenants in Gróska are the game developer CCP, the U.S. software company NetApp, the Science Park of the University of Iceland, World Class, and numerous other companies at the forefront of Icelandic innovation. The diversity of tenants contributes to a vibrant community within the building, aligning well with Heimar's motto of“live, play, work.”

Gróska's location, its proximity to the scientific community in Vatnsmýri, is unique and was one of the main reasons Heimar was interested in acquiring the property. The Company emphasizes the development of hubs in emerging districts expected to play a key role in urban evolution in the coming years and decades.

Reference is made to Heimar's announcement to Nasdaq Iceland dated 6 February 2025, stating that a principal terms agreement for the transaction had been reached. The share purchase agreement is based on that agreement. As previously disclosed, the purchase price will be paid through the issuance and delivery of 258 million new shares in Heimar, and the Company's board was authorized to issue the shares at its Annual General Meeting held on 11 March this year.

The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Icelandic Competition Authority.

Following the transaction, the developers and owners of Gróska will become the largest shareholders in Heimar.

Further details on the transaction will be disclosed as appropriate, in accordance with the Company's legal disclosure obligations.

LEX is acting as Heimar's advisor in the transaction, while LOGOS is advising the shareholders of Gróska and Gróðurhúsið.

Please note that in case of discrepancy in the English and the Icelandic versions, the Icelandic version shall prevail.

For further information, please contact: Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar, tel. +354 821 0001




