Author Eileen Rascon's Children's Book Shares A Heartwarming Tale Of Friendship, Compassion, And Healing

Sleep Tight, My Angel Bear

Sleep Tight, My Angel Bear is a touching story of friendship, love, and compassion as a little bear finds a home in the heart of a child.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Not all heroes wear capes-some have paws and simply need a warm place to call home. “Sleep Tight, My Angel Bear” tells the story of a lost little bear who meets a kind-hearted child. Together, they discover that love and friendship can heal grief.The story follows a bear cub who loses his mother in a fire, is left without a place to go, and is full of sadness. When all hope seems lost, a kind-hearted child notices his sadness and steps in to help. One small act of kindness creates a bond that lasts a lifetime, proving that sometimes, the angels everyone needs most are standing right beside them.Friendship, compassion, and helping others-a book filled with big lessons wrapped in a cozy bedtime story. Young readers will learn that even the smallest act of kindness can mean everything. Families looking for a touching, meaningful read will find this book to be a perfect addition to their bedtime routine. It's a story that sparks conversations about empathy and the simple ways that can make the world a little brighter.This delightful children's book will be displayed at the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26–27, 2025, at the Olympus Story House booth (#182) in the Gold Zone, South Trousdale. It is also available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major digital bookstores.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Elmer Alexander Teves

Olympus Story House

+1 818-860-4130

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.