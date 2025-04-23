Preclinical Data On ERX-208 And ERX-315 To Be Presented At AACR 2025

Etira is outsmarting cancer

Three presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 showcase the ongoing development of Etira's platform that targets lysosomal acid lipase A (LIPA) to induce endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress and cell death in c

New data highlights ER stress induction via LIPA inhibition in ovarian and liver cancer; Etira's lead candidate, ERX-315, is in clinical development.

- Russell Hayward, CEO, EtiraDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Etira announced three presentations at the AACR Annual Meeting 2025 featuring new preclinical data on its LIPA-targeting compounds ERX-208 and ERX-315. The research underscores the role of LIPA in driving endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress and tumor cell death across ovarian and liver cancer models. These findings support the continued clinical development of Etira's lead candidate, ERX-315, currently in a Phase 1 trial for patients with therapy-resistant metastatic tumors.“This research provides important validation for our clinical-stage programs across multiple cancer types,” said Russell Hayward, CEO, Etira.“We are extremely encouraged by its impact on our ongoing clinical trials with ERX-315.”"Our preclinical work has validated the targeting of LIPA with ERX-208 and ERX-315 in multiple ovarian and hepatocellular cancer subtypes respectively,” Dr. Ratna Vadlamudi, UT Health San Antonio.“We are establishing a clear paradigm for the expanded use of these novel agents either alone or in combination with existing drugs.”WHO: Researchers from UT Health San Antonio and EtiraWHAT: Three presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 showcase the ongoing development of Etira's platform that targets lysosomal acid lipase A (LIPA) to induce endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress and cell death in cancer.WHERE●AACR Annual Meeting 2025, April 25-30, 2025●McCormick Place Convention Center●Chicago, IllinoisPRESENTATIONSOral Presentation●Title:“Optimization of the LIPA Targeting Agent for the Treatment of Ovarian Cancer”●Session: MS01.01 - Innovative Approaches in Drug Discovery: Novel Leads, Degraders and AI-driven Solutions●Presenter: Dr. Ratna Vadlamudi, UT Health San Antonio●Date/Time: April 28, 2025 | 2:35 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.●Conclusions: ERX-208 targets LIPA and potently causes catastrophic endoplasmic reticulum stress in multiple ovarian cancer subtypes.●Implications: ERX-208 is a viable candidate for clinical translation in ovarian cancer,Poster Presentation●Title:“Targeting ER Stress for Treating Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)”●Session: PO06.01 - Cell Death Pathways and Treatment●Presenter: Adriana Baker, UT Health San Antonio●Date/Time: April 28, 2025 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m●Conclusions: ERX-315 targets LIPA and potently causes catastrophic endoplasmic reticulum stress in multiple subtypes of hepatocellular cancer.●Implications: Ongoing ERX-315 clinical trials should include patients with advanced liver cancer.Poster Presentation - Undergraduate Symposium●Title:“Combining LIPA Inhibitor ERX-208 with DNA-Damaging Agents as a Novel Strategy to Enhance Ovarian Cancer Treatment”●Presenter: Durga Meenakshi Panneerdoss, UT Health San Antonio●Date: April 26, 2025●Conclusions: In an unbiased evaluation of combination of ERX-208 with 147 FDA-approved chemotherapeutic agents, ERX-208 was noted to be synergistic with DNA-damaging agents like cisplatin.●Implications: Combination of ERX-208 with DNA-damaging agents such as cisplatin are more effective in ovarian cancers than ERX-208 or cisplatin alone.SIGNIFICANCE: These studies build on the foundational science first described in Etira's 2022 Nature Cancer paper and reinforce LIPA targeting as a versatile approach that addresses therapy resistance across multiple solid tumor types. ERX-315, an optimized analog of ERX-41, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT06533332 ) for patients with therapy-resistant metastatic cancers.ABOUT ETIRAEtira is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Dallas and committed to developing multiple effective drug therapies for patients with therapy-resistant cancers. Leveraging a proprietary molecular platform, Etira's first-in-class drugs address major cancer vulnerabilities. Etira is led by a dedicated team committed to developing innovative treatments to overcome untreatable cancers and impact the lives of patients. For more information, please visit etira.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Etira's future operations, product pipeline, clinical development, and financial outlook. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to clinical trial execution and outcomes, regulatory processes, product efficacy and safety, capital needs, competitive dynamics, and intellectual property. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Etira undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. For a complete discussion of potential risks, please refer to our regulatory filings and other public disclosures.

Tim Cox

ZingPR for Etira

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.