Partner Real Estate Lists Eastvale Luxury Estate With Gourmet Kitchen, Grand Interiors, And Fruit Tree Garden For $1.25M

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A striking blend of elegance, space, and custom craftsmanship has just hit the market in Eastvale. Listed at $1,249,999, the residence at 13757 Star Ruby Avenue offers 4,288 square feet of luxury living across 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, exclusively presented by Todd Troendle (DRE #02097909) and Rudy Lira Kusuma (DRE #01820322) of Partner Real Estate.Built in 2006 and set on a 6,970-square-foot lot, this two-story home stuns from the moment you enter. A dramatic 18-foot ceiling foyer, custom crown molding, and a sweeping wrought-iron staircase establish an atmosphere of upscale sophistication. An open-concept layout flows seamlessly into formal dining and living spaces-ideal for both everyday comfort and entertaining.“The home's finishes and features truly elevate it into a class of its own,” said listing agent Todd Troendle.“From the grand entry to the fruit-tree-filled backyard, every inch has been thoughtfully designed.”The chef's kitchen is a showstopper, boasting high-end stainless-steel appliances, including a built-in refrigerator, double oven, microwave, and a 5-burner range. A Butler's pantry and oversized walk-in pantry provide abundant storage, while the adjacent dining area adds flow for larger gatherings.Upstairs, the primary suite offers a serene retreat with ample space and comfort. The home also features a dedicated office, loft area, and a pre-wired family room with built-in surround sound for immersive entertainment. Each bedroom is generously sized and equipped with ceiling fans.French doors open to a lush backyard oasis planted with mature fruit trees-including mango, guava, pear, cherry, and more-providing fresh produce and a tranquil setting for outdoor living.A three-car attached garage, quiet cul-de-sac setting, and proximity to top-rated schools, shopping, and commuter access make this Eastvale estate a standout offering in today's market.13757 Star Ruby Avenue is now available for private showings. For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Partner Real Estate at

