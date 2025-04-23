ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strong Revenue Growth Drives Double-Digit Increase in Earnings and Cash Flow ATLANTA, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL ) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Key Highlights

First quarter revenues were $823 million, an increase of 9.9% over the first quarter of 2024 with organic revenues* increasing 7.4%. The stronger dollar versus foreign currencies in countries where we operate reduced revenues by 40 basis points during the quarter.

Quarterly operating income was $143 million, an increase of 7.7% over the first quarter of 2024. Quarterly operating margin was 17.3%, a decrease of 40 basis points versus the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income* was $147 million, an increase of 6.7% over the prior year. Adjusted operating income margin* was 17.9%, a decrease of 50 basis points compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $172 million, an increase of 6.9% over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 20.9%, a decrease of 60 basis points versus the first quarter of 2024.

Quarterly net income was $105 million, an increase of 11.5% over the prior year. Adjusted net income* was $108 million, an increase of 9.7% over the prior year.

Quarterly EPS was $0.22 per diluted share, a 15.8% increase over the prior year EPS of $0.19. Adjusted EPS* was $0.22 per diluted share, an increase of 10.0% over the prior year. Operating cash flow was $147 million for the quarter, an increase of 15.3% compared to the prior year. The Company invested $27 million in acquisitions, $7 million in capital expenditures, and paid dividends totaling $80 million. *Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the schedules below for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management Commentary "Our results for the first quarter reflect our resilient business model and our teammates' ongoing focus on operational excellence," said Jerry Gahlhoff, Jr., President and CEO. "We continue to invest in our business by focusing on organic demand generation activities, while also strengthening the breadth and depth of the Rollins portfolio through strategic M&A like the Saela acquisition we made in April. We are thrilled to welcome our Saela teammates to the Rollins family and look forward to the positive contributions they will bring to our business," Mr. Gahlhoff added. "It was encouraging to see such a strong start to the year as the team delivered solid revenue growth, double-digit earnings growth, and a 15 percent increase in operating cash flow for the quarter," said Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President and CFO. "Our investments in growth continue to yield results, as organic growth of 7.4 percent was at the midpoint of our range despite one less business day in the quarter. Our markets remain healthy and we are well-positioned to continue delivering strong results through our robust business model," Mr. Krause concluded. Three Months Ended Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31,









Variance (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and margins) 2025

2024

$ % GAAP Metrics











Revenues $ 822,504

$ 748,349

$ 74,155 9.9 % Gross profit (1) $ 422,370

$ 382,791

$ 39,579 10.3 % Gross profit margin (1) 51.4 %

51.2 %



20 bps Operating income $ 142,648

$ 132,424

$ 10,224 7.7 % Operating income margin 17.3 %

17.7 %



(40) bps Net income $ 105,248

$ 94,394

$ 10,854 11.5 % EPS $ 0.22

$ 0.19

$ 0.03 15.8 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 146,892

$ 127,433

$ 19,459 15.3 %













Non-GAAP Metrics











Adjusted operating income (2) $ 146,861

$ 137,689

$ 9,172 6.7 % Adjusted operating margin (2) 17.9 %

18.4 %



(50) bps Adjusted net income (2) $ 107,868

$ 98,357

$ 9,511 9.7 % Adjusted EPS (2) $ 0.22

$ 0.20

$ 0.02 10.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 171,857

$ 160,783

$ 11,074 6.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 20.9 %

21.5 %



(60) bps Free cash flow (2) $ 140,111

$ 120,262

$ 19,849 16.5 %

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization (2) Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table presents financial information, including our significant expense categories, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited, in thousands) 2025 2024

$ % of

Revenue $ % of

Revenue Revenue $ 822,504 100.0 % $ 748,349 100.0 %









Less:







Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below):







Employee expenses 261,724 31.8 % 238,529 31.9 % Materials and supplies 48,491 5.9 % 44,786 6.0 % Insurance and claims 16,524 2.0 % 17,644 2.4 % Fleet expenses 36,857 4.5 % 30,697 4.1 % Other cost of services provided (1) 36,538 4.4 % 33,902 4.5 % Total cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 400,134 48.6 % 365,558 48.8 %









Sales, general and administrative:







Selling and marketing expenses 98,250 11.9 % 82,911 11.1 % Administrative employee expenses 81,481 9.9 % 75,778 10.1 % Insurance and claims 10,004 1.2 % 10,526 1.4 % Fleet expenses 9,403 1.1 % 7,765 1.0 % Other sales, general and administrative (2) 51,375 6.2 % 46,077 6.2 % Total sales, general and administrative 250,513 30.5 % 223,057 29.8 %









Depreciation and amortization 29,209 3.6 % 27,310 3.6 % Interest expense, net 5,796 0.7 % 7,725 1.0 % Other expense (income), net (692) (0.1) % 61 - % Income tax expense 32,296 3.9 % 30,244 4.0 % Net income $ 105,248 12.8 % $ 94,394 12.6 %

1) Other cost of services provided includes facilities costs, professional services, maintenance & repairs, software license costs, and other expenses directly related to providing services. 2) Other sales, general and administrative includes facilities costs, professional services, maintenance & repairs, software license costs, bad debt expense, and other administrative expenses.

About Rollins, Inc.:

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 20,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Aardwolf Pestkare, Clark Pest Control, Crane Pest Control, Critter Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Industrial Fumigant Company, McCall Service, MissQuito, Northwest Exterminating, OPC Pest Services, Orkin, Orkin Australia, Orkin Canada, PermaTreat, Safeguard, Saela Pest Control, Trutech, Waltham Services, Western Pest Services, and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release as well as other written or oral statements by the Company may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current opinions, expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Generally, statements that do not relate to historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations with respect to our financial and business performance; demand for our services; expected growth; our resilient business model; our focus on operational excellence; investments in our business by focusing on organic demand generation activities and strategic M&A; positive contributions Saela will bring to our business; healthy markets; and being well-positioned to continue delivering strong results through our robust business model.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and may also be described from time to time in our future reports filed with the SEC.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Conference Call

Rollins will host a conference call on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2025 results. The conference call will also broadcast live over the internet via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at . Interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-877-869-3839 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8265 (internationally) with conference ID of 13752677. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available on the website for 180 days.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) (unaudited)



March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 201,177

$ 89,630 Trade receivables, net 194,105

196,081 Financed receivables, short-term, net 38,898

40,301 Materials and supplies 41,249

39,531 Other current assets 80,542

77,080 Total current assets 555,971

442,623 Equipment and property, net 123,754

124,839 Goodwill 1,178,704

1,161,085 Intangibles, net 534,813

541,589 Operating lease right-of-use assets 422,683

414,474 Financed receivables, long-term, net 91,843

89,932 Other assets 40,790

45,153 Total assets $ 2,948,558

$ 2,819,695 LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 53,075

$ 49,625 Accrued insurance – current 44,981

54,840 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 88,898

122,869 Unearned revenues 191,162

180,851 Operating lease liabilities – current 127,456

121,319 Other current liabilities 131,247

115,658 Total current liabilities 636,819

645,162 Accrued insurance, less current portion 70,551

61,946 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 298,126

295,899 Long-term debt 485,451

395,310 Other long-term accrued liabilities 101,859

90,785 Total liabilities 1,592,806

1,489,102 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 484,619

484,372 Retained earnings and other equity 871,133

846,221 Total stockholders' equity 1,355,752

1,330,593 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,948,558

$ 2,819,695

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 REVENUES





Customer services $ 822,504

$ 748,349 COSTS AND EXPENSES





Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 400,134

365,558 Sales, general and administrative 250,513

223,057 Depreciation and amortization 29,209

27,310 Total operating expenses 679,856

615,925 OPERATING INCOME 142,648

132,424 Interest expense, net 5,796

7,725 Other (income) expense, net (692)

61 CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 137,544

124,638 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 32,296

30,244 NET INCOME $ 105,248

$ 94,394 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.22

$ 0.19 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 484,414

484,131 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 484,434

484,318 DIVIDENDS PAID PER SHARE $ 0.165

$ 0.150

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 105,248

$ 94,394 Depreciation and amortization 29,209

27,310 Change in working capital and other operating activities 12,435

5,729 Net cash provided by operating activities 146,892

127,433 INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (27,191)

(47,132) Capital expenditures (6,781)

(7,171) Other investing activities, net 1,405

1,838 Net cash used in investing activities (32,567)

(52,465) FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Net borrowings 95,215

20,000 Payment of dividends (79,910)

(72,589) Other financing activities, net (19,917)

(11,665) Net cash used in financing activities (4,612)

(64,254) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,834

(1,568) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 111,547

$ 9,146

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has used the following non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release:

Organic revenues

Organic revenues are calculated as revenues less the revenues from acquisitions completed within the prior 12 months and excluding the revenues from divested businesses. Acquisition revenues are based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. Management uses organic revenues, and organic revenues by type to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures.

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are calculated by adding back to net income those expenses resulting from the amortization of certain intangible assets, adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox Pest Control, and restructuring costs related to restructuring and workforce reduction plans. Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by revenues. Management uses adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are calculated by adding back to the GAAP measures amortization of certain intangible assets, adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox Pest Control, and restructuring costs related to restructuring and workforce reduction plans, and excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets and gains on the sale of businesses, and by further subtracting the tax impact of those expenses, gains, or losses. Management uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin and adjusted incremental EBITDA margin

EBITDA is calculated by adding back to net income depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, and provision for income taxes. EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by revenues. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated by further adding back those expenses resulting from the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox Pest Control, restructuring costs related to restructuring and workforce reduction plans, and excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets and gains on the sale of businesses. Management uses EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Incremental EBITDA margin is calculated as the change in EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Management uses incremental EBITDA margin as a measure of operating performance because this measure allows the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin is calculated as the change in adjusted EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Management uses adjusted incremental EBITDA margin as a measure of operating performance because this measure allows the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

Free cash flow and free cash flow conversion

Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash provided by operating activities. Management uses free cash flow to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Free cash flow conversion is calculated as free cash flow divided by net income. Management uses free cash flow conversion to demonstrate how much net income is converted into cash. Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's liquidity. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, the Company's definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, management believes it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our consolidated statements of cash flows.

Adjusted sales, general and administrative ("SG&A")

Adjusted SG&A is calculated by removing the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox Pest Control. Management uses adjusted SG&A to compare SG&A expenses consistently over various periods.

Leverage ratio

Leverage ratio, a financial valuation measure, is calculated by dividing adjusted net debt by adjusted EBITDAR. Adjusted net debt is calculated by adding operating lease liabilities to total long-term debt less a cash adjustment of 90% of cash and cash equivalents. Adjusted EBITDAR is calculated by adding back to net income depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, operating lease cost, and stock-based compensation expense. Management uses leverage ratio as an assessment of overall liquidity, financial flexibility, and leverage.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and margins)



Three Months Ended March 31,









Variance

2025

2024

$

% Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues















Revenues $ 822,504

$ 748,349

74,155

9.9 Revenues from acquisitions (18,550)

-

(18,550)

2.5 Organic revenues $ 803,954

$ 748,349

55,605

7.4















Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to Organic Residential Revenues















Residential revenues $ 356,313

$ 329,338

26,975

8.2 Residential revenues from acquisitions (8,366)

-

(8,366)

2.5 Residential organic revenues $ 347,947

$ 329,338

18,609

5.7















Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to Organic Commercial Revenues















Commercial revenues $ 284,357

$ 258,114

26,243

10.2 Commercial revenues from acquisitions (7,032)

-

(7,032)

2.8 Commercial organic revenues $ 277,325

$ 258,114

19,211

7.4















Reconciliation of Termite and Ancillary Revenues to Organic Termite and Ancillary Revenues















Termite and ancillary revenues $ 172,130

$ 152,060

20,070

13.2 Termite and ancillary revenues from acquisitions (3,152)

-

(3,152)

2.1 Termite and ancillary organic revenues $ 168,978

$ 152,060

16,918

11.1



Three Months Ended March 31,









Variance

2025

2024

$

% Reconciliation of Operating Income and Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income

Margin















Operating income $ 142,648

$ 132,424







Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) 4,213

5,265







Adjusted operating income $ 146,861

$ 137,689

9,172

6.7 Revenues $ 822,504

$ 748,349







Operating income margin 17.3 %

17.7 %







Adjusted operating margin 17.9 %

18.4 %























Reconciliation of Net Income and EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS















Net income $ 105,248

$ 94,394







Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) 4,213

5,265







Gain on sale of assets, net (2) (692)

61







Tax impact of adjustments (3) (901)

(1,363)







Adjusted net income $ 107,868

$ 98,357

9,511

9.7 EPS - basic and diluted $ 0.22

$ 0.19







Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) 0.01

0.01







Gain on sale of assets, net (2) -

-







Tax impact of adjustments (3) -

-







Adjusted EPS - basic and diluted (4) $ 0.22

$ 0.20

0.02

10.0 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 484,414

484,131







Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 484,434

484,318























Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Incremental EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA

Margin, and Adjusted Incremental EBITDA Margin















Net income $ 105,248

$ 94,394







Depreciation and amortization 29,209

27,310







Interest expense, net 5,796

7,725







Provision for income taxes 32,296

30,244







EBITDA $ 172,549

$ 159,673

12,876

8.1 Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) -

1,049







Gain on sale of assets, net (2) (692)

61







Adjusted EBITDA $ 171,857

$ 160,783

11,074

6.9 Revenues $ 822,504

$ 748,349

74,155



EBITDA margin 21.0 %

21.3 %







Incremental EBITDA margin







17.4 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.9 %

21.5 %







Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin







14.9 %



















Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 146,892

$ 127,433







Capital expenditures (6,781)

(7,171)







Free cash flow $ 140,111

$ 120,262

19,849

16.5 Free cash flow conversion 133.1 %

127.4 %











Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A







SG&A $ 250,513

$ 223,057 Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) -

1,049 Adjusted SG&A $ 250,513

$ 222,008







Revenues $ 822,504

$ 748,349 Adjusted SG&A as a % of revenues 30.5 %

29.7 %



Period Ended

March 31, 2025

Period Ended

December 31, 2024 Reconciliation of Long-term Debt and Net Income to Leverage Ratio



Long-term debt (5) $ 500,000

$ 397,000 Operating lease liabilities (6) 425,582

417,218 Cash adjustment (7) (181,059)

(80,667) Adjusted net debt $ 744,523

$ 733,551







Net income $ 477,233

$ 466,379 Depreciation and amortization 115,119

113,220 Interest expense, net 25,748

27,677 Provision for income taxes 165,903

163,851 Operating lease cost (8) 141,057

133,420 Stock-based compensation expense 31,602

29,984 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 956,662

$ 934,531







Leverage ratio 0.8x

0.8x









(1) Consists of expenses resulting from the amortization of certain intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox Pest Control. While we exclude such expenses in this non-GAAP measure, the revenue from the acquired company is reflected in this non-GAAP measure and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation. (2) Consists of the gain or loss on the sale of non-operational assets. (3) The tax effect of the adjustments is calculated using the applicable statutory tax rates for the respective periods. (4) In some cases, the sum of the individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding. (5) As of March 31, 2025, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $500.0 million from the issuance of our 2035 Senior Notes and no outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility. The Company's borrowings are presented under the long-term debt caption of our condensed consolidated balance sheet, net of a $7.6 million unamortized discount and $6.9 million in unamortized debt issuance costs as of March 31, 2025. (6) Operating lease liabilities are presented under the operating lease liabilities - current and operating lease liabilities, less current portion captions of our consolidated balance sheet. (7) Represents 90% of cash and cash equivalents per our consolidated balance sheet as of both periods presented. (8) Operating lease cost excludes short-term lease cost associated with leases that have a duration of 12 months or less.

