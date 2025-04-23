COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TACOMA, Wash., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO Commentary "Our consistent, repeatable performance in 2024 carried through to the first quarter of 2025," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "Although the global environment is rife with uncertainty, our operations remain steadfast. Our consistent approach to banking is a key contributor to Columbia's success through business and credit cycles, and our teams' dedication to fostering strong customer relationships serves as the cornerstone of our ability to thrive during historically volatile periods. Customer deposits increased notably during the first quarter, despite anticipated seasonal balance declines, highlighting the success of small business campaigns and our bankers' ability to win new relationships as we deploy our Business Bank of Choice strategy through our eight-state western footprint. Our announced acquisition of Pacific Premier Bancorp accelerates our expansion in Southern California by approximately a decade, advancing our opportunities and enhancing long-term shareholder value." – Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

1Q25 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 4Q24)







Net Interest

Income and

NIM . Net interest income decreased by $12 million from the prior quarter, largely due to lower accretion income from the investment securities portfolio.

. Net interest margin was 3.60%, down 4 basis points from the prior quarter, as lower earning asset yields were not fully offset by lower funding costs. Lower accretion income contributed to a decline in the yield on investment securities.







Non-Interest

Income and

Expense . Non-interest income increased by $17 million due to the quarterly fluctuation in cumulative fair value accounting and hedges, which drove $15 million of the change. Income was also higher due to a loss on loan sales in the fourth quarter that did not repeat.

. Non-interest expense increased by $74 million primarily due to a legal settlement and severance expense, as well as seasonally higher payroll taxes.







Credit Quality . Net charge-offs were 0.32% of average loans and leases (annualized), compared to 0.27% in the prior quarter. The increase reflects the partial charge-off of a loan with a previously established reserve.

. Provision expense of $27 million compares to $28 million in the prior quarter.

. Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.35%, compared to 0.33% as of December 31, 2024.







Capital . Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 12.8% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.6%.

. Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on February 14, 2025, which was paid March 17, 2025.







Notable Items . Executed a successful small business and retail campaign using bundled solutions for customers without promotional pricing. The first quarter's campaign brought $425 million in new deposits to the bank.

. Opened our first branch location in Colorado, supporting our commercial, wealth, trust, retail business, and healthcare banking teams already serving customers in the market.

. We will host a conference call on April 23, 2025 to discuss our financial results and announced acquisition of Pacific Premier Bancorp, replacing the call previously scheduled for April 24, 2025.



1Q25 KEY FINANCIAL DATA











PERFORMANCE METRICS 1Q25

4Q24

1Q24 Return on average assets 0.68 %

1.10 %

0.96 % Return on average common equity 6.73 %

10.91 %

10.01 % Return on average tangible common equity 1 9.45 %

15.41 %

14.82 % Operating return on average assets 1 1.10 %

1.15 %

1.04 % Operating return on average common equity 1 10.87 %

11.40 %

10.89 % Operating return on average tangible common equity 1 15.26 %

16.11 %

16.12 % Net interest margin 3.60 %

3.64 %

3.52 % Efficiency ratio 69.06 %

54.61 %

60.57 % Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 55.11 %

52.51 %

56.97 %











INCOME STATEMENT ($ in 000s, excl. per share data) 1Q25

4Q24

1Q24 Net interest income $424,995

$437,373

$423,362 Provision for credit losses $27,403

$28,199

$17,136 Non-interest income $66,377

$49,747

$50,357 Non-interest expense $340,122

$266,576

$287,516 Pre-provision net revenue 1 $151,250

$220,544

$186,203 Operating pre-provision net revenue 1 $211,833

$229,178

$200,683 Earnings per common share - diluted $0.41

$0.68

$0.59 Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1 $0.67

$0.71

$0.65 Dividends paid per share $0.36

$0.36

$0.36











BALANCE SHEET 1Q25

4Q24

1Q24 Total assets $51.5B

$51.6B

$52.2B Loans and leases $37.6B

$37.7B

$37.6B Deposits $42.2B

$41.7B

$41.7B Book value per common share $24.93

$24.43

$23.68 Tangible book value per share 1 $17.86

$17.20

$16.03

Organizational Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia," the "Company," "we," or "our"), the parent company of Umpqua Bank, and Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. ("Pacific Premier") (Nasdaq: PPBI ), the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, National Association, jointly announced in a separate press release on April 23, 2025 that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which Columbia will acquire Pacific Premier in an all-stock transaction. The combined company will have approximately $70 billion in assets and will be a market leader in the largest banking markets within the Western U.S. The acquisition, which is anticipated to close in the second half of 2025, is projected to deliver mid-teens earnings-per-share accretion and enhance scale in key market areas, including Southern California. Columbia and Pacific Premier will hold a joint conference call to discuss this announcement, and details are available in the "Earnings Presentation and Conference Call" section of this press release.

During the first quarter, Columbia opened a branch location in Denver, Colorado. Our first retail office in Colorado supports our commercial, wealth, trust, retail business, and healthcare banking teams already serving customers in the market. We continue to make progress on our plans to open additional branches in the coming months in support of our customers and bankers.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $425 million for the first quarter of 2025, down $12 million from the prior quarter. The decrease reflects lower interest income that was only partially offset by lower funding costs, due in part to the reductions in the federal funds rate that occurred in November and December. Lower accretion income, primarily related to investment securities income, accounted for the majority of the decline in net interest income.

Columbia's net interest margin was 3.60% for the first quarter of 2025, down 4 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. Lower earning asset yields were only partially offset by lower funding costs. Lower accretion income contributed to a decline in the yield on investment securities. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 14 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.52% for the first quarter of 2025, which compares to 2.51% for the month of March and 2.50% as of March 31, 2025. Columbia's cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 18 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.80% for the first quarter of 2025, which compares to 2.76% for the month of March and 2.74% as of March 31, 2025. Please refer to the Q1 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as to our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $66 million for the first quarter of 2025, up $17 million from the prior quarter. The increase was driven by quarterly changes in fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity, due to interest rate fluctuations during the quarter, collectively resulting in a net fair value gain of $9 million in the first quarter compared to a net fair value loss of $6 million in the fourth quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. Excluding these items, non-interest income was up $2 million2 between periods, due primarily to a $2 million loss on the sale of loans in the fourth quarter that did not repeat in the first quarter. Other changes include a slower level of customer activity that is typical for the first quarter.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $340 million for the first quarter of 2025, up $74 million from the prior quarter. The quarter included a $55 million accrual related to a legal settlement, as previously disclosed, and $15 million in severance expense. Excluding the legal settlement, exit and disposal costs, and merger and restructuring expense, which includes the severance expense, non-interest expense was $270 million2, up $7 million from the prior quarter, due primarily to higher payroll taxes and elevated legal expense separate from the legal settlement. Please refer to the Q1 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $51.5 billion as of March 31, 2025, down slightly from $51.6 billion as of December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents were $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2025, up from $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2024. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $19.0 billion as of March 31, 2025, representing 37% of total assets, 45% of total deposits, and 131% of uninsured deposits. Available-for-sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $8.2 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $46 million relative to December 31, 2024, as paydowns slightly offset an increase in the fair value of the portfolio. Please refer to the Q1 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio and liquidity position.

Gross loans and leases were $37.6 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $65 million relative to December 31, 2024. "Loan payoffs and a slower pace of origination volume contributed to a slight portfolio contraction in the quarter," commented Tory Nixon, President of Umpqua Bank. "Our teams remain focused on relationship-driven loan volume, which expands our deposit and core fee income generation opportunities as we deliver needs-based solutions to our customers and prospects." Please refer to the Q1 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to our office portfolio.

Total deposits were $42.2 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $497 million relative to December 31, 2024, as customer deposits increased $440 million during the quarter. "We experienced strong customer deposit growth in March, following anticipated seasonal balance declines earlier in the quarter," stated Mr. Nixon. "Our small business campaigns continue to bring new business to the bank, complementing our success with middle-market and corporate customers." Customer deposit growth was used to help pay down $550 million in FHLB Advances during the first quarter. Please refer to the Q1 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $439 million, or 1.17% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2025, compared to $441 million, or 1.17% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $27 million for the first quarter of 2025, and reflects credit migration trends, charge-off activity, and changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models.

Net charge-offs were 0.32% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 0.27% for the fourth quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs in the FinPac portfolio were $17 million in the first quarter, down from $19 million in the fourth quarter as improvement continues within the transportation sector of the portfolio. Net charge-offs excluding the FinPac portfolio were $13 million in the first quarter, compared to $6 million in the fourth quarter. The increase reflects the partial charge-off of a loan with a previously established reserve. Non-performing assets were $178 million, or 0.35% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025, compared to $170 million, or 0.33% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024. Please refer to the Q1 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.

Capital

Columbia's book value per common share was $24.93 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $24.43 as of December 31, 2024. The increase primarily reflects a change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(358) million at March 31, 2025, compared to $(462) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to a decrease in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to $337 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $434 million as of December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share3 was $17.86 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $17.20 as of December 31, 2024.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 12.8%, and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.6% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 12.8% and 10.5%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2025 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information

Columbia's Q1 2025 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: .

Columbia and Pacific Premier will hold a joint conference call to discuss the definitive merger agreement on April 23, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management team will also discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results, replacing the call previously scheduled for April 24, 2025.

Participants may join the audiocast or register for the call using the link below to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Join the audiocast:

Register for the call:

Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Columbia (Nasdaq: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">COL ) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Umpqua Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Advisors and Columbia Trust Company, a division of Umpqua Bank. Learn more at .





1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information. 2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information. 3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued or renewed inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; the impact of proposed or imposed tariffs by the U.S. government and retaliatory tariffs proposed or imposed by U.S. trading partners that could have an adverse impact on customers; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity and stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

TABLE INDEX

Page Consolidated Statements of Income 7 Consolidated Balance Sheets 7 Financial Highlights 9 Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix 9 Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix 11 Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets 12 Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses 13 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates 14 Residential Mortgage Banking Activity 15 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 16

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Interest income:

























Loans and leases $ 552,562

$ 572,843

$ 588,603

$ 583,874

$ 575,044

(4) %

(4) % Interest and dividends on investments:

























Taxable 68,688

75,254

76,074

78,828

75,017

(9) %

(8) % Exempt from federal income tax 6,807

6,852

6,855

6,904

6,904

(1) %

(1) % Dividends 2,792

2,678

2,681

2,895

3,707

4 %

(25) % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits 16,394

18,956

24,683

23,035

23,553

(14) %

(30) % Total interest income 647,243

676,583

698,896

695,536

684,225

(4) %

(5) % Interest expense:

























Deposits 176,634

189,037

208,027

207,307

198,435

(7) %

(11) % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and

federal funds purchased 974

971

1,121

1,515

1,266

- %

(23) % Borrowings 36,074

39,912

49,636

49,418

51,275

(10) %

(30) % Junior and other subordinated debentures 8,566

9,290

9,894

9,847

9,887

(8) %

(13) % Total interest expense 222,248

239,210

268,678

268,087

260,863

(7) %

(15) % Net interest income 424,995

437,373

430,218

427,449

423,362

(3) %

- % Provision for credit losses 27,403

28,199

28,769

31,820

17,136

(3) %

60 % Non-interest income:

























Service charges on deposits 19,301

18,401

18,549

18,503

16,064

5 %

20 % Card-based fees 12,571

14,634

14,591

14,681

13,183

(14) %

(5) % Financial services and trust revenue 5,187

5,265

5,083

5,396

4,464

(1) %

16 % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net 9,334

6,958

6,668

5,848

4,634

34 %

101 % Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net 4

10

3

(1)

12

(60) %

(67) % Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 1,702

(1,424)

2,272

325

(1,565)

nm

nm Gain (loss) on loan and lease sales, net 97

(1,719)

161

(1,516)

221

nm

(56) % BOLI income 4,883

4,742

4,674

4,705

4,639

3 %

5 % Other income (loss) 13,298

2,880

14,158

(3,238)

8,705

362 %

53 % Total non-interest income 66,377

49,747

66,159

44,703

50,357

33 %

32 % Non-interest expense:

























Salaries and employee benefits 145,239

141,958

147,268

145,066

154,538

2 %

(6) % Occupancy and equipment, net 48,170

46,878

45,056

45,147

45,291

3 %

6 % Intangible amortization 27,979

29,055

29,055

29,230

32,091

(4) %

(13) % FDIC assessments 8,022

8,121

9,332

9,664

14,460

(1) %

(45) % Merger and restructuring expense 14,379

2,230

2,364

14,641

4,478

nm

221 % Other expenses 96,333

38,334

38,283

35,496

36,658

151 %

163 % Total non-interest expense 340,122

266,576

271,358

279,244

287,516

28 %

18 % Income before provision for income taxes 123,847

192,345

196,250

161,088

169,067

(36) %

(27) % Provision for income taxes 37,238

49,076

50,068

40,944

44,987

(24) %

(17) % Net income $ 86,609

$ 143,269

$ 146,182

$ 120,144

$ 124,080

(40) %

(30) %



























Weighted average basic shares outstanding 208,800

208,548

208,545

208,498

208,260

- %

- % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 210,023

209,889

209,454

209,011

208,956

- %

1 % Earnings per common share – basic $ 0.41

$ 0.69

$ 0.70

$ 0.58

$ 0.60

(41) %

(32) % Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.41

$ 0.68

$ 0.70

$ 0.57

$ 0.59

(40) %

(31) %































nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





















% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Assets:

























Cash and due from banks $ 591,265

$ 496,666

$ 591,364

$ 515,263

$ 440,215

19 %

34 % Interest-bearing cash and temporary

investments 1,481,441

1,381,589

1,519,658

1,553,568

1,760,902

7 %

(16) % Investment securities:

























Equity and other, at fair value 91,580

78,133

79,996

77,221

77,203

17 %

19 % Available for sale, at fair value 8,228,805

8,274,615

8,676,807

8,503,000

8,616,545

(1) %

(4) % Held to maturity, at amortized cost 2,057

2,101

2,159

2,203

2,247

(2) %

(8) % Loans held for sale 64,747

71,535

66,639

56,310

47,201

(9) %

37 % Loans and leases 37,616,101

37,680,901

37,503,002

37,709,987

37,642,413

- %

- % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (421,495)

(424,629)

(420,054)

(418,671)

(414,344)

(1) %

2 % Net loans and leases 37,194,606

37,256,272

37,082,948

37,291,316

37,228,069

- %

- % Restricted equity securities 125,300

150,024

116,274

116,274

116,274

(16) %

8 % Premises and equipment, net 344,926

348,670

338,107

337,842

336,869

(1) %

2 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 106,696

111,227

106,224

108,278

113,833

(4) %

(6) % Goodwill 1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

- %

- % Other intangible assets, net 456,269

484,248

513,303

542,358

571,588

(6) %

(20) % Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair

value 105,663

108,358

101,919

110,039

110,444

(2) %

(4) % Bank-owned life insurance 700,768

693,839

691,160

686,485

682,293

1 %

3 % Deferred tax asset, net 311,192

359,425

286,432

361,773

356,031

(13) %

(13) % Other assets 684,717

730,461

706,375

756,319

735,058

(6) %

(7) % Total assets $ 51,519,266

$ 51,576,397

$ 51,908,599

$ 52,047,483

$ 52,224,006

- %

(1) % Liabilities:

























Deposits

























Non-interest-bearing $ 13,413,927

$ 13,307,905

$ 13,534,065

$ 13,481,616

$ 13,808,554

1 %

(3) % Interest-bearing 28,803,767

28,412,827

27,980,623

28,041,656

27,897,606

1 %

3 % Total deposits 42,217,694

41,720,732

41,514,688

41,523,272

41,706,160

1 %

1 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 192,386

236,627

183,833

197,860

213,573

(19) %

(10) % Borrowings 2,550,000

3,100,000

3,650,000

3,900,000

3,900,000

(18) %

(35) % Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value 320,774

330,895

311,896

310,187

309,544

(3) %

4 % Junior and other subordinated debentures, at

amortized cost 107,611

107,668

107,725

107,781

107,838

- %

- % Operating lease liabilities 121,282

125,710

121,298

123,082

129,240

(4) %

(6) % Other liabilities 771,710

836,541

745,331

908,629

900,406

(8) %

(14) % Total liabilities 46,281,457

46,458,173

46,634,771

47,070,811

47,266,761

- %

(2) % Shareholders' equity:

























Common stock 5,823,287

5,817,458

5,812,237

5,807,041

5,802,322

- %

- % Accumulated deficit (227,006)

(237,254)

(304,525)

(374,687)

(418,946)

(4) %

(46) % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (358,472)

(461,980)

(233,884)

(455,682)

(426,131)

(22) %

(16) % Total shareholders' equity 5,237,809

5,118,224

5,273,828

4,976,672

4,957,245

2 %

6 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,519,266

$ 51,576,397

$ 51,908,599

$ 52,047,483

$ 52,224,006

- %

(1) %



























Common shares outstanding at period end 210,112

209,536

209,532

209,459

209,370

- %

- %

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change



Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Per Common Share Data:



























Dividends

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

- %

- % Book value

$ 24.93

$ 24.43

$ 25.17

$ 23.76

$ 23.68

2 %

5 % Tangible book value (1)

$ 17.86

$ 17.20

$ 17.81

$ 16.26

$ 16.03

4 %

11 %





























Performance Ratios:



























Efficiency ratio (2)

69.06 %

54.61 %

54.56 %

59.02 %

60.57 %

14.45

8.49 Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.68 %

2.06 %

2.08 %

2.16 %

2.22 %

0.62

0.46 Return on average assets ("ROAA")

0.68 %

1.10 %

1.12 %

0.93 %

0.96 %

(0.42)

(0.28) Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)

1.19 %

1.70 %

1.72 %

1.49 %

1.44 %

(0.51)

(0.25) Return on average common equity

6.73 %

10.91 %

11.36 %

9.85 %

10.01 %

(4.18)

(3.28) Return on average tangible common equity (1)

9.45 %

15.41 %

16.34 %

14.55 %

14.82 %

(5.96)

(5.37)





























Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)



























Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2)

55.11 %

52.51 %

53.89 %

53.56 %

56.97 %

2.60

(1.86) Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.13 %

2.03 %

2.05 %

2.03 %

2.14 %

0.10

(0.01) Operating ROAA (1)

1.10 %

1.15 %

1.10 %

1.08 %

1.04 %

(0.05)

0.06 Operating PPNR ROAA (1)

1.67 %

1.77 %

1.69 %

1.70 %

1.55 %

(0.10)

0.12 Operating return on average common equity (1)

10.87 %

11.40 %

11.15 %

11.47 %

10.89 %

(0.53)

(0.02) Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

15.26 %

16.11 %

16.04 %

16.96 %

16.12 %

(0.85)

(0.86)





























Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:



























Yield on loans and leases

5.92 %

6.05 %

6.22 %

6.20 %

6.13 %

(0.13)

(0.21) Yield on earning assets (2)

5.49 %

5.63 %

5.78 %

5.80 %

5.69 %

(0.14)

(0.20) Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.52 %

2.66 %

2.95 %

2.97 %

2.88 %

(0.14)

(0.36) Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.80 %

2.98 %

3.29 %

3.31 %

3.25 %

(0.18)

(0.45) Cost of total deposits

1.72 %

1.80 %

1.99 %

2.01 %

1.92 %

(0.08)

(0.20) Cost of total funding (3)

1.99 %

2.09 %

2.32 %

2.34 %

2.27 %

(0.10)

(0.28) Net interest margin (2)

3.60 %

3.64 %

3.56 %

3.56 %

3.52 %

(0.04)

0.08 Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

3.13 %

3.29 %

3.74 %

3.51 %

3.56 %

(0.16)

(0.43) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

78.93 %

78.42 %

77.91 %

78.27 %

77.87 %

0.51

1.06 Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

90.36 %

89.77 %

90.42 %

90.61 %

90.41 %

0.59

(0.05) Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

31.75 %

32.45 %

32.52 %

32.54 %

33.29 %

(0.70)

(1.54) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

91.86 %

91.88 %

90.25 %

90.15 %

90.09 %

(0.02)

1.77





























Select Credit & Capital Ratios:



























Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

0.47 %

0.44 %

0.44 %

0.41 %

0.38 %

0.03

0.09 Non-performing assets to total assets

0.35 %

0.33 %

0.32 %

0.30 %

0.28 %

0.02

0.07 Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases

1.17 %

1.17 %

1.17 %

1.16 %

1.16 %

-

0.01 Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

12.8 %

12.8 %

12.5 %

12.2 %

12.0 %

-

0.80 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)

10.6 %

10.5 %

10.3 %

10.0 %

9.8 %

0.10

0.80





(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = total deposits + total borrowings. (4) Estimated holding company ratios.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Loans and leases:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net $ 6,179,261

$ 6,278,154

$ 6,391,806

$ 6,407,351

$ 6,557,768

(2) %

(6) % Owner occupied term, net 5,303,424

5,270,294

5,210,485

5,230,511

5,231,676

1 %

1 % Multifamily, net 5,831,266

5,804,364

5,779,737

5,868,848

5,828,960

- %

- % Construction & development, net 2,070,732

1,983,213

1,988,923

1,946,693

1,728,652

4 %

20 % Residential development, net 252,349

231,647

244,579

269,106

284,117

9 %

(11) % Commercial:

























Term, net 5,490,189

5,537,618

5,429,209

5,559,548

5,544,450

(1) %

(1) % Lines of credit & other, net 2,753,613

2,769,643

2,640,669

2,558,633

2,491,557

(1) %

11 % Leases & equipment finance, net 1,644,052

1,660,835

1,670,427

1,701,943

1,706,759

(1) %

(4) % Residential:

























Mortgage, net 5,878,427

5,933,352

5,944,734

5,992,163

6,128,884

(1) %

(4) % Home equity loans & lines, net 2,039,061

2,031,653

2,017,336

1,982,786

1,950,421

- %

5 % Consumer & other, net 173,727

180,128

185,097

192,405

189,169

(4) %

(8) % Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and

costs $ 37,616,101

$ 37,680,901

$ 37,503,002

$ 37,709,987

$ 37,642,413

- %

- %



























Loans and leases mix:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net 16 %

17 %

17 %

17 %

17 %







Owner occupied term, net 14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %







Multifamily, net 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %







Construction & development, net 6 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %







Residential development, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Commercial:

























Term, net 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %







Lines of credit & other, net 7 %

7 %

7 %

6 %

6 %







Leases & equipment finance, net 4 %

4 %

4 %

5 %

5 %







Residential:

























Mortgage, net 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %







Home equity loans & lines, net 5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %







Consumer & other, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









Columbia Banking System, Inc. Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Deposits:

























Demand, non-interest bearing $ 13,413,927

$ 13,307,905

$ 13,534,065

$ 13,481,616

$ 13,808,554

1 %

(3) % Demand, interest bearing 8,494,493

8,475,693

8,444,424

8,195,284

8,095,211

0 %

5 % Money market 11,970,785

11,475,055

11,351,066

10,927,813

10,822,498

4 %

11 % Savings 2,336,727

2,360,040

2,450,924

2,508,598

2,640,060

(1) %

(11) % Time 6,001,762

6,102,039

5,734,209

6,409,961

6,339,837

(2) %

(5) % Total $ 42,217,694

$ 41,720,732

$ 41,514,688

$ 41,523,272

$ 41,706,160

1 %

1 %



























Total core deposits (1) $ 38,079,274

$ 37,487,909

$ 37,774,870

$ 37,159,069

$ 37,436,569

2 %

2 %



























Deposit mix:

























Demand, non-interest bearing 32 %

32 %

33 %

33 %

34 %







Demand, interest bearing 20 %

20 %

20 %

20 %

19 %







Money market 28 %

27 %

27 %

26 %

26 %







Savings 6 %

6 %

6 %

6 %

6 %







Time 14 %

15 %

14 %

15 %

15 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %













(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Non-performing assets: (1)

























Loans and leases on non-accrual status:



























Commercial real estate, net $ 41,910

$ 39,332

$ 37,332

$ 37,584

$ 39,736

7 %

5 %

Commercial, net 80,492

57,146

61,464

54,986

58,960

41 %

37 %

Total loans and leases on non-accrual status 122,402

96,478

98,796

92,570

98,696

27 %

24 % Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing: (2)



























Commercial real estate, net -

-

136

-

253

nm

(100) %

Commercial, net 75

4,684

6,012

5,778

10,733

(98) %

(99) %

Residential, net (2) 52,392

65,552

59,961

54,525

31,916

(20) %

64 %

Consumer & other, net 278

179

317

220

437

55 %

(36) %

Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and

accruing (2) 52,745

70,415

66,426

60,523

43,339

(25) %

22 % Total non-performing loans and leases (1), (2) 175,147

166,893

165,222

153,093

142,035

5 %

23 % Other real estate owned 2,849

2,666

2,395

2,839

1,762

7 %

62 % Total non-performing assets (1), (2) $ 177,996

$ 169,559

$ 167,617

$ 155,932

$ 143,797

5 %

24 %





























Loans and leases past due 31-89 days $ 158,026

$ 105,199

$ 67,310

$ 85,998

$ 109,673

50 %

44 % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and

leases 0.42 %

0.28 %

0.18 %

0.23 %

0.29 %

0.14

0.13 Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and

leases (1), (2) 0.47 %

0.44 %

0.44 %

0.41 %

0.38 %

0.03

0.09 Non-performing assets to total assets (1), (2) 0.35 %

0.33 %

0.32 %

0.30 %

0.28 %

0.02

0.07 Non-accrual loans and leases to total loan and leases (2) 0.33 %

0.26 %

0.26 %

0.25 %

0.26 %

0.07

0.07

































nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

(1) Non-accrual and 90+ days past due loans include government guarantees of $66.5 million, $73.6 million, $65.8 million, $64.6 million, and $43.0 million at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. (2) Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by GNMA, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $2.6 million, $2.4 million, $3.7 million, $1.0 million, and $1.6 million at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)

























Balance, beginning of period $ 424,629

$ 420,054

$ 418,671

$ 414,344

$ 440,871

1 %

(4) % Provision for credit losses on loans and leases 26,187

30,230

30,498

34,760

17,476

(13) %

50 % Charge-offs



























Commercial real estate, net (119)

(2,935)

-

(585)

(161)

(96) %

(26) %

Commercial, net (32,611)

(25,780)

(32,645)

(33,561)

(47,232)

26 %

(31) %

Residential, net (303)

(26)

(936)

(504)

(490)

nm

(38) %

Consumer & other, net (1,080)

(1,523)

(1,395)

(1,551)

(1,870)

(29) %

(42) %

Total charge-offs (34,113)

(30,264)

(34,976)

(36,201)

(49,753)

13 %

(31) % Recoveries



























Commercial real estate, net 19

3

44

551

358

nm

(95) %

Commercial, net 4,336

4,104

5,258

4,198

4,732

6 %

(8) %

Residential, net 98

163

143

411

170

(40) %

(42) %

Consumer & other, net 339

339

416

608

490

0 %

(31) %

Total recoveries 4,792

4,609

5,861

5,768

5,750

4 %

(17) % Net (charge-offs) recoveries



























Commercial real estate, net (100)

(2,932)

44

(34)

197

(97) %

(151) %

Commercial, net (28,275)

(21,676)

(27,387)

(29,363)

(42,500)

30 %

(33) %

Residential, net (205)

137

(793)

(93)

(320)

(250) %

(36) %

Consumer & other, net (741)

(1,184)

(979)

(943)

(1,380)

(37) %

(46) %

Total net charge-offs (29,321)

(25,655)

(29,115)

(30,433)

(44,003)

14 %

(33) % Balance, end of period $ 421,495

$ 424,629

$ 420,054

$ 418,671

$ 414,344

(1) %

2 % Reserve for unfunded commitments

























Balance, beginning of period $ 16,168

$ 18,199

$ 19,928

$ 22,868

$ 23,208

(11) %

(30) % Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded

commitments 1,216

(2,031)

(1,729)

(2,940)

(340)

nm

nm Balance, end of period 17,384

16,168

18,199

19,928

22,868

8 %

(24) % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 438,879

$ 440,797

$ 438,253

$ 438,599

$ 437,212

0 %

- %



























Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.32 %

0.27 %

0.31 %

0.32 %

0.47 %

0.05

(0.15) Recoveries to gross charge-offs 14.05 %

15.23 %

16.76 %

15.93 %

11.56 %

(1.18)

2.49 ACLLL to loans and leases 1.12 %

1.13 %

1.12 %

1.11 %

1.10 %

(0.01)

0.02 ACL to loans and leases 1.17 %

1.17 %

1.17 %

1.16 %

1.16 %

-

0.01



































nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

































Loans held for sale $ 59,223

$ 935

6.32 %

$ 77,492

$ 1,230

6.35 %

$ 30,550

$ 525

6.88 % Loans and leases (1) 37,678,820

551,627

5.92 %

37,538,617

571,613

6.05 %

37,597,101

574,519

6.13 % Taxable securities 7,690,610

71,480

3.72 %

7,850,888

77,932

3.97 %

8,081,003

78,724

3.90 % Non-taxable securities (2) 817,392

7,910

3.87 %

831,021

7,903

3.80 %

851,342

7,886

3.71 % Temporary investments and

interest-bearing cash 1,493,815

16,394

4.45 %

1,572,680

18,956

4.80 %

1,720,791

23,553

5.51 % Total interest-earning assets (1), (2) 47,739,860

$ 648,346

5.49 %

47,870,698

$ 677,634

5.63 %

48,280,787

$ 685,207

5.69 % Goodwill and other intangible

assets 1,501,590









1,528,431









1,619,134







Other assets 2,211,158









2,189,102









2,184,052







Total assets $ 51,452,608









$ 51,588,231









$ 52,083,973







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 8,370,584

$ 46,632

2.26 %

$ 8,562,817

$ 52,364

2.43 %

$ 8,035,339

$ 51,378

2.57 % Money market deposits 11,603,140

68,719

2.40 %

11,441,154

72,830

2.53 %

10,612,073

72,497

2.75 % Savings deposits 2,350,459

574

0.10 %

2,393,348

680

0.11 %

2,688,360

715

0.11 % Time deposits 6,136,389

60,709

4.01 %

5,848,516

63,163

4.30 %

6,406,807

73,845

4.64 % Total interest-bearing deposits 28,460,572

176,634

2.52 %

28,245,835

189,037

2.66 %

27,742,579

198,435

2.88 % Repurchase agreements and federal

funds purchased 215,962

974

1.83 %

197,843

971

1.95 %

231,667

1,266

2.20 % Borrowings 3,039,227

36,074

4.82 %

3,076,087

39,912

5.16 %

3,920,879

51,275

5.26 % Junior and other subordinated

debentures 437,729

8,566

7.94 %

419,607

9,290

8.81 %

423,528

9,887

9.39 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 32,153,490

$ 222,248

2.80 %

31,939,372

$ 239,210

2.98 %

32,318,653

$ 260,863

3.25 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,238,678









13,569,118









13,841,582







Other liabilities 843,885









853,451









937,863







Total liabilities 46,236,053









46,361,941









47,098,098







Common equity 5,216,555









5,226,290









4,985,875







Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity $ 51,452,608









$ 51,588,231









$ 52,083,973







NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 426,098









$ 438,424









$ 424,344



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)







2.69 %









2.65 %









2.44 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING

ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.60 %









3.64 %









3.52 %





(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $982,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:

























Origination and sale $ 4,391

$ 4,519

$ 5,225

$ 3,452

$ 2,920

(3) %

50 % Servicing 5,855

5,947

6,012

5,952

6,021

(2) %

(3) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected

cash flows over time (3,141)

(3,103)

(3,127)

(3,183)

(3,153)

1 %

- % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (983)

7,414

(6,540)

1,238

3,117

(113) %

(132) % MSR hedge gain (loss) 3,212

(7,819)

5,098

(1,611)

(4,271)

nm

nm Total $ 9,334

$ 6,958

$ 6,668

$ 5,848

$ 4,634

34 %

101 %



























Closed loan volume for-sale $ 136,084

$ 175,046

$ 161,094

$ 140,875

$ 86,903

(22) %

57 % Gain on sale margin 3.23 %

2.58 %

3.24 %

2.45 %

3.36 %

0.65

-0.13



























Residential mortgage servicing rights:

























Balance, beginning of period $ 108,358

$ 101,919

$ 110,039

$ 110,444

$ 109,243

6 %

(1) % Additions for new MSR capitalized 1,429

2,128

1,547

1,540

1,237

(33) %

16 % Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected

cash flows over time (3,141)

(3,103)

(3,127)

(3,183)

(3,153)

1 %

- % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (983)

7,414

(6,540)

1,238

3,117

(113) %

(132) % Balance, end of period $ 105,663

$ 108,358

$ 101,919

$ 110,039

$ 110,444

(2) %

(4) %



























Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 7,888,235

$ 7,939,445

$ 7,965,538

$ 8,120,046

$ 8,081,039

(1) %

(2) % MSR as % of serviced portfolio 1.34 %

1.36 %

1.28 %

1.36 %

1.37 %

(0.02)

(0.03)































nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and operating pre-provision net revenue and operating return on tangible common equity are also used as part of our incentive compensation program for our executive officers. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Total shareholders' equity a

$ 5,237,809

$ 5,118,224

$ 5,273,828

$ 4,976,672

$ 4,957,245

2 %

6 % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

- %

- % Less: Other intangible assets, net



456,269

484,248

513,303

542,358

571,588

(6) %

(20) % Tangible common shareholders' equity b

$ 3,752,306

$ 3,604,742

$ 3,731,291

$ 3,405,080

$ 3,356,423

4 %

12 %































Total assets c

$ 51,519,266

$ 51,576,397

$ 51,908,599

$ 52,047,483

$ 52,224,006

- %

(1) % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

- %

- % Less: Other intangible assets, net



456,269

484,248

513,303

542,358

571,588

(6) %

(20) % Tangible assets d

$ 50,033,763

$ 50,062,915

$ 50,366,062

$ 50,475,891

$ 50,623,184

- %

(1) % Common shares outstanding at period end e

210,112

209,536

209,532

209,459

209,370

- %

- %































Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio a / c

10.17 %

9.92 %

10.16 %

9.56 %

9.49 %

0.25

0.68 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio b / d

7.50 %

7.20 %

7.41 %

6.75 %

6.63 %

0.30

0.87 Book value per common share a / e

$ 24.93

$ 24.43

$ 25.17

$ 23.76

$ 23.68

2 %

5 % Tangible book value per common share b / e

$ 17.86

$ 17.20

$ 17.81

$ 16.26

$ 16.03

4 %

11 %

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments





























Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net



$ 4

$ 10

$ 3

$ (1)

$ 12

(60) %

(67) % Gain (loss) on equity securities, net



1,702

(1,424)

2,272

325

(1,565)

nm

nm (Loss) gain on swap derivatives



(1,494)

3,642

(3,596)

424

1,197

(141) %

(225) % Change in fair value of certain loans held for

investment



7,016

(7,355)

9,365

(10,114)

(2,372)

nm

nm Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs

or assumptions



(983)

7,414

(6,540)

1,238

3,117

(113) %

(132) % MSR hedge gain (loss)



3,212

(7,819)

5,098

(1,611)

(4,271)

nm

nm Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ 9,457

$ (5,532)

$ 6,602

$ (9,739)

$ (3,882)

nm

nm































Non-Interest Expense Adjustments





























Merger and restructuring expense



$ 14,379

$ 2,230

$ 2,364

$ 14,641

$ 4,478

nm

221 % Exit and disposal costs



661

872

631

1,218

1,272

(24) %

(48) % FDIC special assessment



-

-

-

884

4,848

nm

(100) % Legal settlement



55,000

-

-

-

-

nm

nm Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 70,040

$ 3,102

$ 2,995

$ 16,743

$ 10,598

nm

nm































Net interest income c

$ 424,995

$ 437,373

$ 430,218

$ 427,449

$ 423,362

(3) %

- %































Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 66,377

$ 49,747

$ 66,159

$ 44,703

$ 50,357

33 %

32 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(9,457)

5,532

(6,602)

9,739

3,882

(271) %

(344) % Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 56,920

$ 55,279

$ 59,557

$ 54,442

$ 54,239

3 %

5 %































Revenue (GAAP) f=c+d

$ 491,372

$ 487,120

$ 496,377

$ 472,152

$ 473,719

1 %

4 % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) g=c+e

$ 481,915

$ 492,652

$ 489,775

$ 481,891

$ 477,601

(2) %

1 %































Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 340,122

$ 266,576

$ 271,358

$ 279,244

$ 287,516

28 %

18 % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(70,040)

(3,102)

(2,995)

(16,743)

(10,598)

nm

nm Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 270,082

$ 263,474

$ 268,363

$ 262,501

$ 276,918

3 %

(2) %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 86,609

$ 143,269

$ 146,182

$ 120,144

$ 124,080

(40) %

(30) % Provision for income taxes



37,238

49,076

50,068

40,944

44,987

(24) %

(17) % Income before provision for income taxes



123,847

192,345

196,250

161,088

169,067

(36) %

(27) % Provision for credit losses



27,403

28,199

28,769

31,820

17,136

(3) %

60 % Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

151,250

220,544

225,019

192,908

186,203

(31) %

(19) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(9,457)

5,532

(6,602)

9,739

3,882

(271) %

(344) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

70,040

3,102

2,995

16,743

10,598

nm

nm Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 211,833

$ 229,178

$ 221,412

$ 219,390

$ 200,683

(8) %

6 %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 86,609

$ 143,269

$ 146,182

$ 120,144

$ 124,080

(40) %

(30) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(9,457)

5,532

(6,602)

9,739

3,882

(271) %

(344) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

70,040

3,102

2,995

16,743

10,598

nm

nm Tax effect of adjustments



(7,419)

(2,158)

902

(6,621)

(3,620)

244 %

105 % Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 139,773

$ 149,745

$ 143,477

$ 140,005

$ 134,940

(7) %

4 %































nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



































Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Average assets n

$ 51,452,608

$ 51,588,231

$ 52,009,017

$ 51,981,555

$ 52,083,973

- %

(1) % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets,

net



1,501,590

1,528,431

1,559,696

1,588,239

1,619,134

(2) %

(7) % Average tangible assets o

$ 49,951,018

$ 50,059,800

$ 50,449,321

$ 50,393,316

$ 50,464,839

- %

(1) %































Average common shareholders' equity p

$ 5,216,555

$ 5,226,290

$ 5,118,592

$ 4,908,239

$ 4,985,875

0 %

5 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets,

net



1,501,590

1,528,431

1,559,696

1,588,239

1,619,134

(2) %

(7) % Average tangible common equity q

$ 3,714,965

$ 3,697,859

$ 3,558,896

$ 3,320,000

$ 3,366,741

0 %

10 %































Weighted average basic shares outstanding r

208,800

208,548

208,545

208,498

208,260

- %

- % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding s

210,023

209,889

209,454

209,011

208,956

- %

1 %































Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Earnings-per-share - basic j / r

$ 0.41

$ 0.69

$ 0.70

$ 0.58

$ 0.60

(41) %

(32) % Earnings-per-share - diluted j / s

$ 0.41

$ 0.68

$ 0.70

$ 0.57

$ 0.59

(40) %

(31) % Efficiency ratio (1) h / f

69.06 %

54.61 %

54.56 %

59.02 %

60.57 %

14.45

8.49 Non-interest expense to average assets h / n

2.68 %

2.06 %

2.08 %

2.16 %

2.22 %

0.62

0.46 Return on average assets j / n

0.68 %

1.10 %

1.12 %

0.93 %

0.96 %

(0.42)

(0.28) Return on average tangible assets j / o

0.70 %

1.14 %

1.15 %

0.96 %

0.99 %

(0.44)

(0.29) PPNR return on average assets k / n

1.19 %

1.70 %

1.72 %

1.49 %

1.44 %

(0.51)

(0.25) Return on average common equity j / p

6.73 %

10.91 %

11.36 %

9.85 %

10.01 %

(4.18)

(3.28) Return on average tangible common equity j / q

9.45 %

15.41 %

16.34 %

14.55 %

14.82 %

(5.96)

(5.37)































Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Operating earnings-per-share - basic m / r

$ 0.67

$ 0.72

$ 0.69

$ 0.67

$ 0.65

(7) %

3 % Operating earnings-per-share - diluted m / s

$ 0.67

$ 0.71

$ 0.69

$ 0.67

$ 0.65

(6) %

3 % Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1) u / y

55.11 %

52.51 %

53.89 %

53.56 %

56.97 %

2.60

(1.86) Operating non-interest expense to average assets i / n

2.13 %

2.03 %

2.05 %

2.03 %

2.14 %

0.10

(0.01) Operating return on average assets m / n

1.10 %

1.15 %

1.10 %

1.08 %

1.04 %

(0.05)

0.06 Operating return on average tangible assets m / o

1.13 %

1.19 %

1.13 %

1.12 %

1.08 %

(0.06)

0.05 Operating PPNR return on average assets l / n

1.67 %

1.77 %

1.69 %

1.70 %

1.55 %

(0.10)

0.12 Operating return on average common equity m / p

10.87 %

11.40 %

11.15 %

11.47 %

10.89 %

(0.53)

(0.02) Operating return on average tangible common equity m / q

15.26 %

16.11 %

16.04 %

16.96 %

16.12 %

(0.85)

(0.86)





(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 340,122

$ 266,576

$ 271,358

$ 279,244

$ 287,516

28 %

18 % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(70,040)

(3,102)

(2,995)

(16,743)

(10,598)

nm

nm Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

270,082

263,474

268,363

262,501

276,918

3 %

(2) % Less: B&O taxes t

(3,150)

(3,495)

(3,248)

(3,183)

(3,223)

(10) %

(2) % Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O

taxes (non-GAAP) u

$ 266,932

$ 259,979

$ 265,115

$ 259,318

$ 273,695

3 %

(2) %































Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1) v

$ 426,098

$ 438,424

$ 431,184

$ 428,434

$ 424,344

(3) %

- % Non-interest income (GAAP) d

66,377

49,747

66,159

44,703

50,357

33 %

32 % Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1) w

1,362

1,390

1,248

1,291

1,809

(2) %

(25) % Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent

adjustments (tax equivalent) x

493,837

489,561

498,591

474,428

476,510

1 %

4 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(9,457)

5,532

(6,602)

9,739

3,882

(271) %

(344) % Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI

tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) (non-

GAAP) y

$ 484,380

$ 495,093

$ 491,989

$ 484,167

$ 480,392

(2) %

1 %































Efficiency ratio (1) h / f

69.06 %

54.61 %

54.56 %

59.02 %

60.57 %

14.45

8.49 Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1) u / y

55.11 %

52.51 %

53.89 %

53.56 %

56.97 %

2.60

(1.86)































nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."





(1) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Loans and leases interest income a

$ 551,627

$ 571,613

$ 587,481

$ 582,246

$ 574,519

(3) %

(4) % Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3) b

21,371

22,188

21,963

24,942

23,482

(4) %

(9) % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

3,561

4,313

4,127

4,835

5,119

(17) %

(30) % Adjusted loans and leases interest income d=ac

$ 526,695

$ 545,112

$ 561,391

$ 552,469

$ 545,918

(3) %

(4) %































Taxable securities interest income e

$ 71,480

$ 77,932

$ 78,755

$ 81,723

$ 78,724

(8) %

(9) % Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f

25,729

36,980

35,359

40,120

31,527

(30) %

(18) % Adjusted Taxable securities interest income g=e-f

$ 45,751

$ 40,952

$ 43,396

$ 41,603

$ 47,197

12 %

(3) %































Non-taxable securities interest income (1) h

$ 7,910

$ 7,903

$ 7,821

$ 7,889

$ 7,886

- %

- % Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i

2,233

2,274

2,241

2,256

2,270

(2) %

(2) % Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1) j=h-i

$ 5,677

$ 5,629

$ 5,580

$ 5,633

$ 5,616

1 %

1 %































Interest income (1) k

$ 648,346

$ 677,634

$ 699,862

$ 696,521

$ 685,207

(4) %

(5) % Less: Acquired loan and securities

accretion - rate related (3) l=b+f+i

49,333

61,442

59,563

67,318

57,279

(20) %

(14) % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

3,561

4,313

4,127

4,835

5,119

(17) %

(30) % Adjusted interest income (1) m=k-l-c

$ 595,452

$ 611,879

$ 636,172

$ 624,368

$ 622,809

(3) %

(4) %































Interest-bearing deposits interest expense n

$ 176,634

$ 189,037

$ 208,027

$ 207,307

$ 198,435

(7) %

(11) % Less: Acquired deposit accretion o

-

-

-

-

-

nm

nm Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense p=n-o

$ 176,634

$ 189,037

$ 208,027

$ 207,307

$ 198,435

(7) %

(11) %































Interest expense q

$ 222,248

$ 239,210

$ 268,678

$ 268,087

$ 260,863

(7) %

(15) % Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

- %

- % Adjusted interest expense s=q-r

$ 222,305

$ 239,267

$ 268,735

$ 268,144

$ 260,920

(7) %

(15) %































Net Interest Income (1) t

$ 426,098

$ 438,424

$ 431,184

$ 428,434

$ 424,344

(3) %

- % Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities

accretion - rate related (3) u=l-r

49,390

61,499

59,620

67,375

57,336

(20) %

(14) % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

3,561

4,313

4,127

4,835

5,119

(17) %

(30) % Adjusted net interest income (1) v=t-u-c

$ 373,147

$ 372,612

$ 367,437

$ 356,224

$ 361,889

- %

3 %































Average loans and leases aa

37,678,820

37,538,617

37,543,561

37,663,396

37,597,101

- %

- % Average taxable securities ab

7,690,610

7,850,888

7,943,391

7,839,202

8,081,003

(2) %

(5) % Average non-taxable securities ac

817,392

831,021

828,362

825,030

851,342

(2) %

(4) % Average interest-earning assets ad

47,739,860

47,870,698

48,185,474

48,117,746

48,280,787

- %

(1) % Average interest-bearing deposits ae

28,460,572

28,245,835

28,019,046

28,041,156

27,742,579

1 %

3 % Average interest-bearing liabilities af

32,153,490

31,939,372

32,505,157

32,583,458

32,318,653

1 %

(1) %































nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes discount accretion related to the 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation. (3) The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at the closing of the merger. Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Average yield on loans and leases a / aa

5.92 %

6.05 %

6.22 %

6.20 %

6.13 %

(0.13)

(0.21) Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3) b / aa

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.23 %

0.27 %

0.25 %

(0.01)

(0.02) Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / aa

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

(0.01)

(0.01) Adjusted average yield on loans and leases d / aa

5.65 %

5.76 %

5.95 %

5.88 %

5.83 %

(0.11)

(0.18)































Average yield on taxable securities e / ab

3.72 %

3.97 %

3.97 %

4.17 %

3.90 %

(0.25)

(0.18) Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f / ab

1.36 %

1.87 %

1.77 %

2.06 %

1.57 %

(0.51)

(0.21) Adjusted average yield on taxable securities g / ab

2.36 %

2.10 %

2.20 %

2.11 %

2.33 %

0.26

0.03































Average yield on non-taxable securities (1) h / ac

3.87 %

3.80 %

3.78 %

3.82 %

3.71 %

0.07

0.16 Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i / ac

1.11 %

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.10 %

1.07 %

0.02

0.04 Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1) j / ac

2.76 %

2.71 %

2.70 %

2.72 %

2.64 %

0.05

0.12































Average yield on interest-earning assets (1) k / ad

5.49 %

5.63 %

5.78 %

5.80 %

5.69 %

(0.14)

(0.20) Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3) l / ad

0.42 %

0.51 %

0.49 %

0.56 %

0.48 %

(0.09)

(0.06) Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / ad

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

-

(0.01) Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1) m / ad

5.04 %

5.09 %

5.25 %

5.20 %

5.17 %

(0.05)

(0.13)































Average rate on interest-bearing deposits n / ae

2.52 %

2.66 %

2.95 %

2.97 %

2.88 %

(0.14)

(0.36) Less: Acquired deposit accretion o / ae

- %

- %

- %

- %

- %

-

- Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits p / ae

2.52 %

2.66 %

2.95 %

2.97 %

2.88 %

(0.14)

(0.36)































Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities q / af

2.80 %

2.98 %

3.29 %

3.31 %

3.25 %

(0.18)

(0.45) Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r / af

- %

- %

- %

- %

- %

-

- Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities s / af

2.80 %

2.98 %

3.29 %

3.31 %

3.25 %

(0.18)

(0.45)































Net interest margin (1) t / ad

3.60 %

3.64 %

3.56 %

3.56 %

3.52 %

(0.04)

0.08 Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities

accretion - rate related (3) u / ad

0.42 %

0.51 %

0.49 %

0.56 %

0.48 %

(0.09)

(0.06) Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / ad

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

-

(0.01) Adjusted net interest margin (1) v / ad

3.15 %

3.10 %

3.03 %

2.96 %

3.00 %

0.05

0.15



