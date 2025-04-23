Penumbra, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.
Full Year 2025 Financial Outlook
The Company reiterates guidance for total revenue for 2025 to be in the range of $1,340 million to $1,360 million. The Company is increasing guidance for the U.S. Thrombectomy franchise growth to 20% to 21% year over year from 19% to 20% previously. The Company reiterates guidance for gross margin expansion of at least 100 basis points in 2025, to more than 67% for the full year, and operating margin expansion to a range of 13% to 14% of revenue for full year 2025.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Penumbra, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 596-4144 (conference id: 6572573), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events and Presentations" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at: . The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit and connect on Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) constant currency, b) non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") and c) adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.
Constant Currency. The Company's constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.
Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of:
the effect of the amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition over their estimated useful lives;
the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements; and
non-recurring litigation related expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The Company's adjusted EBITDA reflects the exclusion from GAAP net income of:
non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization;
non-operating items such as interest income, interest expense, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes; and
non-recurring litigation related expenses.
Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.
Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Specifically, we consider the change in constant currency revenue as a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We consider non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition, the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements, and expenses related to certain litigation matters that we have determined are not a normal or recurring part of our business, including settlement costs and legal fees. Further, we consider adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization, non-operating items such as interest income, interest expense, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes and non-recurring litigation related expenses.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory or other assets; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 18, 2025. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.
Penumbra, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
March 31, 2025
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 376,054
Marketable investments
2,794
Accounts receivable, net
167,981
Inventories
415,863
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
37,017
Total current assets
999,709
Property and equipment, net
72,465
Operating lease right-of-use assets
175,331
Finance lease right-of-use assets
27,126
Intangible assets, net
6,469
Goodwill
166,123
Deferred taxes
102,355
Other non-current assets
43,729
Total assets
$ 1,593,307
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 31,153
Accrued liabilities
112,675
Current operating lease liabilities
12,510
Current finance lease liabilities
2,292
Total current liabilities
158,630
Non-current operating lease liabilities
184,652
Non-current finance lease liabilities
21,201
Other non-current liabilities
15,942
Total liabilities
380,425
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
39
Additional paid-in capital
1,116,746
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,130)
Retained earnings
99,227
Total stockholders' equity
1,212,882
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,593,307
Penumbra, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
Revenue
$ 324,140
Cost of revenue
108,257
Gross profit
215,883
Operating expenses:
Research and development
22,077
Sales, general and administrative
153,456
Total operating expenses
175,533
Income from operations
40,350
Interest and other income, net
3,508
Income before income taxes
43,858
Provision for income taxes
4,635
Net income
$ 39,223
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 1.02
Diluted
$ 1.00
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
38,562,191
Diluted
39,163,428
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses and GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
GAAP operating expenses
$ 175,533
GAAP operating expenses includes the effect of the following items:
Non-recurring litigation related expenses
-
Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired
-
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 175,533
GAAP income from operations
$ 40,350
GAAP income from operations includes the effect of the following items:
Non-recurring litigation related expenses
-
Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired
-
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 40,350
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
|
Net income
Diluted EPS
Net income
Diluted EPS
GAAP net income
$ 39,223
$ 1.00
$ 11,002
$ 0.28
GAAP net income includes the effect of the following items:
Non-recurring litigation related expenses
-
-
4,823
0.12
Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired
-
-
2,380
0.06
Tax effects on the non-GAAP adjustments above2
-
-
(1,736)
(0.04)
Excess tax benefits related to stock compensation awards
(6,593)
(0.17)
(287)
(0.01)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 32,630
$ 0.83
$ 16,182
$ 0.41
GAAP diluted EPS
|
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
Weighted average shares outstanding used to compute:
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin1
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for percentages)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
GAAP net income
$ 39,223
Adjustments to GAAP net income:
Depreciation and amortization expense
5,015
Interest income, net
(3,063)
Provision for income taxes
4,635
Stock-based compensation expense
13,785
Non-recurring litigation related expenses
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 59,595
Revenue
$ 324,140
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 59,595
GAAP net income margin
12.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
18.4 %
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for percentages)
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
2024
$
%
$
$
%
United States
$ 256,860
$ 209,644
|
|
|
|
|
International
67,280
69,011
|
|
|
|
|
Total
$ 324,140
$ 278,655
|
|
|
|
|
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Product Categories to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for percentages)
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
2024
$
%
$
$
%
Thrombectomy
$ 226,544
$ 187,703
|
|
|
|
|
Embolization and Access
97,596
90,952
|
|
|
|
|
Total
$ 324,140
$ 278,655
|
|
|
|
|
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Product Categories and Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for percentages)
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
2024
$
%
$
$
%
Thrombectomy
United States
$ 187,893
$ 150,284
|
|
|
|
|
International
38,651
37,419
|
|
|
|
|
Total Thrombectomy
226,544
187,703
|
|
|
|
|
Embolization and Access
United States
68,967
59,360
|
|
|
|
|
International
28,629
31,592
|
|
|
|
|
Total Embolization and Access
97,596
90,952
|
|
|
|
|
Total
$ 324,140
$ 278,655
|
|
|
|
|
Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
[email protected]
