Alexander & Baldwin Announces Second Quarter 2025 Dividend

HONOLULU, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX ) ("A&B" or "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors approved a second quarter 2025 dividend of $0.225 (twenty-two and 1⁄2 cents) per share. The dividend is payable on July 9, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2025.

ABOUT ALEXANDER & BALDWIN

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX ) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 4.0 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 21 retail centers, 14 industrial assets, four office properties, and 146 acres of ground lease assets. Over its 155-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

Learn more about A&B at .

Contact:

Jordan Hino

(808) 525-8475

[email protected]

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED