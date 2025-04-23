Senstar Technologies Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results
|
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
Ended December 31,
|
|
Full Year
Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
% change
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
% change
|
Revenue
|
10,235
|
|
8,937
|
15
|
|
35,753
|
|
32,792
|
9
|
Cost of revenue
|
3,636
|
|
3,877
|
(6)
|
|
12,836
|
|
13,944
|
(8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
6,599
|
|
5,060
|
30
|
|
22,917
|
|
18,848
|
22
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development, net
|
809
|
|
896
|
(10)
|
|
4,151
|
|
4,005
|
4
|
Selling and marketing
|
2,605
|
|
2,479
|
5
|
|
8,998
|
|
9,954
|
(10)
|
General and administrative
|
1,719
|
|
1,423
|
21
|
|
5,885
|
|
6,154
|
(4)
|
Total operating expenses
|
5,133
|
|
4,798
|
7
|
|
19,034
|
|
20,113
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
1,466
|
|
262
|
|
|
3,883
|
|
(1,265)
|
|
Financial income (expenses), net
|
463
|
|
34
|
|
|
731
|
|
(64)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
1,929
|
|
296
|
|
|
4,614
|
|
(1,329)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes on income (tax benefits)
|
324
|
|
(137)
|
|
|
1,977
|
|
(40)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
1,605
|
|
433
|
|
|
2,637
|
|
(1,289)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$0.07
|
|
$0.02
|
|
|
$0.11
|
|
($0.06)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
|
23,316,885
|
|
23,309,987
|
|
|
23,311,721
|
|
23,309,987
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS METRICS
|
(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
Ended December 31,
|
|
|
Full Year
Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2024
%
|
|
2023
%
|
|
|
2024
%
|
|
2023
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
64.5
|
|
56.6
|
|
|
64.1
|
|
57.5
|
|
Research and development, net as a % of revenues
|
7.9
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
11.6
|
|
12.2
|
|
Selling and marketing as a % of revenues
|
25.5
|
|
27.7
|
|
|
25.2
|
|
30.4
|
|
General and administrative as a % of revenues
|
16.8
|
|
15.9
|
|
|
16.5
|
|
18.8
|
|
Operating margin
|
14.3
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
10.9
|
|
-
|
|
Net margin
|
15.7
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
-
|
|
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
Ended December 31,
|
|
|
Full Year
Ended December 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income (loss)
|
1,605
|
|
433
|
|
|
2,637
|
|
(1,289)
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial income (expenses), net
|
463
|
|
34
|
|
|
731
|
|
(64)
|
Taxes on income (tax benefits)
|
324
|
|
(137)
|
|
|
1,977
|
|
(40)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(181)
|
|
(188)
|
|
|
(733)
|
|
(917)
|
EBITDA
|
1,647
|
|
450
|
|
|
4,616
|
|
(348)
|
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31 ,
|
|
December 31 ,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$20,466
|
|
$14,806
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
111
|
|
116
|
Restricted cash and deposits
|
5
|
|
6
|
Trade receivables, net
|
10,306
|
|
9,545
|
Unbilled accounts receivable
|
228
|
|
240
|
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|
2,161
|
|
2,448
|
Inventories
|
4,957
|
|
7,178
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
38,234
|
|
34,339
|
|
|
|
|
Long term ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
1,158
|
|
1,525
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
528
|
|
842
|
|
|
|
|
Total long-term assets
|
1,686
|
|
2,367
|
|
|
|
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
1,328
|
|
1,589
|
|
|
|
|
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
|
468
|
|
881
|
|
|
|
|
GOODWILL
|
10,360
|
|
11,090
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$52,076
|
|
$50,266
|
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31 ,
|
|
December 31 ,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
$2,689
|
|
$1,650
|
Deferred revenues and customer advances
|
3,044
|
|
3,065
|
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
6,433
|
|
5,052
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
254
|
|
297
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
12,420
|
|
10,064
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenues
|
1,171
|
|
1,415
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
443
|
|
606
|
Accrued severance pay
|
-
|
|
296
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
296
|
|
580
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
70
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
1,980
|
|
3,010
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Share Capital: Common shares - 39,748,000 shares authorized -
|
|
|
|
No par value, 23,326,653 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024; NIS 1 par value, 23,309,987 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023
|
-
|
|
6,799
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
37,377
|
|
30,521
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(980)
|
|
24
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand-alone financial statements)
|
8,442
|
|
9,648
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(7,163)
|
|
(9,800)
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
37,676
|
|
37,192
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$52,076
|
|
$50,266
Logo -
