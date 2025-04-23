Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IBM RELEASES FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS


2025-04-23 04:18:52
Results exceed expectations driven by strong Software revenue growth, significant gross margin expansion and solid free cash flow

ARMONK, N.Y., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) today announced first-quarter 2025 earnings results.

"We exceeded expectations for revenue, profitability and free cash flow in the quarter, led by strength across our Software portfolio. There continues to be strong demand for generative AI and our book of business stands at more than $6 billion inception-to-date, up more than $1 billion in the quarter," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We remain bullish on the long-term growth opportunities for technology and the global economy. While the macroeconomic environment is fluid, based on what we know today, we are maintaining our full-year expectations for revenue growth and free cash flow."

First-Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue
    - Revenue of $14.5 billion, up 1 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency
    - Software revenue up 7 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency
    - Consulting revenue down 2 percent, flat at constant currency
    - Infrastructure revenue down 6 percent, down 4 percent at constant currency
  • Profit
    - Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 55.2 percent, up 170 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 56.6 percent, up 190 basis points
    - Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 8.0 percent, up 50 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 12.0 percent, up 50 basis points
  • Cash Flow
    - Net cash from operating activities of $4.4 billion; free cash flow of $2.0 billion

FIRST - QUARTER 2025 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Gross

Profit

Margin

Pre-tax

Income

Pre-tax

Income

Margin

Net

Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

GAAP from

Continuing

Operations

$ 14.5 B

$ 8.0 B

55.2

%

$ 1.2 B

8.0

%

$ 1.1 B

$ 1.12

Year/Year

1

%(1)

4

%

1.7

Pts

8

%

0.5

Pts

(33)

%(2)

(34)

%

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

$ 8.2 B

56.6

%

$ 1.7 B

12.0

%

$ 1.5 B

$ 1.60

Year/Year

4

%

1.9

Pts

5

%

0.5

Pts

(3)

%

(5)

%

(1) 2% at constant currency.

(2) GAAP 2024 net income includes a benefit from income taxes due to the resolution of certain tax audit matters.

"Revenue growth, once again led by Software, combined with our productivity initiatives, drove significant gross margin expansion and operating leverage in the quarter," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "With our focus on the fundamentals of our business, we continue to maintain a strong liquidity position and yield solid free cash flow. This enables us to both invest in our business and return value to shareholders through dividends."

Segment Results for First Quarter

  • Software - revenues of $6.3 billion, up 7 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Cloud (Red Hat) up 12 percent, up 13 percent at constant currency
    - Automation up 14 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency
    - Data up 5 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
    - Transaction Processing flat, up 2 percent at constant currency
  • Consulting - revenues of $5.1 billion, down 2 percent, flat at constant currency:
    - Strategy and Technology down 3 percent, down 1 percent at constant currency
    - Intelligent Operations down 2 percent, flat at constant currency
  • Infrastructure - revenues of $2.9 billion, down 6 percent, down 4 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Infrastructure down 9 percent, down 7 percent at constant currency
    -- IBM Z down 15 percent, down 14 percent at constant currency
    -- Distributed Infrastructure down 5 percent, down 4 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure Support down 3 percent, flat at constant currency
  • Financing - revenues of $0.2 billion, down 1 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the first quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.4 billion, up $0.2 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $2.0 billion, up $0.1 billion year to year. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the first quarter and invested $7.1 billion in acquisitions, including the acquisition of HashiCorp.

IBM ended the first quarter with $17.6 billion of cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, up $2.8 billion from year-end 2024. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $10.0 billion, totaled $63.3 billion, up $8.3 billion year to date.

Expectations

  • Revenue: The company continues to expect full-year constant currency revenue growth of at least 5 percent. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a one to one-and-a-half-point tailwind to growth for the year.
    - The company expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $16.40 billion to $16.75 billion.
  • Free cash flow: The company continues to expect about $13.5 billion in free cash flow for the full year.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and divestitures, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption or retention of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product and service quality issues; the development and use of AI and generative AI, including the company's increased offerings and use of AI-based technologies; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity, privacy, and AI considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and other environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference.

Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

For generative AI, book of business includes Software transactional revenue, SaaS Annual Contract Value and Consulting signings. The generative AI book of business is further defined within Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results -

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • free cash flow;
  • net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;
  • adjusted EBITDA.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at . Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact: IBM
Sarah Meron, 347-891-1770
[email protected]

Tim Davidson, 914-844-7847
[email protected]

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2025

2024

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

Software

$ 6,336

$ 5,899

Consulting

5,068

5,186

Infrastructure

2,886

3,076

Financing

191

193

Other

61

108

TOTAL REVENUE

14,541

14,462

GROSS PROFIT

8,031

7,742

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

Software

83.6

%

82.4

%

Consulting

27.3

%

25.3

%

Infrastructure

52.8

%

54.2

%

Financing

45.8

%

48.5

%

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

55.2

%

53.5

%

EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

SG&A

4,886

4,974

R&D

1,950

1,796

Intellectual property and custom development income

(253)

(216)

Other (income) and expense

(165)

(317)

Interest expense

455

432

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

6,873

6,669

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

1,158

1,074

Pre-tax margin

8.0

%

7.4

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes (1)

103

(502)

Effective tax rate (1)

8.9

%

(46.7)

%

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1,054

$ 1,575

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes

1

30

NET INCOME

$ 1,055

$ 1,605

EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

Assuming Dilution

Continuing Operations

$ 1.12

$ 1.69

Discontinued Operations

$ 0.00

$ 0.03

TOTAL

$ 1.12

$ 1.72

Basic

Continuing Operations

$ 1.14

$ 1.72

Discontinued Operations

$ 0.00

$ 0.03

TOTAL

$ 1.14

$ 1.75

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)

Assuming Dilution

945.4

933.4

Basic

928.0

917.2

____________________

(1) 2024 includes a benefit from income taxes due to the resolution of certain tax audit matters.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Millions)

At

March 31,
2025

At

December 31,
2024

ASSETS:

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,035

$ 13,947

Restricted cash

126

214

Marketable securities

6,430

644

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net

5,857

6,804

Short-term financing receivables, net

5,715

7,159

Other accounts receivable, net

897

947

Inventories

1,431

1,289

Deferred costs

1,074

959

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,770

2,520

Total Current Assets

35,336

34,482

Property, plant and equipment, net

5,742

5,731

Operating right-of-use assets, net

3,323

3,197

Long-term financing receivables, net

4,920

5,353

Prepaid pension assets

7,670

7,492

Deferred costs

769

788

Deferred taxes

7,594

6,978

Goodwill

66,065

60,706

Intangibles, net

12,392

10,660

Investments and sundry assets

1,856

1,787

Total Assets

$ 145,667

$ 137,175

LIABILITIES:

Current Liabilities:

Taxes

$ 1,573

$ 2,033

Short-term debt

6,913

5,089

Accounts payable

3,585

4,032

Deferred income

15,057

13,907

Operating lease liabilities

798

768

Other liabilities

7,179

7,313

Total Current Liabilities

35,106

33,142

Long-term debt

56,371

49,884

Retirement-related obligations

9,536

9,432

Deferred income

3,844

3,622

Operating lease liabilities

2,753

2,655

Other liabilities

11,105

11,048

Total Liabilities

118,714

109,783

EQUITY:

IBM Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock

61,913

61,380

Retained earnings

150,703

151,163

Treasury stock - at cost

(170,160)

(169,968)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(15,575)

(15,269)

Total IBM Stockholders' Equity

26,880

27,307

Noncontrolling interests

72

86

Total Equity

26,953

27,393

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 145,667

$ 137,175

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

(Dollars in Millions)

2025

2024

Net Income from Operations

$ 1,055

$ 1,605

Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles (1)

1,177

1,132

Stock-based Compensation

401

320

Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net (2)

(350)

(785)

IBM Financing A/R

2,087

1,897

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 4,370

$ 4,168

Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds

(321)

(361)

Divestitures, net of cash transferred

(1)

703

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(7,098)

(82)

Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net

(5,559)

(4,469)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities

$ (12,979)

$ (4,210)

Debt, net of payments & proceeds

7,092

3,382

Dividends

(1,549)

(1,522)

Financing - Other

(100)

17

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities

$ 5,443

$ 1,877

Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash

167

(159)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

$ (2,999)

$ 1,676

____________________

(1) Includes operating lease right-of-use assets amortization.

(2) 2024 includes the reduction of tax reserves.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(Dollars in Billions)

2025

2024

Yr/Yr

Net Income as reported (GAAP)

$ 1.1

$ 1.6

$ (0.5)

Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

0.0

0.0

0.0

Income from continuing operations

1.1

1.6

(0.5)

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops.

0.1

(0.5)

0.6

Pre-tax income from continuing operations (GAAP)

1.2

1.1

0.1

Non-operating adjustments (before tax)

Acquisition-related charges (1)

0.6

0.5

0.1

Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income)

0.0

0.1

(0.1)

Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing ops.

1.7

1.7

0.1

Net interest expense

0.3

0.2

0.0

Depreciation/Amortization of non-acquired intangible assets

0.7

0.7

0.0

Stock-based compensation

0.4

0.3

0.1

Workforce rebalancing charges

0.3

0.4

(0.1)

Corporate (gains) and charges (2)

0.0

(0.2)

0.2

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3.4

$ 3.0

$ 0.4

___________________

(1) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets.

(2) Corporate (gains) and charges primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 6,336

$ 5,068

$ 2,886

$ 191

Segment Profit

$ 1,847

$ 558

$ 248

$ 69

Segment Profit Margin

29.1

%

11.0

%

8.6

%

35.8

%

Change YTY Revenue

7.4

%

(2.3)

%

(6.2)

%

(0.8)

%

Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency

9.0

%

(0.5)

%

(4.3)

%

2.2

%

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 5,899

$ 5,186

$ 3,076

$ 193

Segment Profit

$ 1,500

$ 424

$ 311

$ 92

Segment Profit Margin

25.4

%

8.2

%

10.1

%

47.7

%

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Continuing Operations

GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

Tax

Reform

Impacts

Operating

(Non-

GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 8,031

$ 201

$ -

$ -

$ 8,232

Gross Profit Margin

55.2

%

1.4

pts

-

pts

-

pts

56.6

%

SG&A

$ 4,886

$ (353)

$ -

$ -

$ 4,533

R&D

1,950

(4)

-

-

1,946

Other (Income) & Expense

(165)

-

(23)

-

(187)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

6,873

(357)

(23)

-

6,494

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

1,158

557

23

-

1,738

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing

Operations

8.0

%

3.8

pts

0.2

pts

-

pts

12.0

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)

$ 103

$ 128

$ (12)

$ 2

$ 221

Effective Tax Rate

8.9

%

4.5

pts

(0.8)

pts

0.1

pts

12.7

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$ 1,054

$ 429

$ 35

$ (2)

$ 1,517

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

7.3

%

3.0

pts

0.2

pts

0.0

pts

10.4

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$ 1.12

$ 0.45

$ 0.04

$ 0.00

$ 1.60

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Continuing Operations

GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

Tax

Reform

Impacts (4)

Operating

(Non-

GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 7,742

$ 170

$ -

$ -

$ 7,913

Gross Profit Margin

53.5

%

1.2

pts

-

pts

-

pts

54.7

%

SG&A

$ 4,974

$ (268)

$ -

$ -

$ 4,706

R&D

1,796

-

-

-

1,796

Other (Income) & Expense

(317)

(50)

(96)

-

(463)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

6,669

(318)

(96)

-

6,255

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

1,074

488

96

-

1,658

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing

Operations

7.4

%

3.4

pts

0.7

pts

-

pts

11.5

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)

$ (502)

$ 142

$ 5

$ 448

$ 94

Effective Tax Rate

(46.7)

%

22.3

pts

3.0

pts

27.0

pts

5.6

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$ 1,575

$ 346

$ 91

$ (448)

$ 1,564

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

10.9

%

2.4

pts

0.6

pts

(3.1)

pts

10.8

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$ 1.69

$ 0.37

$ 0.10

$ (0.48)

$ 1.68

____________________

(1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, in-process R&D, transaction costs, applicable retention, restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to

acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 2024 also includes a loss of $50 million on foreign exchange derivative contracts entered into by the

company prior to the acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and

pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3) The tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income.

(4) 2024 includes a benefit from income taxes due to the resolution of certain tax audit matters.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

(Dollars in Millions)

2025

2024

Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

$ 4,370

$ 4,168

Less: change in IBM Financing receivables

2,087

1,897

Net cash from operating activities excl. IBM Financing receivables

2,283

2,271

Capital Expenditures, net

(321)

(361)

Free Cash Flow

$ 1,962

$ 1,910

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

(Dollars in Billions)

2025

2024

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 4.4

$ 4.2

Add:

Net interest expense

0.3

0.2

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations

0.1

(0.5)

Less change in:

Financing receivables

2.1

1.9

Other assets and liabilities/other, net (1)

(0.7)

(1.0)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3.4

$ 3.0

____________________

(1) Other assets and liabilities/other, net mainly consists of Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net in the Cash Flow chart, workforce

rebalancing charges, non-operating impacts and corporate (gains) and charges.

SOURCE IBM

