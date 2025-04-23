BOEING TEAMSTERS IN WASHINGTON RATIFY HISTORIC CONTRACT

New Agreement Guarantees Four Years of Major Improvements for 300 Teamsters

SEATTLE, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at The Boeing Company, represented by Teamsters Local 174, have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a contract that materially surpasses all previous contracts for the group. The new agreement makes major language improvements and guarantees economic victories that raise the bar for the rest of the industry.

"When these negotiations began, we were prepared to face the same adversarial bargaining relationship Boeing had taken with other unionized groups, but instead we were pleased to discover this management team was committed to rewarding the hardworking drivers who keep Boeing running," said Rick Hicks, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 174. "Boeing drivers are the consummate professionals and with this contract, their managers finally recognized and rewarded that. This contract will make an immediate difference in our members' lives as well as serving as a strong building block for future growth. This is a victory for both sides, and our members look forward to demonstrating their value as Teamsters professionals every day."

The new four-year agreement addresses retirement security for the first time in decades, strengthens protections against subcontracting, adding picket line language to allow Boeing Teamsters to honor picket lines at other companies, improves seniority protections, and solves issues workers had with acquiring their DOT cards by giving workers the choice to visit their own DOT-certified doctor. Improvements on the economic side were just as substantial, with more vacation days and holidays added, lower family health care costs, and industry-leading wage increases.

"We appreciate the discussions and the company's willingness to address our needs and priorities," said 46-year Teamster Donny Jones, who also served on the bargaining committee. "This agreement shows that a collaborative culture where both parties strive to find meaningful solutions can result in a positive outcome for all."

Founded in 1909, Teamsters Local 174 represents 8,400 working men and women in the Seattle area. For more information, visit teamsters174 .

