CHIPOTLE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

CHIPOTLE HIGHLIGHTS BRAND STRENGTH AND INNOVATION IN FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First quarter highlights, year over year:



Total revenue increased 6.4% to $2.9 billion

Comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.4%

Operating margin was 16.7%, an increase from 16.3%

Restaurant level operating margin1 was 26.2%, a decrease from 27.5%

Diluted earnings per share was $0.28, a 7.7% increase from $0.262

Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $0.29, a 7.4% increase from $0.27 2 Opened 57 company-owned restaurants with 48 locations including a Chipotlane, and two international licensed restaurants

"While our first quarter results were impacted by several headwinds including weather and a slowdown in consumer spending, our teams continue to make significant progress improving the execution in our restaurants, innovating our back of house, and building Chipotle into a global iconic brand," said Scott Boatwright, Chief Executive Officer, Chipotle. "I am confident that we have a strong plan to return to positive transaction comps by the second half of the year, and during these uncertain times, we will continue to invest in the things that make Chipotle a special brand – our people, culinary, value proposition, innovation and growth."

Results for the three months ended March 31, 2025:

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $2.9 billion, an increase of 6.4% compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase in total revenue was driven by new restaurant openings. Comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.4% due to lower transactions of 2.3%, partially offset by a 1.9% increase in average check. Digital sales represented 35.4% of total food and beverage revenue.

During the first quarter we opened 57 company-owned restaurants, of which 48 included a Chipotlane, and two international licensed restaurants. Chipotlanes continue to perform well and are helping enhance guest access and convenience, as well as increase new restaurant sales, margins, and returns.

Food, beverage and packaging costs in the first quarter of 2025 were 29.2% of total revenue, an increase from 28.8% in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was due to inflation and higher usage across several items including avocados, dairy, and chicken, as well as a protein mix shift from limited time offerings. This increase was partially offset by the benefit of menu price increases in 2024 and, to a lesser extent, benefits from recent supply chain initiatives.

Labor costs in the first quarter of 2025 were 25.0% of total revenue, an increase from 24.4% in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to lower sales volumes as the benefit from menu price increases in 2024 was offset by wage inflation, including minimum wage increases for our restaurants in California.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $172.8 million, compared to $204.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower conference expense, primarily associated with our biennial All Managers' Conference held in the 2024 comparable period, and legal reserves. On a non-GAAP basis, general and administrative expenses1 for the first quarter of 2025 were $160.9 million, compared to $191.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 22.9%, an increase from 22.0% in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a reduction in tax benefits related to option exercises and equity vesting.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $386.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $359.3 million, or $0.262 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income1 for the first quarter of 2025 was $396.8 million, or $0.29 per adjusted diluted share, compared to $369.3 million, or $0.272 per adjusted diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.

During the first quarter of 2025 we repurchased $553.7 million of stock at an average price per share of $54.15. As of March 31, 2025, $874.7 million remained available under share repurchase authorizations from our Board of Directors, including an additional $400 million in authorizations approved by our Board of Directors on March 27, 2025. The repurchase authorization may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time.

More information will be available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC by the end of April 2025.

Outlook

For 2025, management is anticipating the following:



Full year comparable restaurant sales growth in the low single digit range

315 to 345 new company-owned restaurant openings with over 80% having a Chipotlane An estimated underlying effective full year tax rate between 25% and 27% before discrete items

Definitions

The following definitions apply to these terms as used throughout this release:



Comparable restaurant sales, or sales comps, and comparable restaurant transactions , represent the change in period-over-period total revenue or transactions for restaurants in operation for at least 13 full calendar months.

Average restaurant sales refers to the average trailing 12-month food and beverage revenue for restaurants in operation for at least 12 full calendar months.

Restaurant level operating margin represents total revenue less direct restaurant operating costs, expressed as a percent of total revenue. Digital sales represent food and beverage revenue for company-owned restaurants generated through the Chipotle website, Chipotle app or third-party delivery aggregators. Digital sales include revenue deferrals associated with Chipotle Rewards.

Conference Call Details

Chipotle will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern time to discuss first quarter financial results as well as provide a business update for the second quarter 2025.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-888-317-6003, or for international callers by dialing 1-412-317-6061, and use code: 9708556. The call will be webcast live from the company's website on the investor relations page at chipotle/events. An archived webcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are nearly 3,800 restaurants as of March 31, 2025, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and in the April 23, 2025, conference call are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements under "Outlook" about our anticipated full year 2025 comparable restaurant sales growth, number of new restaurant openings in 2025, and estimated underlying effective 2025 full year tax rate, as well as statements about our goal to have 7,000 restaurants in the U.S and Canada and expand internationally, expected number of restaurants with Chipotlanes, our future food, beverage, packaging, labor, general and administrative and other costs, future estimated tax rates and future long-term prospects. We use words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "should", "may", "approximately", "estimate", "assuming", "expect", "intend", "project", "target", "goal" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions, to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information available to us as of the date of this release and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements, including but not limited to: increasing wage inflation including as a result of government regulations mandating higher minimum wages, and the competitive labor market, which impacts our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and has resulted in occasional staffing shortages; the impact of any union organizing efforts and our responses to such efforts; increases in food, beverage, packaging and other operating costs and the inability of our third-party suppliers and business partners to fulfill their commitments due to inflation, global conflicts, climate change, our Food with Integrity philosophy, tariffs or trade restrictions and supply shortages; risks of food safety incidents and food-borne illnesses; risks associated with our reliance on certain information technology systems operated by us or by third parties and potential failures, outages or interruptions; privacy and cybersecurity risks, including risk of breaches, unauthorized access, theft, modification, destruction or ransom of guest or employee personal or confidential information stored on our network or the network of third-party providers; the impact of competition, including from sources outside the restaurant industry; the impact of government regulations relating to our employees, employment practices, restaurant design and construction, and the sale of food or alcoholic beverages; our ability to achieve our planned growth, such as the costs and availability of suitable new restaurant sites and the equipment and technology needed to fully outfit new restaurants, construction materials and contractors and the expected costs to accelerate our international expansion through licensed restaurants in the Middle East; the uncertainty of our ability to achieve expected levels of comparable restaurant sales due to factors such as changes in guests' perceptions of our brand, including as a result of actual or rumored food safety concerns or other negative publicity, decreased overall consumer spending, including as a result of high inflation, mass layoffs, fears of possible recession and higher energy costs, or the inability to increase menu prices or realize the benefits of menu price increases; risks associated with our reliance on third party delivery services; and risks relating to litigation, including possible governmental actions and potential class action litigation related to food safety incidents, cybersecurity incidents, employment or privacy laws, advertising claims, contract disputes or other matters; and other risk factors described from time to time in our SEC reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all of which are available on the investor relations page of our website at Chipotle.