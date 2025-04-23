CHIPOTLE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
|
1.
|
Restaurant level operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net income, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, and non-GAAP effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to GAAP measures and further information are set forth in the table at the end of this press release.
|
2.
|
Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted for the 50-for-1 stock split in June 2024.
|
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Food and beverage revenue
|
$ 2,859,831
|
|
99.5 %
|
|
$ 2,684,447
|
|
99.4 %
|
Delivery service revenue
|
15,422
|
|
0.5
|
|
17,401
|
|
0.6
|
Total revenue
|
2,875,253
|
|
100.0
|
|
2,701,848
|
|
100.0
|
Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food, beverage and packaging
|
838,403
|
|
29.2
|
|
779,076
|
|
28.8
|
Labor
|
718,226
|
|
25.0
|
|
659,450
|
|
24.4
|
Occupancy
|
149,841
|
|
5.2
|
|
135,699
|
|
5.0
|
Other operating costs
|
415,161
|
|
14.4
|
|
385,773
|
|
14.3
|
General and administrative expenses
|
172,783
|
|
6.0
|
|
204,625
|
|
7.6
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
87,211
|
|
3.0
|
|
83,243
|
|
3.1
|
Pre-opening costs
|
8,210
|
|
0.3
|
|
7,211
|
|
0.3
|
Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals
|
6,168
|
|
0.2
|
|
5,479
|
|
0.2
|
Total operating expenses
|
2,396,003
|
|
83.3
|
|
2,260,556
|
|
83.7
|
Income from operations
|
479,250
|
|
16.7
|
|
441,292
|
|
16.3
|
Interest and other income, net
|
22,253
|
|
0.8
|
|
19,364
|
|
0.7
|
Income before income taxes
|
501,503
|
|
17.4
|
|
460,656
|
|
17.0
|
Provision for income taxes
|
114,904
|
|
4.0
|
|
101,369
|
|
3.8
|
Net income
|
$ 386,599
|
|
13.4 %
|
|
$ 359,287
|
|
13.3 %
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.29
|
|
|
|
$ 0.26
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.28
|
|
|
|
$ 0.26
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
1,354,518
|
|
|
|
1,372,175
|
|
|
Diluted
|
1,360,719
|
|
|
|
1,381,162
|
|
|
|
Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted for the 50-for-1 stock split in June 2024.
|
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 725,597
|
|
$ 748,537
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
101,594
|
|
143,963
|
Inventory
|
41,387
|
|
48,942
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
103,945
|
|
97,538
|
Income tax receivable
|
-
|
|
67,229
|
Investments
|
689,125
|
|
674,378
|
Total current assets
|
1,661,648
|
|
1,780,587
|
Leasehold improvements, property and equipment, net
|
2,436,762
|
|
2,390,126
|
Long-term investments
|
701,056
|
|
868,025
|
Restricted cash
|
30,526
|
|
29,842
|
Operating lease assets
|
4,075,748
|
|
4,000,127
|
Other assets
|
116,415
|
|
113,728
|
Goodwill
|
21,939
|
|
21,939
|
Total assets
|
$ 9,044,094
|
|
$ 9,204,374
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 217,406
|
|
$ 210,695
|
Accrued payroll and benefits
|
154,429
|
|
261,913
|
Accrued liabilities
|
185,307
|
|
179,747
|
Unearned revenue
|
203,744
|
|
238,577
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
284,505
|
|
277,836
|
Income tax payable
|
46,147
|
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,091,538
|
|
1,168,768
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
4,348,574
|
|
4,262,782
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
38,879
|
|
46,208
|
Other liabilities
|
74,231
|
|
71,070
|
Total liabilities
|
5,553,222
|
|
5,548,828
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized, no shares issued as of
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 11,500,000 shares authorized, 1,349,790 and
|
13,498
|
|
13,586
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,117,803
|
|
2,078,010
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(9,847)
|
|
(10,282)
|
Retained earnings
|
1,369,418
|
|
1,574,232
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
3,490,872
|
|
3,655,546
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 9,044,094
|
|
$ 9,204,374
|
|
Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted for the 50-for-1 stock split in June 2024.
|
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 386,599
|
|
$ 359,287
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
87,211
|
|
83,243
|
Deferred income tax provision
|
(7,329)
|
|
(4,890)
|
Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals
|
6,018
|
|
4,209
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(1,294)
|
|
(412)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
37,601
|
|
36,003
|
Other
|
914
|
|
835
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
43,239
|
|
26,146
|
Inventory
|
7,535
|
|
1,331
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(9,748)
|
|
16,291
|
Operating lease assets
|
72,540
|
|
64,797
|
Other assets
|
61
|
|
1,561
|
Accounts payable
|
13,208
|
|
12,588
|
Accrued payroll and benefits
|
(107,013)
|
|
(85,289)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
(183)
|
|
25,322
|
Unearned revenue
|
(31,001)
|
|
(19,358)
|
Income tax payable/receivable
|
113,377
|
|
97,960
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(55,662)
|
|
(51,537)
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
1,002
|
|
1,147
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
557,075
|
|
569,234
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
Purchases of leasehold improvements, property and equipment
|
(144,810)
|
|
(132,703)
|
Purchases of investments
|
(4,000)
|
|
(366,798)
|
Maturities of investments
|
154,889
|
|
198,462
|
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
|
6,079
|
|
(301,039)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(553,796)
|
|
(27,005)
|
Tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards
|
(32,902)
|
|
(72,654)
|
Other financing activities
|
1,524
|
|
(415)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(585,174)
|
|
(100,074)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(236)
|
|
(752)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
(22,256)
|
|
167,369
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
778,379
|
|
586,163
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 756,123
|
|
$ 753,532
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|
|
|
|
Income taxes paid
|
$ 8,754
|
|
$ 7,859
|
Purchases of leasehold improvements, property and equipment accrued in accounts
|
$ 76,389
|
|
$ 64,207
|
Repurchase of common stock accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$ 12,102
|
|
$ 3,646
|
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
Company-owned restaurants opened
|
|
57
|
|
119
|
|
86
|
|
52
|
|
47
|
Chipotle permanent closures
|
|
(2)
|
|
(2)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(3)
|
Chipotle relocations
|
|
-
|
|
(6)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2)
|
Company-owned restaurants at end of period
|
|
3,781
|
|
3,726
|
|
3,615
|
|
3,530
|
|
3,479
|
Average restaurant sales
|
|
$ 3,186
|
|
$ 3,213
|
|
$ 3,184
|
|
$ 3,146
|
|
$ 3,082
|
Comparable restaurant sales increase/(decrease)
|
|
(0.4 %)
|
|
5.4 %
|
|
6.0 %
|
|
11.1 %
|
|
7.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
Licensed restaurants opened
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
Licensed restaurants at end of period
|
|
5
|
|
3
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
-
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Below are definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures in this release. The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted net income is net income excluding expenses related to certain legal proceedings and stock-based compensation retention grants. Adjusted general and administrative expense is general and administrative expense excluding expenses related to certain legal proceedings and stock-based compensation retention grants. The adjusted effective income tax rate is the effective income tax rate adjusted to reflect the after tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments. Restaurant level operating margin is equal to the revenues generated by our restaurants less their direct operating costs which consist of food, beverage and packaging, labor, occupancy and other operating costs. This performance measure primarily includes the costs that restaurant level managers can directly control and excludes other costs that are essential to conduct our business. Management uses restaurant level operating margin as a measure of restaurant performance. Management believes restaurant level operating margin is useful to investors in that it highlights trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent to investors when relying solely on GAAP financial measures. We present these non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate meaningful evaluation of our operating performance across periods. These adjustments are intended to provide greater transparency of underlying performance and to allow investors to evaluate our business on the same basis as our management, which uses these non-GAAP measures in evaluating the company's performance. Our adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted effective income tax rate and restaurant level operating margin measures may not be comparable to other companies' adjusted measures. These adjustments are not necessarily indicative of what our actual financial performance would have been during the periods presented and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, our results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further details regarding these adjustments are included in the tables below.
|
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income
|
$ 386,599
|
|
$ 359,287
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Legal proceedings(1)
|
-
|
|
13,275
|
Stock-based compensation retention grants(2)
|
11,877
|
|
-
|
Total non-GAAP adjustments
|
11,877
|
|
13,275
|
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments above(3)
|
(1,676)
|
|
(3,307)
|
After tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|
10,201
|
|
9,968
|
Adjusted net income
|
$ 396,800
|
|
$ 369,255
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
|
1,360,719
|
|
1,381,162
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.28
|
|
$ 0.26
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.29
|
|
$ 0.27
|
|
|
(1)
|
Charges for estimated settlements for distinct legal matters that exceeded or are expected to exceed typical costs for these types of legal proceedings.
|
(2)
|
Stock-based compensation expense for retention equity awards granted to key executives in connection with the CEO transition.
|
(3)
|
Adjustments related to the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, which were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.
|
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
|
Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
General and administrative expenses
|
$ 172,783
|
|
$ 204,625
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Legal proceedings(1)
|
-
|
|
(13,275)
|
Stock-based compensation retention grants(2)
|
(11,877)
|
|
-
|
Total non-GAAP adjustments
|
(11,877)
|
|
(13,275)
|
Adjusted general and administrative expenses
|
$ 160,906
|
|
$ 191,350
|
|
|
(1)
|
Charges for estimated settlements for distinct legal matters that exceeded or are expected to exceed typical costs for these types of legal proceedings.
|
(2)
|
Stock-based compensation expense for retention equity awards granted to key executives in connection with the CEO transition.
|
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
|
Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Effective income tax rate
|
22.9 %
|
|
22.0 %
|
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments(1)
|
(0.2)
|
|
0.1
|
Adjusted effective income tax rate
|
22.7 %
|
|
22.1 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Adjustments related to the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, which were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.
|
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
|
Restaurant Level Operating Margin
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
Percent of
|
|
2024
|
|
Percent of
|
Income from operations
|
$ 479,250
|
|
16.7 %
|
|
$ 441,292
|
|
16.3 %
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
172,783
|
|
6.0
|
|
204,625
|
|
7.6
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
87,211
|
|
3.0
|
|
83,243
|
|
3.1
|
Pre-opening costs
|
8,210
|
|
0.3
|
|
7,211
|
|
0.3
|
Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals
|
6,168
|
|
0.2
|
|
5,479
|
|
0.2
|
Total non-GAAP Adjustments
|
274,372
|
|
9.5
|
|
300,558
|
|
11.1
|
Restaurant level operating margin
|
$ 753,622
|
|
26.2 %
|
|
$ 741,850
|
|
27.5 %
SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment