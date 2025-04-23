MARA Schedules Conference Call For First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Set for Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("MARA" or the "Company") , a global leader in leveraging digital asset compute to support the energy transformation, will hold a webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Financial results will be published in a shareholder letter prior to the call on the investor relations section of the Company's website .

To register to participate in the conference call or to listen to the live audio webcast, please use this link . The webcast will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website .

Verified retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions ahead of the earnings call. A selection of these questions may be addressed by MARA's management team during the earnings call. The Q&A platform will open on April 30 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and close on May 7 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. To submit questions, please use this link .

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Registration link: LINK

If you have any difficulty joining the conference call, please contact MARA's investor relations team at ... .

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) is a global leader in digital asset compute that develops and deploys innovative technologies to build a more sustainable and inclusive future. MARA secures the world's preeminent blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or otherwise underutilized energy into economic value.

