Brookline Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results

|BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
| At and for the Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|(Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)
|Earnings Data:
|Net interest income
|$
|85,830
|$
|84,988
|$
|83,008
|$
|80,001
|$
|81,588
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|5,974
|4,141
|4,832
|5,607
|7,423
|Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments
|12
|(104
|)
|(172
|)
|(39
|)
|(44
|)
|Non-interest income
|5,660
|6,587
|6,348
|6,396
|6,284
|Non-interest expense
|60,022
|63,719
|57,948
|59,184
|61,014
|Income before provision for income taxes
|25,482
|23,819
|26,748
|21,645
|19,479
|Net income
|19,100
|17,536
|20,142
|16,372
|14,665
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin (1)
|3.22
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.07
|%
|3.00
|%
|3.06
|%
|Interest-rate spread (1)
|2.38
|%
|2.35
|%
|2.26
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.21
|%
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.66
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.51
|%
|Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|0.68
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.53
|%
|Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)
|6.19
|%
|5.69
|%
|6.63
|%
|5.49
|%
|4.88
|%
|Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|7.82
|%
|7.21
|%
|8.44
|%
|7.04
|%
|6.26
|%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|65.60
|%
|69.58
|%
|64.85
|%
|68.50
|%
|69.44
|%
|Per Common Share Data:
|Net income - Basic
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.16
|Net income - Diluted
|0.21
|0.20
|0.23
|0.18
|0.16
|Cash dividends declared
|0.135
|0.135
|0.135
|0.135
|0.135
|Book value per share (end of period)
|13.92
|13.71
|13.81
|13.48
|13.43
|Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)
|11.03
|10.81
|10.89
|10.53
|10.47
|Stock price (end of period)
|10.90
|11.80
|10.09
|8.35
|9.96
|Balance Sheet:
|Total assets
|$
|11,519,869
|$
|11,905,326
|$
|11,676,721
|$
|11,635,292
|$
|11,542,731
|Total loans and leases
|9,642,722
|9,779,288
|9,755,236
|9,721,137
|9,655,086
|Total deposits
|8,911,452
|8,901,644
|8,732,271
|8,737,036
|8,718,653
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,240,182
|1,221,939
|1,230,362
|1,198,480
|1,194,231
|Asset Quality:
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|64,021
|$
|70,452
|$
|72,821
|$
|62,683
|$
|42,489
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
|0.56
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.37
|%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|$
|124,145
|$
|125,083
|$
|127,316
|$
|121,750
|$
|120,124
|Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases
|1.29
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.24
|%
|Net loan and lease charge-offs
|$
|7,597
|$
|7,252
|$
|3,808
|$
|8,387
|$
|8,781
|Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)
|0.31
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.36
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Stockholders' equity to total assets
|10.77
|%
|10.26
|%
|10.54
|%
|10.30
|%
|10.35
|%
|Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|8.73
|%
|8.27
|%
|8.50
|%
|8.23
|%
|8.25
|%
|(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
|(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.
|BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|(In Thousands Except Share Data)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|78,741
|$
|64,673
|$
|82,168
|$
|60,067
|$
|45,708
|Short-term investments
|278,805
|478,997
|325,721
|283,017
|256,178
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|357,546
|543,670
|407,889
|343,084
|301,886
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|882,353
|895,034
|855,391
|856,439
|865,798
|Total investment securities
|882,353
|895,034
|855,391
|856,439
|865,798
|Allowance for investment security losses
|(94
|)
|(82
|)
|(186
|)
|(359
|)
|(398
|)
|Net investment securities
|882,259
|894,952
|855,205
|856,080
|865,400
|Loans and leases held-for-sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,717
|Loans and leases:
|Commercial real estate loans
|5,580,982
|5,716,114
|5,779,290
|5,782,111
|5,755,239
|Commercial loans and leases
|2,512,912
|2,506,664
|2,453,038
|2,443,530
|2,416,904
|Consumer loans
|1,548,828
|1,556,510
|1,522,908
|1,495,496
|1,482,943
|Total loans and leases
|9,642,722
|9,779,288
|9,755,236
|9,721,137
|9,655,086
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(124,145
|)
|(125,083
|)
|(127,316
|)
|(121,750
|)
|(120,124
|)
|Net loans and leases
|9,518,577
|9,654,205
|9,627,920
|9,599,387
|9,534,962
|Restricted equity securities
|67,537
|83,155
|82,675
|78,963
|74,709
|Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|84,439
|86,781
|86,925
|88,378
|89,707
|Right-of-use asset operating leases
|44,144
|43,527
|41,934
|35,691
|33,133
|Deferred tax asset
|52,176
|56,620
|50,827
|60,032
|60,484
|Goodwill
|241,222
|241,222
|241,222
|241,222
|241,222
|Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|16,030
|17,461
|19,162
|20,830
|22,499
|Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|917
|1,103
|1,579
|1,974
|1,817
|Other assets
|255,022
|282,630
|261,383
|309,651
|310,195
|Total assets
|$
|11,519,869
|$
|11,905,326
|$
|11,676,721
|$
|11,635,292
|$
|11,542,731
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand checking accounts
|$
|1,664,629
|$
|1,692,394
|$
|1,681,858
|$
|1,638,378
|$
|1,629,371
|NOW accounts
|625,492
|617,246
|637,374
|647,370
|654,748
|Savings accounts
|1,793,852
|1,721,247
|1,736,989
|1,735,857
|1,727,893
|Money market accounts
|2,183,855
|2,116,360
|2,041,185
|2,073,557
|2,065,569
|Certificate of deposit accounts
|1,878,665
|1,885,444
|1,819,353
|1,718,414
|1,670,147
|Brokered deposit accounts
|764,959
|868,953
|815,512
|923,460
|970,925
|Total deposits
|8,911,452
|8,901,644
|8,732,271
|8,737,036
|8,718,653
|Borrowed funds:
|Advances from the FHLB
|957,848
|1,355,926
|1,345,003
|1,265,079
|1,150,153
|Subordinated debentures and notes
|84,362
|84,328
|84,293
|84,258
|84,223
|Other borrowed funds
|113,617
|79,592
|68,251
|80,125
|127,505
|Total borrowed funds
|1,155,827
|1,519,846
|1,497,547
|1,429,462
|1,361,881
|Operating lease liabilities
|45,330
|44,785
|43,266
|37,102
|34,235
|Mortgagors' escrow accounts
|15,264
|15,875
|14,456
|17,117
|16,245
|Reserve for unfunded credits
|5,296
|5,981
|6,859
|11,400
|15,807
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|146,518
|195,256
|151,960
|204,695
|201,679
|Total liabilities
|10,279,687
|10,683,387
|10,446,359
|10,436,812
|10,348,500
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively
|970
|970
|970
|970
|970
|Additional paid-in capital
|903,696
|902,584
|901,562
|904,775
|903,726
|Retained earnings
|465,898
|458,943
|453,555
|445,560
|441,285
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(42,498
|)
|(52,882
|)
|(38,081
|)
|(61,693
|)
|(60,841
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost;
|7,037,610, 7,019,384, 7,015,843, 7,373,009, and 7,354,399 shares, respectively
|(87,884
|)
|(87,676
|)
|(87,644
|)
|(91,132
|)
|(90,909
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,240,182
|1,221,939
|1,230,362
|1,198,480
|1,194,231
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|11,519,869
|$
|11,905,326
|$
|11,676,721
|$
|11,635,292
|$
|11,542,731
|BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|(In Thousands Except Share Data)
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans and leases
|$
|143,309
|$
|147,436
|$
|149,643
|$
|145,585
|$
|145,265
|Debt securities
|6,765
|6,421
|6,473
|6,480
|6,878
|Restricted equity securities
|1,203
|1,460
|1,458
|1,376
|1,492
|Short-term investments
|2,451
|2,830
|1,986
|1,914
|1,824
|Total interest and dividend income
|153,728
|158,147
|159,560
|155,355
|155,459
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|53,478
|56,562
|59,796
|59,721
|56,884
|Borrowed funds
|14,420
|16,597
|16,756
|15,633
|16,987
|Total interest expense
|67,898
|73,159
|76,552
|75,354
|73,871
|Net interest income
|85,830
|84,988
|83,008
|80,001
|81,588
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|5,974
|4,141
|4,832
|5,607
|7,423
|Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments
|12
|(104
|)
|(172
|)
|(39
|)
|(44
|)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|79,844
|80,951
|78,348
|74,433
|74,209
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit fees
|2,361
|2,297
|2,353
|3,001
|2,897
|Loan fees
|393
|439
|464
|702
|789
|Loan level derivative income, net
|70
|1,115
|-
|106
|437
|Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale
|24
|406
|415
|130
|-
|Other
|2,812
|2,330
|3,116
|2,457
|2,161
|Total non-interest income
|5,660
|6,587
|6,348
|6,396
|6,284
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and employee benefits
|35,853
|37,202
|35,130
|34,762
|36,629
|Occupancy
|5,721
|5,393
|5,343
|5,551
|5,769
|Equipment and data processing
|7,012
|6,780
|6,831
|6,732
|7,031
|Professional services
|1,726
|1,345
|2,143
|1,745
|1,900
|FDIC insurance
|2,037
|2,017
|2,118
|2,025
|1,884
|Advertising and marketing
|868
|1,303
|859
|1,504
|1,574
|Amortization of identified intangible assets
|1,430
|1,701
|1,668
|1,669
|1,708
|Merger and restructuring expense
|971
|3,378
|-
|823
|-
|Other
|4,404
|4,600
|3,856
|4,373
|4,519
|Total non-interest expense
|60,022
|63,719
|57,948
|59,184
|61,014
|Income before provision for income taxes
|25,482
|23,819
|26,748
|21,645
|19,479
|Provision for income taxes
|6,382
|6,283
|6,606
|5,273
|4,814
|Net income
|$
|19,100
|$
|17,536
|$
|20,142
|$
|16,372
|$
|14,665
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.16
|Diluted
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.16
|Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:
|Basic
|89,103,510
|89,098,443
|89,033,463
|88,904,692
|88,894,577
|Diluted
|89,567,747
|89,483,964
|89,319,611
|89,222,315
|89,181,508
|Dividends paid per common share
|$
|0.135
|$
|0.135
|$
|0.135
|$
|0.135
|$
|0.135
|BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
|At and for the Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS:
|Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:
|Commercial real estate mortgage
|$
|10,842
|$
|11,525
|$
|11,595
|$
|11,659
|$
|18,394
|Multi-family mortgage
|6,576
|6,596
|1,751
|-
|-
|Total commercial real estate loans
|17,418
|18,121
|13,346
|11,659
|18,394
|Commercial
|7,415
|14,676
|15,734
|16,636
|3,096
|Equipment financing
|32,975
|31,509
|37,223
|27,128
|13,668
|Total commercial loans and leases
|40,390
|46,185
|52,957
|43,764
|16,764
|Residential mortgage
|3,962
|3,999
|3,862
|4,495
|4,563
|Home equity
|1,333
|1,043
|1,076
|790
|950
|Other consumer
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Total consumer loans
|5,296
|5,043
|4,939
|5,286
|5,514
|Total nonaccrual loans and leases
|63,104
|69,349
|71,242
|60,709
|40,672
|Other real estate owned
|700
|700
|780
|780
|780
|Other repossessed assets
|217
|403
|799
|1,194
|1,037
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|64,021
|$
|70,452
|$
|72,821
|$
|62,683
|$
|42,489
|Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing
|$
|3,009
|$
|811
|$
|16,091
|$
|4,994
|$
|363
|Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases
|0.65
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.42
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
|0.56
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.37
|%
|PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:
|Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period
|$
|125,083
|$
|127,316
|$
|121,750
|$
|120,124
|$
|117,522
|Charge-offs
|(9,073
|)
|(8,414
|)
|(4,183
|)
|(8,823
|)
|(5,390
|)
|Recoveries
|1,476
|1,162
|375
|436
|309
|Net charge-offs
|(7,597
|)
|(7,252
|)
|(3,808
|)
|(8,387
|)
|(5,081
|)
|Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *
|6,659
|5,019
|9,374
|10,013
|7,683
|Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
|$
|124,145
|$
|125,083
|$
|127,316
|$
|121,750
|$
|120,124
|Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases
|1.29
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.24
|%
|NET CHARGE-OFFS:
|Commercial real estate loans
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|3,819
|$
|606
|Commercial loans and leases **
|7,647
|7,257
|3,797
|4,571
|8,179
|Consumer loans
|(50
|)
|(5
|)
|11
|(3
|)
|(4
|)
|Total net charge-offs
|$
|7,597
|$
|7,252
|$
|3,808
|$
|8,387
|$
|8,781
|Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)
|0.31
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.36
|%
|*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.7 million), $(0.9 million), $(4.5 million), $(4.4 million), and $(0.3 million) for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
|** The balance at March 31, 2024 includes a $3.7 million charge-off on a letter of credit which impacted the provision.
|BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Average Balance
|Interest (1)
|Average Yield/ Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest (1)
|Average Yield/ Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest (1)
|Average Yield/ Cost
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Investments:
|Debt securities (2)
|$
|888,913
|$
|6,814
|3.07
|%
|$
|856,065
|$
|6,463
|3.02
|%
|$
|893,228
|$
|6,927
|3.10
|%
|Restricted equity securities (2)
|69,784
|1,204
|6.90
|%
|75,879
|1,459
|7.69
|%
|76,335
|1,493
|7.82
|%
|Short-term investments
|202,953
|2,451
|4.83
|%
|236,784
|2,830
|4.78
|%
|130,768
|1,824
|5.58
|%
|Total investments
|1,161,650
|10,469
|3.60
|%
|1,168,728
|10,752
|3.68
|%
|1,100,331
|10,244
|3.72
|%
|Loans and Leases:
|Commercial real estate loans (3)
|5,651,390
|77,243
|5.47
|%
|5,752,591
|81,195
|5.52
|%
|5,761,735
|81,049
|5.56
|%
|Commercial loans (3)
|1,237,078
|19,698
|6.37
|%
|1,170,295
|19,750
|6.61
|%
|1,026,467
|17,507
|6.75
|%
|Equipment financing (3)
|1,281,425
|25,965
|8.11
|%
|1,310,143
|26,295
|8.03
|%
|1,374,426
|26,895
|7.83
|%
|Consumer loans (3)
|1,548,973
|20,861
|5.41
|%
|1,529,654
|20,881
|5.44
|%
|1,482,819
|19,978
|5.40
|%
|Total loans and leases
|9,718,866
|143,767
|5.92
|%
|9,762,683
|148,121
|6.07
|%
|9,645,447
|145,429
|6.03
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|10,880,516
|154,236
|5.67
|%
|10,931,411
|158,873
|5.81
|%
|10,745,778
|155,673
|5.79
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|662,814
|649,161
|671,407
|Total assets
|$
|11,543,330
|$
|11,580,572
|$
|11,417,185
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|NOW accounts
|$
|628,346
|1,005
|0.65
|%
|$
|630,408
|1,056
|0.67
|%
|$
|671,914
|1,261
|0.75
|%
|Savings accounts
|1,743,688
|10,173
|2.37
|%
|1,741,355
|10,896
|2.49
|%
|1,694,220
|11,352
|2.69
|%
|Money market accounts
|2,187,581
|13,587
|2.52
|%
|2,083,033
|13,856
|2.65
|%
|2,076,303
|15,954
|3.09
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1,886,386
|19,593
|4.21
|%
|1,857,483
|20,691
|4.43
|%
|1,624,118
|16,672
|4.13
|%
|Brokered deposit accounts
|767,275
|9,120
|4.82
|%
|797,910
|10,063
|5.02
|%
|896,784
|11,645
|5.22
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|7,213,276
|53,478
|3.01
|%
|7,110,189
|56,562
|3.16
|%
|6,963,339
|56,884
|3.29
|%
|Borrowings
|Advances from the FHLB
|1,007,508
|11,847
|4.70
|%
|1,144,157
|13,958
|4.77
|%
|1,164,534
|14,633
|4.97
|%
|Subordinated debentures and notes
|84,345
|1,701
|8.07
|%
|84,311
|1,944
|9.22
|%
|84,206
|1,377
|6.54
|%
|Other borrowed funds
|71,462
|872
|4.95
|%
|65,947
|695
|4.20
|%
|93,060
|977
|4.22
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,163,315
|14,420
|4.96
|%
|1,294,415
|16,597
|5.02
|%
|1,341,800
|16,987
|5.01
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|8,376,591
|67,898
|3.29
|%
|8,404,604
|73,159
|3.46
|%
|8,305,139
|73,871
|3.58
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand checking accounts
|1,680,527
|1,693,138
|1,631,472
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|251,011
|250,303
|278,670
|Total liabilities
|10,308,129
|10,348,045
|10,215,281
|Stockholders' equity
|1,235,201
|1,232,527
|1,201,904
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|11,543,330
|$
|11,580,572
|$
|11,417,185
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)
|86,338
|2.38
|%
|85,714
|2.35
|%
|81,802
|2.21
|%
|Less adjustment of tax-exempt income
|508
|726
|214
|Net interest income
|$
|85,830
|$
|84,988
|$
|81,588
|Net interest margin (5)
|3.22
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.06
|%
|(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
|(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
|(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
|(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
|BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
| At and for the
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information
|(Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
|Reported Pretax Income
|$
|25,482
|$
|19,479
|Add:
|Merger and restructuring expense
|971
|-
|Operating Pretax Income
|$
|26,453
|$
|19,479
|Effective tax rate
|24.3
|%
|24.7
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|6,416
|4,814
|Operating earnings after tax
|$
|20,037
|$
|14,665
|Operating earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.16
|Diluted
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.16
|Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:
|Basic
|89,103,510
|88,894,577
|Diluted
|89,567,747
|89,181,508
|Return on average assets *
|0.66
|%
|0.51
|%
|Add:
|Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *
|0.03
|%
|-
|%
|Operating return on average assets *
|0.69
|%
|0.51
|%
|Return on average tangible assets *
|0.68
|%
|0.53
|%
|Add:
|Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *
|0.03
|%
|-
|%
|Operating return on average tangible assets *
|0.71
|%
|0.53
|%
|Return on average stockholders' equity *
|6.19
|%
|4.88
|%
|Add:
|Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *
|0.24
|%
|-
|%
|Operating return on average stockholders' equity *
|6.43
|%
|4.88
|%
|Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *
|7.82
|%
|6.26
|%
|Add:
|Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *
|0.30
|%
|-
|%
|Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *
|8.12
|%
|6.26
|%
|* Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized.
|At and for the Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Net income, as reported
|$
|19,100
|$
|17,536
|$
|20,142
|$
|16,372
|$
|14,665
|Average total assets
|$
|11,543,330
|$
|11,580,572
|$
|11,451,338
|$
|11,453,394
|$
|11,417,185
|Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net
|257,941
|259,496
|261,188
|262,859
|264,536
|Average tangible assets
|$
|11,285,389
|$
|11,321,076
|$
|11,190,150
|$
|11,190,535
|$
|11,152,649
|Return on average tangible assets (annualized)
|0.68
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.53
|%
|Average total stockholders' equity
|$
|1,235,201
|$
|1,232,527
|$
|1,216,037
|$
|1,193,385
|$
|1,201,904
|Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net
|257,941
|259,496
|261,188
|262,859
|264,536
|Average tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|977,260
|$
|973,031
|$
|954,849
|$
|930,526
|$
|937,368
|Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized)
|7.82
|%
|7.21
|%
|8.44
|%
|7.04
|%
|6.26
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|1,240,182
|$
|1,221,939
|$
|1,230,362
|$
|1,198,480
|$
|1,194,231
|Less:
|Goodwill
|241,222
|241,222
|241,222
|241,222
|241,222
|Identified intangible assets, net
|16,030
|17,461
|19,162
|20,830
|22,499
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|982,930
|$
|963,256
|$
|969,978
|$
|936,428
|$
|930,510
|Total assets
|$
|11,519,869
|$
|11,905,326
|$
|11,676,721
|$
|11,635,292
|$
|11,542,731
|Less:
|Goodwill
|241,222
|241,222
|241,222
|241,222
|241,222
|Identified intangible assets, net
|16,030
|17,461
|19,162
|20,830
|22,499
|Tangible assets
|$
|11,262,617
|$
|11,646,643
|$
|11,416,337
|$
|11,373,240
|$
|11,279,010
|Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets
|8.73
|%
|8.27
|%
|8.50
|%
|8.23
|%
|8.25
|%
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|982,930
|$
|963,256
|$
|969,978
|$
|936,428
|$
|930,510
|Number of common shares issued
|96,998,075
|96,998,075
|96,998,075
|96,998,075
|96,998,075
|Less:
|Treasury shares
|7,037,610
|7,019,384
|7,015,843
|7,373,009
|7,354,399
|Unvested restricted shares
|855,860
|880,248
|883,789
|713,443
|749,099
|Number of common shares outstanding
|89,104,605
|89,098,443
|89,098,443
|88,911,623
|88,894,577
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|11.03
|$
|10.81
|$
|10.89
|$
|10.53
|$
|10.47
