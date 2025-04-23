Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Open Lending To Announce First Quarter 2025 Results On May 7, 2025


2025-04-23 04:16:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or the“Company”), an industry trailblazer in automotive lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today announced that the Company plans to issue a press release containing results for the first quarter 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at under the“Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (800) 445-7795, or for international callers (785) 424-1699. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Open Lending
 Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit .

Source: Open Lending Corporation


