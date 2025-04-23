Raymond James Financial Reports Fiscal Second Quarter Of 2025 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Quarterly net revenues of $3.40 billion, up 9% over the prior year's fiscal second quarter and down 4% compared to the preceding quarter

Quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $493 million, or $2.36 per diluted share; quarterly adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $507 million(1), or $2.42 per diluted share(1)

Client assets under administration of $1.54 trillion and Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts of $872.8 billion, up 6% and 9%, respectively, over March 2024

Total clients' domestic cash sweep and Enhanced Savings Program (“ESP”) balances of $57.8 billion, down 1% compared to March 2024 and 3% compared to December 2024

Repurchased $250 million of common stock during the fiscal second quarter; Repurchased an additional $190 million of shares in April 2025

Record net revenues of $6.94 billion and record pre-tax income of $1.42 billion for the first half of fiscal 2025, up 13% and 15%, respectively, over the first half of fiscal 2024 Annualized return on common equity of 18.4% and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity of 22.1%(1) for the first six months of fiscal 2025

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported net revenues of $3.40 billion and net income available to common shareholders of $493 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2025. Excluding $19 million of expenses related to acquisitions, quarterly adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $507 million(1), or $2.42 per diluted share(1).

“I am pleased with our record results for the first six months of fiscal 2025, with record net revenues of $6.94 billion and record pre-tax income of $1.42 billion, up 13% and 15% over the first six months of fiscal 2024, respectively,” said CEO Paul Shoukry.“Financial advisor recruiting activity remains strong across all of our affiliation options, reflecting the attractiveness of our unique advisor- and client-focused culture coupled with leading capabilities enabling advisors to provide high-quality financial advice to their clients. The investment banking pipeline remains robust, although the timing of closings has been impacted by the macroeconomic uncertainty associated with tariff negotiations. Our strong balance sheet, with capital well above regulatory requirements and corporate cash well in excess of our targets, should help us navigate this period from a position of strength.”

Compared to the prior-year quarter, quarterly net revenues increased 9% and pre-tax income increased 10% primarily driven by higher asset management and related administrative fees, brokerage revenues and investment banking revenues. Sequentially, quarterly net revenues and pre-tax income decreased 4% and 10%, respectively, predominantly driven by lower investment banking revenues. The sequential decrease in net income available to common shareholders was also impacted by a higher effective tax rate in the quarter. For the fiscal second quarter, annualized return on common equity and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity were 16.4% and 19.7%(1), respectively.

For the first six months of the fiscal year, record net revenues of $6.94 billion increased 13%, record earnings per diluted share of $5.22 increased 15%, and record adjusted earnings per diluted share of $5.36(1) increased 14% over the first six months of fiscal 2024. The Private Client Group and Asset Management segments generated record net revenues and pre-tax income during the first six months of fiscal 2025. Annualized return on common equity was 18.4% and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity was 22.1%(1).

Segment Results

Private Client Group



Quarterly net revenues of $2.49 billion, up 6% over the prior year's fiscal second quarter and down 2% compared to the preceding quarter

Quarterly pre-tax income of $431 million, down 3% compared to the prior year's fiscal second quarter and 7% compared to the preceding quarter

Private Client Group assets under administration of $1.48 trillion, up 6% over March 2024 and down 1% compared to December 2024

Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts of $872.8 billion, up 9% over March 2024 and nearly flat from December 2024

Domestic Private Client Group net new assets (2) of $8.8 billion for the fiscal second quarter, or annualized growth from beginning of period assets of 2.6%; Fiscal year-to-date, domestic Private Client Group net new assets of $22.9 billion or 3.3% annualized Total clients' domestic cash sweep and ESP balances of $57.8 billion, down 1% compared to the prior year's fiscal second quarter and 3% compared to the preceding quarter

PCG quarterly net revenues grew 6% year-over-year primarily driven by higher asset management and related administrative fees which were partially offset by the impacts of lower short-term interest rates. Over the same period, PCG assets in fee-based accounts grew 9% driven by market appreciation and net asset inflows. Sequentially, quarterly net revenues declined 2% mainly due to lower asset management and related administrative fees resulting from fewer billable days in the quarter.

Capital Markets



Quarterly net revenues of $396 million, up 23% over the prior year's fiscal second quarter and down 18% compared to the preceding quarter

Quarterly investment banking revenues of $207 million, up 21% over the prior year's fiscal second quarter and down 35% compared to the preceding quarter Quarterly pre-tax income of $36 million

Year-over-year, quarterly net revenues increased 23%, driven mainly by higher investment banking and fixed income brokerage revenues. Sequentially, net revenues decreased 18% due to lower investment banking revenues, despite higher fixed income brokerage revenues. The macroeconomic uncertainty and heightened volatility resulted in unfavorable market conditions during the quarter which led to decreased investment banking activity; however, the investment banking pipeline remains strong.

Asset Management



Quarterly net revenues of $289 million, up 15% over the prior year's fiscal second quarter and down 2% compared to the preceding quarter

Quarterly pre-tax income of $121 million, up 21% over the prior year's fiscal second quarter and down 3% compared to the preceding quarter Financial assets under management of $245.0 billion, up 8% over March 2024 and slightly above the December 2024 levels

The increase in quarterly net revenues and pre-tax income over the prior year's fiscal second quarter is largely attributable to higher financial assets under management due to higher market appreciation and net inflows into fee-based accounts in the Private Client Group.

Bank



Quarterly net revenues of $434 million, up 2% over both the prior year's fiscal second quarter and the preceding quarter

Quarterly pre-tax income of $117 million, up 56% over the prior year's fiscal second quarter and down 1% compared to the preceding quarter

Record net loans of $48.3 billion, up 9% over March 2024 and 2% over December 2024 Bank segment net interest margin (“NIM”) of 2.67% for the quarter, up 1 basis point over the prior year's fiscal second quarter and 7 basis points over the preceding quarter

Net loans grew 2% over the preceding quarter, mainly driven by continued growth of securities-based loans. Bank segment NIM expanded by 7 basis points to 2.67%, largely a result of a favorable asset mix shift, along with a higher portion of lower cost deposits, which contributed to sequential quarterly net revenue growth of 2%. The loan portfolio continues to maintain strong credit quality and healthy reserves.

Other

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 26.2%, reflecting nondeductible losses on the company-owned life insurance portfolio.

During the fiscal second quarter, the firm repurchased common stock of $250 million at an average price of $146 per share. Subsequent to quarter-end, the firm repurchased additional shares of common stock for $190 million at an average price of $125 per share. As of April 21, 2025, approximately $1.01 billion remained available under the Board's approved common stock repurchase authorization. At the end of the quarter, the total capital ratio was 24.8%(3) and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.3%(3), both well above regulatory requirements.

Click here to view full earnings results, earnings supplement, and earnings presentation.

