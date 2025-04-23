Designrush Unveils The Best Design Award Winners Of April 2025
NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading B2B platform DesignRush has officially announced the winners of its April 2025 Best Design Awards . Celebrating exceptional creativity and execution, the awards highlight standout projects across six categories: Website, Logo, Print, App, Packaging, and Video .
Each month, the Best Design Awards recognize emerging trends, forward-thinking agencies, and top-tier works that set a high bar for excellence in branding and beyond.
Selected by a panel of industry experts worldwide , these winners reflect the power of design to engage audiences across every touchpoint and drive real impact .
The winners of the Best Design Awards in April 2025 are:Best Web Design: Digital Silk for creating Knockouts Haircuts & Grooming's digital experience that blends sleek UX, animated visuals, and seamless booking flows
Best Logo Design: Studiothathari for its serene yet striking emblem with custom letterforms and symbolic coastal elements for Nuska Beach Restaurant & Bar
Best Print Design: Cultured Creative for developing Firehawk Art Installers' elegant, tactile prints with refined serifs that convey the brand's true craftsmanship
Best App Design: Unico Connect for delivering a minimalist, AI-powered mobile platform that simplifies AO Companion's orthopedic education
Best Packaging Design: Cecilia Castelli for its refreshing design with bold pop-art visuals that encapsulate Patience Fruit & Co.'s fun character and organic credibility
Best Video Design: Nockta for producing a cinematic film that helped The Custom Chef forge emotional connections through 3D visuals and immersive sound
