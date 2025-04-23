Third-Largest Car Wash In The U.S. Set To Open In Alaska

CYBER Express Wash brings world-class design, high-tech performance, and record-breaking scale to Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Anchorage will become home to one of the largest and most advanced express car washes in the world-ranking #5 globally, #3 in the U.S., and #1 on the West Coast.

At 38,000 square feet, this isn't just a car wash-it's a new standard in automotive care- a fully climate-controlled, indoor experience designed for peak performance in any season. The site includes 19 heated indoor vacuum bays, a dedicated express detail wing, and a layout engineered for seamless, high-volume flow without compromising luxury. Outfitted with a suite of proprietary technology, and a brand that blends motorsport culture with design-driven sophistication, CYBER Express is rewriting the rules of the car wash game.

Poised to become a category-defining force, CYBER isn't just big-it's smart. From AI-powered systems to a meticulously designed customer journey, CYBER is proving that even the coldest corners of the map can lead the way forward.

"We didn't set out to build the biggest-we set out to build the best. The size just happened to follow," said CEO, Paul Horstkoetter. "This is the future of car care. Precise. Fast. Intentional. And unapologetically premium."

While most car washes still rely on legacy infrastructure and tried and true, albeit outdated solutions, CYBER has invested in innovation, from software to design. With a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and obsessive precision, the brand is drawing interest from both national investors who see CYBER as the blueprint for the next generation of car care and future customers who want more than the rinse-and-repeat status quo.

But why Alaska?

Locally owned and operated, CYBER is undoubtedly an unexpected player on the national stage, but it's not to be underestimated. "We're Alaskan-we like bold, audacious challenges," says Horstkoetter. "Every inch of this space is designed with intention, creating an experience that reflects the future of car care, not what's already been done, and we're proud to bring the pioneering spirit of Alaska to the industry."

With a distinctive brand identity, aggressive loyalty model, and a bold pipeline of future locations, CYBER isn't just washing cars-it's washing away industry expectations, replacing them with new and elevated standards.

From advanced vehicle scanning technology and high-speed drying systems that track your vehicle as you go, to a members-only Founder's Club that rewards early adopters with lifetime exclusivity, every element of CYBER is engineered to perform. The brand's tech-forward approach turning heads not just in Alaska but across the U.S. express wash landscape at large.

Key Highlights:



38,000 sq ft of architectural ambition

#1 largest express wash on the West Coast

#3 largest in the U.S.

#5 largest globally

Fully indoor, climate-controlled facility

19 indoor heated vacuum bays

Express detail services for interior care and upgrades

Most tech-forward carwash on the market, featuring AI-integrated systems, proprietary chemistry, and precision-designed customer flow A trailblazing design-led experience, bridging motorsport culture, luxury hospitality, and cutting-edge tech

About CYBER Express Wash

CYBER Express is a future-focused car wash brand designed for the modern driver. Focused on elevated service, express interior detail, and state-of-the-art design, CYBER is positioned to lead a new era in express car care. Rooted in a deep respect for automotive culture and driven by a commitment to innovation, integrity, and sustainability, CYBER exists for those who expect more.

Follow along for opening day teasers & behind-the-scenes updates at @cyberexpresswash .

Learn more at .

