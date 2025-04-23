Shoji Brings Elevated Japanese Dining To 140 New Montgomery

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Shoji is a Japanese restaurant concept that blends traditional hospitality with modern flair. The space showcases a refined approach to both coffee culture and dining at 140 New Montgomery. Helmed by Chef Ingi "Shota" Son, whose experience spans some of San Francisco's most distinguished dining establishments, Shoji blends precision, artistry and hospitality into a multi-layered culinary experience. From 7am - 3pm daily (excluding weekends), it offers a one-of-a-kind artisanal coffee program with lines out the door, and a rotating selection of pastries, crafted in collaboration with some of the city's most inspiring pastry chefs.

"Shoji was created to be a place of intention - every detail, from the coffee to the cocktails, reflects a deep respect for craft and hospitality," said Chef Shota. "We're excited to open our doors at 140 New Montgomery, a building that embodies the same balance of heritage and modernity that we aim to bring to the table."

As Shoji prepares for the launch of its highly anticipated dinner service, it continues to shape itself as a destination for elevated, Japanese-inspired dining. Owner and Chef Ingi Son will bring their expertise to the evening menu which will balance traditional elements with contemporary flair.

Ingi Son, who opened omakase restaurant The Shota in 2018, earned and has retained a one- Michelin star since 2021, being the only omakase restaurant that currently holds a one star. Ingi Son and his team, who have numerous years of culinary and hospitality background, goal is to create a dining and drinking scene far from the ordinary. The restaurant's intimate setting, sleek design, and sophisticated bar program promises to make Shoji a sought-after spot in FiDi, further cementing 140 New Montgomery as a hub for modern luxury and culinary excellence. Shoji's bar is anticipated to begin service at 3pm - midnight and dinner service from 5pm - 11pm.

Adding to the momentum, a rare and highly coveted restaurant space is now available to lease at the property. This 6,372-square-foot opportunity includes a mezzanine space and dedicated outdoor seating opportunity, offering a dynamic setting for a chef-driven restaurant in one of downtown San Francisco's most prestigious addresses. "Pembroke is committed to curating thoughtful retail experiences that bring energy and connection to our buildings," said Stacey Spurr, Senior Regional Director at Pembroke. "When we initially met Ingi-Son and his team, we were captivated by the care and unique approach he brings to the dining experience. We are eager to see them bring that same energy and excellence to the restaurant at 140 New Montgomery and continue enhancing all that the building has to offer."

Beyond its dining scene, 140 New Montgomery is welcoming new office tenants, with select spaces across multiple floors available from 4,300 - 12,500 square feet, allowing for larger office opportunities if needed. Currently home to the elite of the tech financial world and leading venture capital companies, the building seamlessly blends historic grandeur with modern functionality and thoughtful placemaking for tenants providing an unparalleled workplace in the heart of downtown. With a century of history behind it and a bold future ahead, 140 New Montgomery continues to be a defining force in San Francisco's architectural, cultural and business landscapes.

Catherine Meuiner and Pam Mendelsohn from Maven Commercial represented Pembroke in the transaction.

