Burrell Communications Group Acquires Atlanta-Based General Market Agency Fitzco

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 1983 by Dave Fitzgerald, Fitzco is a mid-sized independent agency specializing in strategy, creative, media planning, buying, measurement and analytics, which deepens the talent, capabilities and resources already at Burrell. Fitzco's client roster includes such brands as Waymo, Southern Company, Sylvania, Optum and Home Instead among several others.

Fitzgerald sold the agency to IPG in 1998 after marking 15 years in business, and it became a part of the McCann network of agencies. In 2020, however, he came out of retirement and repurchased it. Fitzgerald now becomes interim CEO, and its roughly 100 staff are being retained. Fitzco enjoys a 75 percent new business win rate and was named Small Agency of the Year by AdAge in 2022. Burrell CEO Tara DeVeaux is energized by the timely acquisition, and actively looks forward to the prospect of strategically teaming the two award-winning shops.

"The purchase of Fitzco marks a new chapter for Burrell Communications Group," states DeVeaux. "It not only gives us heightened visibility and much-needed presence in the south, but also deepens our expertise and supercharges our agency's offerings with some of the best and most brilliant minds in media measurement, strategy, analytics and creative." she added. "The agencies will continue to operate as separate entities, leaning into their individual strengths while sharing learnings, best practices and joining forces to better serve our clients whenever appropriate. I'm beyond pleased this all came together so seamlessly. And it's just the beginning."

"The acquisition of Fitzco allows us to continue to build upon the capabilities and experience of Burrell," said Marques Martin, partner, FVLCRUM Funds. "We have been very impressed with the team at Fitzco, and believe that the combination of the two companies will accelerate the growth of the BCG Worldwide platform." Burrell was acquired in 2023 by an equity consortium led by FVLCRUM Funds, a minority-owned private equity firm based in Bethesda, Maryland, and noted Los Angeles corporate attorney Channing Johnson.

"I'm delighted to leave my legacy in the hands of the talented Fitzco and Burrell Communications leadership team," stated Fitzgerald. "And, I look forward to witnessing how the synergies between the two companies reveal themselves in explosive growth."

"This acquisition is an historic effort to create what we believe will be the new multiculturalism in the advertising space," added Channing Johnson, chairman.

ADVISORS

Advisors were Townsend and Lockett for legal, and for accounting, Asenti Diligence Partners LLC. For information, connect with them at townsendlockett and asentipartners .

ABOUT BURRELL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP:

Burrell Communications Group was founded in 1971 by renowned ad man Tom Burrell, who led the company for 33 years. Today, Burrell Communications Group is the largest U.S. Black-owned agency specializing in understanding and speaking to today's market, one that is more diverse and more multicultural than ever before in our country's history. The agency boasts a roster of premiere, blue-chip clients that lead in their respective categories, including Toyota, Comcast, Fidelity, Coca-Cola, P&G, Microsoft, Exact Sciences and the American Red Cross. For more information, visit burrell .

ABOUT FVLCRUM:

FVLCRUM Partners, d.b.a. FVLCRUM Funds Capital Group, is a private equity firm that intentionally invests in lower-middle market companies to generate sustainable opportunity for underserved and low and moderate income communities. Since 2013, the team has provided a capital markets approach to addressing the U.S. wealth gap. FVLCRUM has been an innovator in aligning impact and alpha with an emphasis on delivering investment returns and sustainable social change. FVLCRUM's first fund qualified for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) credit. For more information, visit .

