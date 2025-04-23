2025 U.S. Celebration Of World Standards Day To Highlight Standards For Public Health And Safety

ANSI and NIST Co-chair; IAPMO Serves as 2025 Administrating Organization

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From the water we drink, to the buildings we inhabit, to the transportation systems we rely on, nearly every aspect of our daily lives is safeguarded by private-sector-led, voluntary standards. Recognizing the dedicated individuals and robust frameworks that make standards for public health and safety a reality in our increasingly complex world, the 2025 U.S. Celebration of World Standards Day (WSD) will celebrate the theme, "Standards for Public Health and Safety."

Launched in 1970, WSD is an annual event recognizing the importance of various stakeholder groups across the standards community, including business leaders, industry, academia, and government. U.S. activities are organized by a planning committee consisting of representatives from the standards and conformity assessment community, and co-chaired by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This year, the U.S. Celebration of WSD will take place on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Rockville, MD. IAPMO will serve as the 2025 administrating organization.

Each year, WSD features a theme relevant to the broader community and its priorities. In 2025, the U.S. standards community will reflect on how we can achieve greater public health and safety through collaborative standardization efforts, developing solutions for complex global challenges. The celebration will highlight how the standards community comes together time and again, across industries and sectors, to guide the development of consistent benchmarks for quality, performance, and safety.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute, Inc. (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit .

