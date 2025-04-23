Moore Law Encourages OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Investors To Contact Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located in New York City on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS)



The investigation concerns an investigative report from securities investment research firm Culper Research.

On March 13, 2025, Culper Research published a short report on OSI entitled“OSI Systems (OSIS): SEDENA Unwinds, DoJ Subpoenas Fly, Execs Wave Goodbye.” The report alleges, among other things, that OSI's reported growth in Mexico revenues is“largely an illusion” and accuses OSI of“downplaying” U.S. Department of Justice investigations into the Company by making“deliberately vague and misleading disclosures.”

Following publication of the Culper Research report, OSI's stock price fell $6.35 per share, or 3.5%, to close at $175.31 per share on March 13, 2025.

