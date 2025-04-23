Minerva University Appoints Dollie Davis As Executive Vice President Of Global Learning And Academic Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva University president Mike Magee announced today that Dean of Faculty Dollie Davis , Ph.D., has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Global Learning and Academic Operations. "For nearly a decade, Dollie Davis has been a driving force for student-centered innovation at Minerva University. This new role increases Dollie's responsibilities over our global operation, ensuring that we maximize learning opportunities for our students in culturally and economically vibrant cities around the world."

As Dean of Faculty at Minerva University, Davis has led faculty development and all hiring, onboarding, training, and staffing. She also leads numerous cross-team initiatives and committees, shaping the educational landscape at Minerva. She is active in research on innovative pedagogy as well as in her field of development economics often presenting at conferences focused on innovative learning, generative AI in higher education and plurality in the field of economics.

In her new role Davis will oversee organizational development, global rotation learning experiences, student life, academic operations, instructional technology and new program implementation. She will work closely with incoming Provost Patrice McMahon who will oversee degree programs, faculty development, academic resources and infrastructure, external academic relations, accreditation, and new program development.

"Dollie understands Minerva University's foundational commitment to exceptional teaching and learning as well as anyone," said Diane Tavenner, Chair of the Board of Trustees . "Her new role helps ensure that both continuity of mission and cutting edge innovation remain hallmarks of what we do."

Prior to her Dean role, Dean Davis taught economics and finance at Minerva University and prior to joining Minerva, she worked as an International Visiting Fellow at a think tank in Taipei, Taiwan. She has also taught in the school of International Relations at the University of Southern California where she earned a Ph.D. in Political Economy.

Minerva University, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is committed to providing a transformative educational experience, allowing the brightest and most motivated students from around the world to become leaders, critical thinkers, and global citizens. Ranked #1 for three consecutive years in the World University Rankings for Innovation , Minerva offers a reinvented interdisciplinary curriculum, a cutting-edge seminar model paired with project-based, experiential learning, and an immersive global experience in several cities around the world.

