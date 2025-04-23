F-Secure Partners With Orange To Protect Consumers From Advanced Cyber Threats And Online Scams

F-Secure and Orange unite to deliver advanced cyber security solutions to consumers across Europe, keeping millions of digital users safe from cyber threats and scams.

HELSINKI, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumer cyber security leader F-Secure is delighted to unveil its strategic partnership with Orange , one of the world's leading telecommunications operators. This announcement highlights F-Secure's position as partner of choice for the provision of advanced cyber security solutions and Orange's commitment to protect its customers from an ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

Orange is spearheading safer internet experiences for consumers, drawing on the unique expertise of Orange Cyberdefense, the leading provider of cyber security services in Europe, to develop innovative in-house solutions. With over 30 years of experience in the field of information security, a community of more than 3,100 multidisciplinary experts, and 36 detection centers located around the world, Orange Cyberdefense is the cyber trusted partner of 50,000 business customers worldwide. It supports large companies, SMEs, and individuals in facing cyber security challenges and innovates to address an ever-evolving threat. By incorporating F-Secure's advanced cyber security solutions and Orange Cyberdefense's cutting-edge expertise, Orange underscores its dedication to providing unparalleled and accessible cyber security and device protection to its customers.



Building upon the initial announcement of the agreement on April 1st , this partnership means Orange will include F-Secure's Total solution in its value proposition to provide to its millions of subscribers across Europe. The services developed by Orange Cyberdefense will be enriched with technical features such as:



Device Security

Scam Protection

Privacy Protection

Identity Monitoring and Parental Controls

This ensures users are safeguarded against the evolving landscape of cyber threats in a seamless and intuitive way.

Setting the standard for consumer protection in telecommunications

"This partnership with F-Secure means we will be making the highest level of security accessible to customers in Europe," said Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière, Executive Vice President and CEO of Orange Europe. "Not only is F-Secure truly a partner-first company, but their state-of-the-art threat protection, combined with Orange Cyberdefense's threat intelligence and Orange's innovation expertise, will ensure that Orange customers across Europe can navigate the digital landscape with confidence, security, and peace of mind. This is another demonstration of our commitment to a safer and more responsible world, as targeted in our Lead the Future strategic plan."

Hugues Foulon, Executive Vice President and CEO of Orange Cyberdefense, commented: "Orange Cyberdefense combines an intelligence-led managed services approach with best-of-breed technologies, experts, and processes to help customers stay ahead of threats. The partnership with F-Secure, a European-based technology provider, will allow to extend to Orange European countries a holistic protection, with the expertise and the simplicity of F-Secure end users' features. I'm delighted to be expanding our mission of building a safer digital society in more countries across Europe."

"Securing significant strategic partnerships is a cornerstone of F-Secure's ongoing mission to make every digital moment more secure for everyone, as well as our growth strategy." said Timo Laaksonen, President and CEO at F-Secure. "Our partnership with Orange is one that we are immensely proud of and will be crucial in ensuring more consumers globally are protected against scams and other cyber threats. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of consumer protection to the next level."

Collaborating on the fight against consumer scam threats

Having led the consumer cyber security industry for more than 35 years, F-Secure has always been at the forefront of creating highly innovative and relevant protection technologies as the consumer threat landscape has evolved. This means F-Secure's technology is widely sought after by the world's leading service providers in telecommunications and beyond. F-Secure's newest scam protection capabilities block digital threats around-the-clock for their customers, with collected data showing:

-500,000 per day - detections and blocks of malware

-700,000 per day - AI-driven detections and blocks of suspicious activity

-1,000,000 per day - banking transitions protected (with 5,000+ Remote Access Tool Attacks blocked daily)

-8,000,000 per day - Breached personal records detected

These industry-leading features, along with a dedicated Scam Protection Engineering Team, are propelling F-Secure to be the number one provider of scam protection in the world, as well as the preferred partner for service providers looking to protect their customers. Partnering with a leading security-first, telecommunications giant such as Orange enables better scam defenses for millions of consumers. To learn more about F-Secure and its innovative cyber security portfolio for service providers, visit f-secure/partners

About F-Secure

F-Secure makes every digital moment more secure, for everyone. We deliver brilliantly simple, frictionless security experiences that make life easier for the tens of millions of people we protect and for our more than 200 service provider partners. For over 35 years, we've led the cyber security industry, inspired by a pioneering spirit born out of a shared commitment to do better by working together.

