Introducing Orlandi's Ecoprotm Paper Label Designed For Fragrance Sampling

Designed to deliver a true rendition of the fragrance using Orlandi's Reveal fragrance technology, EcoProTM labels are cost-effective, versatile in design, and serve as an effective way to reach consumers through point of sale handouts, direct mail communications, co-ship e-commerce samples, or as inserts in catalogs and magazines.

"We are thrilled to introduce the EcoProTM Sampling Technology to the market," said Sven Dobler, CEO of Orlandi." "Our goal is to provide a sustainable solution for fragrance sampling that does not compromise quality, aesthetics or performance. This product is a testament to our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship."

The launch of the EcoProTM label aligns with Orlandi's ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impact and promote sustainable practices within the industry. By choosing this eco-friendly option, brands can enhance their sustainability credentials while delivering an exceptional sampling experience to consumers.

For more information about Orlandi's paper-based fragrance label, visit

About Orlandi:

Orlandi is a leading international supplier of over 25 different fragrance and cosmetic sampling solutions to the beauty and consumer products sector, as well as a provider of contract packaging, filling, design, and turnkey manufacturing services for home and air care applications. Orlandi is family-owned and operated, with roots dating to 1865, and continues to build value for its stakeholders through excellence in research, innovation, sustainable product design, superior quality, and customer service. Orlandi is headquartered in Farmingdale, NY USA, and has operational facilities and laboratories in the United States, France, and Brazil.

